Gamers in search of a solid pre-built PC ahead of Black Friday might want to check out the HP Omen 40L. This is a great system for gaming as it comes with quite powerful specifications for the sale price of $1,000. Usually retailing for $1,449, Best Buy has slashed the price on it by $450.

Under the hood of this HP Omen system is the Intel Core i5-12400F CPU, along with 16GB of RAM and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 12GB of memory. Combine all that together, and this isn't a system that'll slouch. Be it demanding games like Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 or lower-end games like Fortnite, everything you want to play will run just fine with these specifications.

Even though this is a pre-built system, it's also quite upgradable in the future, too. You can swap out the RAM and the storage if you want to. As a stock option, HP includes 2 8GB HyperX DDR4 RAM sticks, which brings the total to 16GB. The internal storage, meanwhile, is a 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 solid-state drive. As for the keyboard and mouse you'll get, it's the standard HP 310 black wired keyboard and mouse combo.

This is just one of many early Black Friday deals on desktops this week. More serious gamers in search of even more power beyond the basics might want to check out the Acer Predator Orion 5000 Gaming Desktop, which is down to $1,1449 in price. This system has a faster RTX 3070 graphics card, and a better Intel Core i7-12700F CPU. For additional deals like these, visit our Black Friday hub.