If you've been in the market for a new laptop, you can't go wrong with HP's OmniBook Ultra Flip 14. The laptop is sleek, packed with great features, and is our top pick when it comes to being one of the best laptops you can buy in 2025. While this laptop is certainly one to consider even when it's at its full price, you can now save quite a bit with this promotion from HP that knocks $450 off its retail price. So grab this deal while you can because it won't be around for long.

What's great about HP's OmniBook Ultra Flip 14?

You really can't go wrong with this laptop, as it packs pretty much everything that you could want. It features an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor that's paired with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and has 1TB of internal SSD storage. You also get a beautiful 14-inch 3K OLED touchscreen with colors that pop and black levels the impress, along with Intel's Arc graphics that can handle pretty much anything you can throw at it.

Of course, if you're looking to go all out with gaming, then we'd still recommend going with a dedicated machine. But the OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 can handle games and even creative work as well, and it even gets pretty good battery life as well. When it comes to connectivity, you get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.4, and Wi-Fi 7. There's also a 9MP camera that's great for video calls as well.

This laptop is for someone that wants the best laptop on the market. It has excellent power and battery life, a fantastic screen, and right now, is being offered with a serious discount from HP that knocks $450 off its original retail price, bringing it down to just $1,150 for a limited time. With that said, if you're still on the fence, you can check out some of our other favorite laptop options as well.