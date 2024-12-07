If you’re a content creator, there currently aren’t many OLED monitors marketed towards you. Some may supply a color calibration report on the box or mention their average Delta E values, but most OLED monitors are strictly marketed as gaming-first. Adding to this long list is the OMEN Transcend 32, HP’s latest and greatest gaming monitor.

It also brings everything but the kitchen sink to your workstation, with built-in speakers, rear illumination, and even a headphone mount. HP calls this monitor “the portal between playing and creating” and appears to make more effort than other OLED monitors to promote its readiness for creators. What specific requirements and features should a content creator actually look for in a monitor? In this review, we’ll pinpoint what the HP OMEN Transcend 32 offers for both gamers and artists.

About this review: HP loaned the monitor tested for this review. The company had no involvement in the content of this review. Testing was conducted on firmware version 1.0.6.0.

The OMEN Transcend 32 OLED combines the needs of competitive gamers with those of content creators. Switch between work and play via the physical KVM switch, or bring them together using the OMEN Gaming software. Built-in stereo speakers tuned by HyperX frees up your workstation, and the rear backlight system ensures it stays well-illuminated. Pros Super vibrant colors, deep contrast, sharp picture, and fluid motion

Outstanding base factory color calibration

Bright, customizable rear monitor backlight

Decent built-in speakers

Included headphone mount

3-year burn-in warranty Cons Elevated black levels in a lit room

Shadow tones turn brighter as the panel heats up

Limited manual tuning options for a creator-focused device

Enormous power brick

DisplayPort 2.1 effectively the same bandwidth as DisplayPort 1.4 $1300 at HP $1300 at Best Buy

Price and availability

The HP OMEN Transcend 32 is currently available at Best Buy and HP at a launch price of $1300. At this price point, it’s one of the more expensive 4K 32-inch OLED monitors, matching the cost of the ASUS PG32UCDM/PG32UCDP. If you just wanted the cheapest 4K 32-inch 240Hz QD-OLED monitor, you can purchase the MSI MPG 321URX for $350 less.

Specifications Resolution 3840×2160 (4K UHD) Refresh Rate 240 Hz Screen Size 31.5" Ports 2× HDMI 2.1; 1× DisplayPort 2.1 (UHBR10); 1× USB-C (DP Alt. Mode); 1× USB-C (upstream); 1× USB-C (downstream); 3× USB-A 3.1 (downstream) Display Technology QD-OLED (Gen3) Aspect Ratio 16:9 Display coating Glossy Screen Brightness 250 nits (fullscreen); 450 nits (HDR 10%); 1000 nits (HDR 3%) Dimensions 71.91 × 11.4 × 42.39 cm (without stand); 71.91 × 24.32 × 61.71 cm (with stand) Weight 19.4 lbs (with stand) Mounting Options 100 × 100 mm (bracket included) HDR DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 Variable Refresh NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible; AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro; 48~240 Hz Response Time 0.03ms (GtG) Tilt -5°~20° Swivel No Pivot -90°~90° PIP/PBP Yes KVM Yes Price $1,300 Speakers 4× 3W speakers (bottom-firing) Expand

Design and tech