CES 2023 announcements are in full swing, and HP's gaming-focused brands aren't missing out. The company is announcing a handful of new gaming PCs, including a new Omen 17 laptop and a few new desktops. And, to complete your gaming rig, there are a couple of new peripherals from HyperX, which is part of HP.

Omen 17

The first highlight of today's announcements is the new Omen 17 laptop, which promises to be HP's most powerful gaming laptop ever, as you might expect. It comes with 13th-generation Intel Core HX-series processors, up to a Core i9-13900HX, which means it has up to 24 cores and 32 threads. It also has the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs, though HP didn't specify which models are included.

Those are the upgrades you'd expect with a new generation of a product, but something potentially cooler is the new keyboard. HP says the Omen 17 is using an optical mechanical keyboard, a first for the company. It promises to be up to 25 times faster than a typical keyboard, which is ideal for fast-paced online games where split-second reactions make all the difference.

The refreshed Omen 17 will be available later this month at a starting price of $1,699.99.

Omen desktops

In addition to the Omen 17 laptop, there are three Omen desktops being added to the lineup, too. That includes the new Omen 25L, Omen 40L, and Omen 45L, with those numbers representing the size of the chassis.

The Omen 45L and Omen 40L both pack top-of-the-line components. You can get up to an Intel Core i9-13900K with 24 cores and 32 threads, paired with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, so you get all the performance you could want. The Omen 45L actually has an advantage thanks to the inclusion of Omen CryoChamber, a special cooling solution that includes an all-in-one liquid cooler that's housed in a separate compartment at the top of the case. The Omen 40L is available with either air or liquid cooling.

The smaller Omen 25L is only upgrading the CPU, now featuring Intel's 13th-gen processors, up to a Core i7-13700 or a Core i5-13600K, if you want something that uses more power. The K-series model is available with an all-in-one liquid cooler, while the non-K processors have a more standard air cooler. There are no RTX 40-series GPUs available here, and you can go up to an RTX 3080 or go the AMD route with up to a Radeon RX 6700 XT.

The new Omen desktops are expected to be available this winter, but pricing hasn't been announced yet.

Omen Gaming Hub now includes GeForce Now

Besides new hardware, HP also announced a significant update for the Omen Gaming Hub app that ships with its Omen PCs. Now, the app integrates access to Nvidia GeForce Now, giving you access to cloud gaming right out of the box. HP is the first Windows PC manufacturer to include GeForce Now with its PCs, and it's a pretty notable addition. Of course, most Omen PCs should be able to run games locally just fine, but this could be useful if you want to save space on your drive or if your hardware is starting to age.

HyperX peripherals and 3D personalization

Rounding things out with HyperX, there are a few new peripherals. First, the brand is introducing the new HyperX Clutch Gladiate, a wired Xbox controller with dual trigger locks, remappable buttons on the back, and dual vibration motors for a more immersive experience. The controller also has textured grips for a more comfortable and secure fit.

There's also the new HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 gaming mouse, which comes in both wired and wireless versions. The mouse features a 26K DPI sensor that should give you all the performance and sensitivity you need, plus it features customizable RGB lighting with the HyperX Ngenuity software. You can also use this app to customize button assignments, record macros, and more.

The wired version of the mouse weighs in at 53 grams and uses a flexible HyperFlex 2 cable to minimize drag while gaming. The wireless model weighs 62 grams and it can connect via Bluetooth or a custom 2.4GHz connection, promising up to 100 hours on a charge.

One last announcement from HyperX is the HX3D program, which will allow HyperX to offer personalized gear for gamers using 3D printing technology. The goal is to bring customizable headsets, mice, keyboards, and more to market, leveraging collaborations with brands, esports players and teams, or popular streamers to create unique designs. The program will start with a limited edition Cozy Cat keycap, which can be purchased and installed on most HyperX and other mechanical keyboards.

The HyperX Clutch Gladiate controller will be available in March for $34.99, while the Pulsefire Haste 2 mouse will launch in April commanding a $59.99 price for the wired version or $79.99 for the wireless model. The Cozy Cat keycap from the HX3D program will be available this month for $19.99, but many more designs should become available throughout the year.