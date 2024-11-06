HP is billing the OmniBook Ultra as the most powerful AI PC on the market, thanks to an exclusive AMD Ryzen processor that has a 55 TOPS NPU. But to me, it's not just that, as HP's own AI offerings are what make this product special.

But aside from that, the laptop itself is just OK. It weighs in at almost three and a half pounds, and it has strangely large bezels for a 2024 laptop. The screen only comes in one configuration, and it's not OLED.

This product feels more like a special edition, meant for people that want a powerful ultrabook with AI smarts. I really think that for the masses, you'll want the OmniBook Ultra Flip, which is more of a Spectre x360 successor (I'm currently testing it, it's wonderful, and the review is coming soon), so it's something I expect to top our best laptops list.

The bottom line is that the OmniBook Ultra is a great product for those that want the headlining features. If you want AI, and you should (I know you disagree, and I'll talk more about it in the 'AI applications' section), this is the product to get.

HP OmniBook Ultra 7.5 / 10 Pros Powerful CPU and NPU

Solid overall build quality

Good battery life

HP's own AI features are great enough to compensate for the lackluster Copilot+ features

Excellent value for the price Cons No 5G connectivity

Middling display, with no 5G option

Heavy with a big footprint $1379 at HP

HP OmniBook Ultra pricing and availability

The HP OmniBook Ultra is available now, and it starts at $1,349.99; however, it's actually currently on sale for $1,049. The base model comes with a Ryzen AI 9 365 and 16GB RAM.

As configured, it'll run you $1,679.99 before the $300 discount. That gets you a Ryzen AI 9 HX 375, 32GB RAM, and a 2TB SSD, so it's pretty impressive for the price.

HP OmniBook Ultra specs CPU AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series Processors (up to 5.1 GHz max boost clock, 24 MB L3 cache, 12 cores, 24 threads) GPU AMD Radeon Display type 35.6 cm (14") diagonal, 2.2K (2240 x 1400), multitouch-enabled, IPS, edge-to-edge glass, micro-edge, Corning® Gorilla® Glass NBT™, Low Blue Light, 300 nits, low power, 100% sRGB RAM Up to 32 GB LPDDR5x-7500 MT/s Storage Up to 2 TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe Performance M.2 SSD Battery 4-cell, 68 Wh Li-ion polymer Ports 2 Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C 40Gbps signaling rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 2.1, HP Sleep and Charge) 1 USB Type-A 10Gbps signaling rate (HP Sleep and Charge) [10] 1 headphone/microphone combo Operating System Windows 11 Webcam 9MP IR AI camera with temporal noise reduction and integrated dual array digital microphones Wi-Fi connectivity MediaTek Wi-Fi 7 MT7925 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless card Form factor Clamshell Dimensions 12.41 (W) x 8.96 (D) x 0.65 (H) in Weight 3.48 lbs Speakers poly studio; Quad speakers; DTS:X Ultra, HP Audio Boost Colors Meteor silver Price $1,449.99 Expand

Design

The HP OmniBook Ultra is made of all-metal, like any Spectre. Yes, this is a Spectre, as the company's flagship brand has been rebranded (like all of its brands). But it's not a Spectre x360 successor, because this isn't a convertible. That honor goes to the OmniBook Ultra Flip, which is a totally different product.

It comes in Meteor Silver, which is that gunmetal gray that so many laptops come in. It's probably the dullest color you can find on a metal laptop, and to be fair, companies know this. Laptops with subtle colors sell, so if you're looking for something flashy, this isn't it. But unfortunately, most people aren't looking for something flashy.

However, I do think that a lot of people are looking for laptops that weigh under three and a half pounds. This is a trend I'm seeing that I don't care for. Apple seems to have normalized a heavier 14-inch laptop with its MacBook Pro, if you can back it up with enough performance, and other companies are following suit, as we've seen with the Dell XPS 14 and now the HP OmniBook Ultra.

The problem is that this isn't a MacBook Pro. It certainly has impressive CPU power, but you're not going to use it to edit 4K video or anything that requires that level of graphics power. This is the type of machine that should fall more into ultrabook territory.

It's also got a fairly large footprint, with a screen that has much larger bezels than I'm used to on a premium laptop. When I first got it, I had to double-check the spec sheet to make sure the screen is 14 inches, because it just feels bigger.

For comparison, the HP OmniBook Ultra Flip weighs about a half pound less, and it has a smaller footprint. It also has an OLED display. Of course, what it doesn't have is a 55 TOPS NPU. You can see where I'm heading at this point. This is the machine you get if you want the most powerful NPU on the market.

That said, the design is very Spectre. It's got two Thunderbolt (that's right, Thunderbolt on a non-Intel laptop; you can probably thank Apple for normalizing that too) ports on the right side, and a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-A port with a drop-jaw hinge on the left. The rear corners are angled, something HP started doing about a half a decade ago that not only gives the design a little spice, but lets you keep your charging cable out of the way.

Thunderbolt...on an AMD laptop.

I really have to say, it's nice to have Thunderbolt on an AMD laptop. If you use a dock with dual 4K monitors like I do, it used to be a huge disadvantage when compared to Intel PCs. Now, it's actually Intel that has the disadvantage thanks to support for fewer screens with Lunar Lake.

And of course, HP's build quality is always solid. It's premium laptops are always made out of premium materials with unique designs.

Display and keyboard

There's only one display configuration

The thing that's disappointing to me about the HP OmniBook Ultra is that your only display option is a low-power 2.2K panel. It's fine, but it's not going to win any awards. Typically, HP's premium laptops have several options for the screen, including OLED variants. With this product, the configurations are slimmed down quite a bit, unlike with the Intel-powered OmniBook Ultra Flip.

From my testing, it supports 1--% sRGB, 73% NTSC, 79% Adobe RGB, and 80% P3, so it's not a particularly wide color gamut. It's pretty accurate out of the box though, for what it's worth.

Brightness maxed out at 392.4 nits, with a contrast ratio of 1340:1. Again, all of this is...fine. There's nothing special about this display, and frankly, I'd just want more out of a flagship laptop.

The 9MP webcam is excellent, which is no surprise. HP's webcams are best-in-class. Seriously, if you want the best webcam on a laptop, you buy HP. And while it's so far ahead, the company continues to make improvements.

The OmniBook Ultra comes with HP's Poly Camera Pro app, which lets you tune your image however you want. Since I typically use the laptop with a dock and two monitors, I'm often using a separate webcam that's above them, so I use Poly Camera Pro to zoom in on me a bit. But you can also control things like brightness and saturation, background blur using the NPU, and you can even add an overlay.

HP's laptops always have the best webcams, and Poly Camera Pro makes them even better.

Poly Camera Pro actually counts as a separate webcam, so if you're in a meeting and your camera is set to the laptop's, you won't see your adjustments. You have to set it to 'Poly Cam Pro'.