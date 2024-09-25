I don't buy into the prebuilt PC hate. If I had opted for a prebuilt computer, or a modern mini PC, at the onset of my gaming journey, doing so would've spared me a lot of headaches and some money lost.

Plus, ready-to-use towers are becoming more and more of a sound investment, especially for beginner gamers, or simply those who don't have the time, space, or extra capacity for DIY builds. Prebuilt PCs are staying competitive for longer, system integrators and first party brands are using higher-quality parts, and customization/add-on support is increasingly common. HP Omen's new 35L, the Goldilocks of its prebuilt towers, offers most of what I want to see in an on-demand PC build.

About this review: HP provided the PC and accompanying peripherals for this review. The company had no input in this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

HP Omen 35L 9 / 10 Take your play higher with the Omen 35L desktop, the first such PC built with Omen Components. It's pre-tuned and optimized for all-out performance right out of the box. And with space and options to upgrade for the future, there's no limit to how it can perform.​ Pros AIO liquid cooler keeps things quiet as a whisper

Standardized ATX components

Easily upgradable Cons Why use a dedicated GPU and an APU?

No VRM heatsinks $1300 at HP (Base model)

Pricing, availability, and specs

Of course, the cost of your HP Omen 35L build varies widely based on the selected specs. The base model completely sans bells and whistles lands at $1,300 before adding on peripherals, taxes, and optional faster shipping (domestic economy shipping is free).

The 35L build that HP Omen provided for this review pulls out all the stops though, with the highest-end components available, plus some software packages like Microsoft Office and McAfee, landing this model at about $3,600. You'll find a more detailed list of this build's specs below.

Unless you opt to bundle in the HP 310 wired keyboard and mouse set, the 35L prebuilt PC won't ship with any additional hardware besides the tower, components, and power adapter. The graphics unit comes installed and ready to go.

There are a number of software purchases you can bundle into the build, like McAfee, theft protection, and Microsoft Office, and if you choose to do so, the programs will be installed and ready to use. Omit the preloaded software, and the price drops by over $300.

Specifications Memory 64GB DDR5-3600 MT/s EXPO™ RGB Heatsink RAM (4 X 16 GB) Storage 2TB PCIe Gen4 NVME Performance M.2 SSD Included Accessories Optional HP 310 keyboard and mouse bundle VR Compatible? Yes Brand HP Omen Secondary Storage 2TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe Performance M.2 SSD Operating System Windows 11 Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Super Thermal system 240 mm aRGB liquid cooler Motherboard AMD B650 Power supply Omen 1000W 80 Plus Gold modular PSU Network card MediaTek Wi-Fi 7 MT7925 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.4 Expand

Design

This prebuilt PC is essentially a debut of HP's new collection of Omen-branded parts. The Omen 35L GT16-0000m PC is assembled in a black metal Omen tower, with a standard glass panel on the left-facing side for viewing the internals. It's quite compact and unassuming but for the distinguished Omen branding throughout. My build included the optional glass bezel on the front, which you can incorporate into the build for $5. Don't worry - there's a good-sized gap for heat dissipation on the side of the panel, and dust screens on the front two 120mm fans.

Meticulously built and decked with RGB flair, the Omen 35L is a visual stunner. To highlight some aspects from the spec list, this particular build includes a 4080 Super and an AIO liquid cooling system. You'll see five fans inside: two on the front panel, the AIO liquid cooler's two fans on the top, and one on the backside.

Behind the all-metal right panel, there's motherboard access and the fan hub, plus a slew of cables. I think HP did a good job snaking the cables together as best they could, but it's still quite a thicket, one I wouldn't mess with unless absolutely necessary.

A small note, but I didn't love the power button on the 35L case. I can't see the top of my PC towers from where they ordinarily sit and, sure, with enough muscle memory, finding and pressing the power button would be second nature. But on the 35L case, the power button is quite small, barely the size of a USB-A port, and, in my opinion, too flush with the case itself.

As a contrasting example, the power buttons on NZXT cases are much larger, round, and generally easier to blindly find. Another PC case I've used from iBuyPower put the power button on the lower edge of the front panel for easier access. Of course, this is incredibly minute in the grand scheme, so let's move on.

The 35L's ports and connectivity options did not leave anything to be desired, as someone who only games and doesn't stream or create content. On the top of the tower, we have the power button, two USB-A 3.2 ports, one USB-C 3.2 port, and the headphone jack.

On the back panel, we have one row of three audio ports, an Ethernet port, two faster-transfer USB-A 3.2 ports, a row of four USB-A 2.0 ports, and one lone USB-C 10 gig port. Lower on the panel, connected to the graphics unit, are three DisplayPort slots and one HDMI. Interestingly, there does not look to be a video port directly rigged up to the CPU in order to use the processor's integrated graphics.