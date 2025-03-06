HP OmniBook X $800 $1200 Save $400 A powerful Snapdragon X Elite laptop that has all the right specifications. Best of all, it now comes in at a fantastic price as it drops to just $800 in the limited-time deal. $800 at Best Buy

Windows laptops got a breath of fresh air in 2024 with the introduction of devices featuring Qualcomm's Snapdragon X chips. Not only do these chips provide tons of power, but they are also pretty efficient as well, which means better battery life when compared to current offerings powered by Intel and AMD processors.

Of course, none of this really matters if you can't purchase these devices at a reasonable price. Luckily, we're seeing a pretty good discount on this HP OmniBook X, with Best Buy knocking $400 off its original retail price. So if you've been looking to buy a new laptop, now's going to be a great time to shop.

What's great about the HP OmniBook X?

When it comes to the specifications, you're getting a Snapdragon X Elite chip that's paired with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. In addition, this laptop features a beautiful 2.2K IPS touchscreen display that measures in at 14 inches. You won't have to worry about the screen as it is protected using Corning's Gorilla Glass.

Overall, the laptop is sleek and compact, making it perfect if you need something that's easy to travel with. As far as connectivity goes, this laptop packs two USB-C, one USB-A, and a 3.5mm audio jack, along with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 as well. You also get a 5MP webcam that's great for videocalls and even has a manual shutter that can block the camera for maximum privacy.

There's also quick charging capabilities as well, taking the laptop from zero to 50 percent in just 30 minutes. And the keyboard is also backlit, just in case you need to work in areas where the lighting isn't at its best. For the most part, this really hits all the right marks if you're looking for a laptop that offers a great balance in a compact size.

And now with its $400 discount, this laptop is an absolute no-brainer. Of course, if you're not completely sold on this model, then you can also take a look at some other Snapdragon X laptops that we recommend.