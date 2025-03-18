Summary HP's new Omen 16 Slim is 16% thinner than the original model and weighs 5.3 lbs.

The Omen 16 Slim includes up to an Nvidia RTX 5070 GPU, Intel Core Ultra 9 285H, and 32GB DDR5-5600 memory.

HP announced hardware refreshes for three of its other gaming laptops.

Last year's HP Omen Transcend 14 felt like a turning point for the storied gaming brand, combining high-end features, an attractive price, and a slim build that you could carry around with you anywhere. Now, HP is building on the design with the new Omen 16 Slim. It shares a lot of DNA with the Omen Transcend 14, just with a larger screen, and it's arriving alongside a trio of refreshes for HP's existing Omen lineup.

The Omen 16 Slim is bigger, but also smaller

And it still packs a ton of power