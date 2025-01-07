Summary HP has introduced AI-powered gaming laptops and desktops with powerful processors and graphics.

HP also unveiled a range of gaming monitors with varying features and price points.

The firm launched gaming mice under the HyperX brand, emphasizing customizability and robust performance.

AI is in the air at CES 2025, both on the software and hardware side, with companies looking to merge the two wherever possible. We have already seen this from Acer and Asus today. Now, it seems like HP is ready to throw its hat into the ring with its latest range of Victus and Omen products.

Gaming laptops and desktops galore

HP has announced a refresh of its Victus 15 gaming laptop, with AMD and Intel hardware options, as usual. The detailed specifications can be viewed below:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 8845H (up to 5.1 GHz max boost clock, 16 MB L3 cache, 8 cores, 16 threads) AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS (up to 5.2 GHz max boost clock, 16 MB L3 cache, 8 cores, 16 threads) AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS (up to 5.1 GHz max boost clock, 16 MB L3 cache, 8 cores, 16 threads) AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS (up to 5.0 GHz max boost clock, 16 MB L3 cache, 6 cores, 12 threads) Intel Core 5 210H (up to 4.8 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 12 MB L3 cache, 8 cores, 12 threads) Intel Core i7-13620H (up to 4.9 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 24 MB L3 cache, 10 cores, 16 threads) Intel Core i5-13420H (up to 4.6 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 12 MB L3 cache, 8 cores, 12 threads)

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6550M (4GB) Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 (8GB) Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 (6GB) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 (6GB) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050A (4GB) Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 (4GB)

RAM: Up to 16GB

Up to 16GB Storage: Up to 1TB

Up to 1TB Display: 15.6-inch, FHD, 300 nits

15.6-inch, FHD, 300 nits Webcam: 720p

The HP Victus 15 will be available later this month, starting at $1199. An "enhanced" version with upgraded specifications is expected in May 2025.

Next, we have a refresh for the HP Omen laptops and desktops too. This time around, there is a ton of focus around AI, as expected. Pertinent specifications of the HP Omen 16 laptop are listed below:

Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 (up to 5.0 GHz max boost clock, 24 MB L3 cache, 10 cores, 20 threads) (50 NPU TOPS) AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 (up to 5.0 GHz max boost clock, 16 MB L3 cache, 8 cores, 16 threads) (50 NPU TOPS) AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 (up to 4.8 GHz max boost clock, 16 MB L3 cache, 6 cores, 12 threads) (50 NPU TOPS) AMD Ryzen 9 8945HX (up to 5.7 GHz max boost clock, 64 MB L3 cache, 16 cores, 32 threads) Intel Core Ultra 9 285H (up to 5.4 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 24 MB L3 cache, 16 cores, 16 threads) (13 NPU TOPS) Intel Core Ultra 7 255H (up to 5.1 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 24 MB L3 cache, 16 cores, 16 threads) (13 NPU TOPS) Intel Core Ultra 5 225H (up to 4.9 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 18 MB L3 cache, 14 cores, 14 threads) (13 NPU TOPS) Intel Core 7 250H (up to 5.4 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 24 MB L3 cache, 14 cores, 20 threads) Intel Core 7 240H (up to 5.2 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 24 MB L3 cache, 10 cores, 16 threads) Intel Core 5 210H (up to 4.8 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 12 MB L3 cache, 8 cores, 12 threads) Intel Core i9-14900HX (up to 5.8 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 36 MB L3 cache, 24 cores, 32 threads) Intel Core i7-14650HX (up to 5.2 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 30 MB L3 cache, 16 cores, 24 threads

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 (6GB)

RAM: Up to 32GB

Up to 32GB Storage: Up to 1TB

Up to 1TB Display: 16-inch, up to 2560x1600 (WQXGA), 240Hz, 500 nits, IPS LCD

16-inch, up to 2560x1600 (WQXGA), 240Hz, 500 nits, IPS LCD Webcam: 1080p

Meanwhile, the specifications of the HP Omen 16L desktop are described below:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 8500F (up to 4.70 GHz max boost clock, 16 MB L3 cache, 6 cores, 12 threads) AMD Ryzen 5 8500G (up to 5.0 GHz max boost clock, 16 MB L3 cache, 6 cores, 12 threads) AMD Ryzen 7 8700F (up to 5.0 GHz max boost clock, 16 MB L3 cache, 8 cores, 16 threads) AMD Ryzen 7 8700G (up to 5.1 GHz max boost clock, 16 MB L3 cache, 8 cores, 16 threads) Intel Core i5-14400 (up to 4.7 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 20 MB L3 cache, 10 cores, 16 threads) Intel Core i7-14700 (up to 5.4 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 33 MB L3 cache, 20 cores, 28 threads) Intel Core Ultra 5 225 (up to 4.9 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 20 MB L3 cache, 10 cores, 10 threads) Intel Core Ultra 7 265 (up to 5.3 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 30 MB L3 cache, 20 cores, 20 threads)

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 7600 (8GB) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 (6GB) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 (8GB) Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 (8GB) Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti (8GB)

Chipset: AMD B650 Intel H770 Intel B860

RAM: Up to 32GB

Up to 32GB Storage: Up to 2TB

Up to 2TB PSU: Up to 500W

Finally, we also have the HP Omen Max 16 laptop. This powerhouse packs the following specifications:

Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 375 (up to 5.1 GHz max boost clock, 24 MB L3 cache, 12 cores, 24 threads), AMD Ryzen AI (55 NPU TOPS) AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 (up to 5.0 GHz max boost clock, 16 MB L3 cache, 8 cores, 16 threads), AMD Ryzen AI (50 NPU TOPS) Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX (up to 5.4 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 36 MB L3 cache, 24 cores, 24 threads), Intel AI Boost (13 NPU TOPS) Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX (up to 5.2 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 30 MB L3 cache, 20 cores, 20 threads), Intel AI Boost (13 NPU TOPS)

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce next-gen laptop GPU

RAM: Up to 64GB

Up to 64GB Storage: Up to 2TB

Up to 2TB Display: 16-inch, up to 2560x1600 (WQXGA), 240Hz, 500 nits, IPS LCD

16-inch, up to 2560x1600 (WQXGA), 240Hz, 500 nits, IPS LCD Webcam: 1080p

In terms of availability, the HP Omen 16L will be the earliest to arrive in February at $949, followed by the HP Omen 16 in March for $1599, and finally, the HP Omen Max 16 in the "coming months" with an eye-watering price tag of $2699. The firm is also launching a beta of the Omen AI feature in its Omen Gaming Hub today. It will seemingly use the power of aritifical intelligence to optimize your gaming performance with a single click.

More peripherals than you can count

HP has announced five gaming monitors today. Three of them can be grouped into one category, while the other two can be bundled together separately, based on the similarities between each variant.

In the first category, we have the Omen 27 G2, 27q G2, and 27qs G2. The first of the three packs a 27-inch 16:9 IPS FHD display, 99% sRGB color gamut, a refresh rate of 180Hz, 1ms response, and AMD FreeSync. The 27q G2 improves on this slightly by upgrading the resolution to QHD, and the 27qs G2 improves these specifications further by increasing the refresh rate to 280Hz and adding compatibility for G-Sync. It also has the largest number of ports out of the three, so it should be the best option for those who are conscious about connectivity. The baseline version will go on sale in May for $249, the mid-end variant will be available in April for $299, and the top-end version will set you back $449 in June.

HP has a couple more high-end gaming monitors in store too. The HP Omen 32x Smart Gaming Monitor sports a 31.5-inch IPS LCD with a 4K resolution, HDR, and 144Hz refresh rate. It will be available in April with a price tag of $749. The company has also prepared a curved gaming monitor in the form of the Omen 34c G2, which touts a 34-inch curved VA panel with a 3440x1440 display resolution. It will also be available in April, priced at $479.

Lastly, HP released several gaming mice under its HyperX brand. The HyperX Pulsefire Saga (wired) and Saga Pro (wireless) are being marketed for their customizability, since they contain 8 modular components within the box. Gamers can also enjoy 8K polling on the Saga and 4K polling on the Saga Pro. Both the mice will be available in April, with the former priced at $79 and the latter priced at $119.

Those looking for speed and connectivity should also take a gander at the HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Pro 4K and the Haste 2 S. The former offers optical switches and 90 hours of battery life at 1KHz - it will be available this month for $119. Meanwhile, the Haste 2 S is designed for almost frictionless gliding on mouse pads with a 120-hour battery life. It will be available in March for $149.

Finally, we have the HyperX Pulsefire Fuse for the budget-conscious gamer. Priced at $49, with availability expected in March, this peripheral will offer an ambidextrous frame with a grip texture and a battery life of 85 hours.