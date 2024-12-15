Every time HP comes out with a new Spectre x360, it lands on the top of our best laptops list after I review it. It's now branded as the OmniBook Ultra Flip, and this year's model isn't just as good, it's better.

It's got a unique design like we've seen in previous generations, and it has an even better OLED display and a best-in-class keyboard. But what really shines is Intel's Lunar Lake processors, which bring unprecedented battery life and integrated graphics power to the platform.

I should also mention that it meets the requirements for Copilot+, even though the suite of features isn't available for x86 PCs (outside of the Insider Program) just yet. HP does have its own AI features, which are really great, as I talked about in my OmniBook Ultra review.

HP sent us the OmniBook Ultra for review. It had no input on the contents of this article.

Your changes have been saved HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14 9.5 / 10 Pros Stunning 120Hz OLED display

Best-in-class keyboard and touchpad

9MP webcam always looks good

Unique design Cons It's expensive

Weird port layout $1449 at HP

HP OmniBook Ultra pricing and availability

The HP OmniBook Ultra Flip is on sale now in all configurations, starting at $1,449.99, although HP.com seems to be having some regular discounts this holiday season. I mentioned all configurations because when Intel Lunar Lake first shipped, you could only get the Core Ultra 7, but now SKUs with Core Ultra 5 or Core Ultra 9 are for sale.

That base model comes with the Core Ultra 5, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage. Note that any Lunar Lake laptop has at least 16GB RAM, since the memory is on the chip and that and that's the lowest Intel makes.

The unit HP sent me has a Core Ultra 7 288V, which includes 32GB RAM, and 2TB storage. Specced out like that, it comes in at $1,899.99. While the base model is pricey, this upgrade seems pretty reasonable for an extra $350.

The 120Hz OLED display comes standard.

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip specs CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 288V GPU Up to Intel Arc graphics 140V (16GB) (integrated) Display type OLED, up to 120Hz, 100% DCI-P3 Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch, 2880x1800 RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5x-8533 Storage Up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD Battery 64Wh battery Charge speed 65W charger Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB-C (10Gbps), 3.5mm combo audio jack Operating System Windows 11 Webcam 9MP with IR camera Cellular connectivity No Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Form factor Convertible Dimensions 12.35x8.51x0.59 inches (313.69x216.15x14.99mm) Weight 2.97 pounds (1.35kg) Speakers Quad speakers with DTS:X Ultra and HP Audio Boost Colors Eclipse Gray, Atmosphere Blue Expand

Design

A fresh take on an HP Spectre

HP rebranded its entire consumer portfolio as OmniBook, so the OmniBook Ultra Flip is the direct successor to the Spectre x360. There will be times that I refer to Spectre design, so you have to know that to know what I'm talking about.

The company has significantly toned down the design over the last few years. Gone are the gem-cut edges, as they've since been replaced by softer corners. The accented edges have been replaced by a solid, more subtle color. And while I do think that 2020-era Spectre x360 was the most gorgeous laptop ever made, this product feels mature.

It comes in two colors, Eclipse Gray and Atmosphere Blue. The unit I reviewed is the former, which is also known as black. This is where I poke fun of HP's color brands, where it once went to call a black color 'Dark Ash Silver'. Anyway, it's a good color.

Both of the rear corners are diagonally flattened, and HP has USB Type-C ports placed on each one. This is one of the oldest living design choices from the Spectre lineup. The company doesn't really talk about why it's like that so much anymore. It allows you to plug things, like a power cable, into your laptop without it getting in your way, all while still not blocking you from flipping the display into tablet mode. I've always appreciated it.

What I don't like is that the port selection is confusing. There are three total USB Type-C ports, but only two of them are Thunderbolt 4. Those two are on the right side, so if you're plugging in a Thunderbolt dock and you don't examine the symbols marking them, you'll have that short-term pain point where you have to figure out why it isn't working properly.

It comes in at 2.97 pounds, which has been pretty standard for a premium convertible for a few years now. If you want anything lighter than that, you essentially have two options. You can get a magnesium convertible, or you can get a lighter aluminum clamshell like a Dell XPS 13 or a MacBook Air. But as far as convertibles with this kind of build quality go, this is about as light as it gets.

Display and keyboard

They're both best-in-class