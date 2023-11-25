HP Omen Transcend 16 (2023) $900 $1700 Save $800 The HP Omen Transcend is a terrific gaming laptop with a great 16-inch display (with optional Mini-LED) and a lot of performance in a sleek and subdued design. It's usually very expensive, but this insane Black Friday deal makes it nearly half the price, if you can grab it quickly enough! $900 at HP $1700 at HP (Mini-LED)

HP's Omen laptops have always been great gaming machines, but the Omen Transcend really stands out from the pack thanks to its 16:10 display, which even comes in an optional Mini-LED configuration that's absolutely fantastic. Plus, it packs a ton of power with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, and an Intel Core i9-13900HX, all in a clean design in either black or white colorways. It's a fairly expensive machine, but this Cyber Monday deal is slashing $800 off the base model, making it nearly half the price for a limited time.

The Mini-LED version is also $700 off, and it now costs a very reasonable $1,700, which is very good when you look at what you're getting. You won't find a Cyber Monday laptop deal that's much better than this.

Why we love the Omen Transcend 16

While HP's Omen laptops are great for gaming, the Omen Transcend really rises above the rest of the lineup, and it's absolutely the one to go for, especially with this huge discount. We reviewed the Omen Transcend a couple of months ago and loved it, with reviewer Cale Hunt noting that it's "the most premium laptop that HP offers from its gaming brand".

HP Omen Transcend 16 (2023)

It all starts with that powerful performance, which, even in the base model, includes a powerful Intel Core i7-13700HX with 16 cores and 24 threads. That's paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 to start, but because this model is customizable, you can go all the way up to an RTX 4070 and still get that massive $800 discount, so you can get a ton of power for a lot less money.

The display is also a big deal, because it's the first Omen laptop with a 16:10 aspect ratio, which other premium laptops have been using for a couple of years. The base model is Full HD+, but it still has a 165Hz refresh rate and a nice IPS panel. You can also upgrade to a Quad HD+ 240Hz display for just $50, which is totally worth it.

The $800 discount means this model is now starting at just $900, which makes this a totally unmissable deal if you want a premium gaming laptop on the cheap.

The Mini-LED model takes things to another level

But if you really want the best display experience, you'll want to grab the Mini-LED model, which is listed separately on HP's website. This screen is also Quad HD+ 240Hz, but it can reach a massive 1180 nits of brightness, so the HDR experience here is absolutely phenomenal. And on top of that, it's even more visible in outdoor settings. This Mini-LED model also comes with the highest specs possible, including a Core i9-13900HX and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070.

The Mini-LED configuration really takes this laptop even further and makes it suitable for creators "in a way where the Omen and Victus laptops just can't compete", as we noted in our review. This model is still $700 off, so while the discount is a little smaller, it's still huge, and it makes this incredible machine cheaper than it's ever been. If you have a higher budget, you definitely want to grab this one.