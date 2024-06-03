HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) Still HP's best laptop The Spectre x360 14 is a fantastic 2-in-1, which makes it unfortunate that HP is discontinuing the line. However, at least it's going out on a high note, because this convertible laptop is one of the best we've ever laid our hands on. Its Intel Core Ultra chipset is a great performer, it sports a beautiful 120Hz OLED display, and its 2-in-1 form factor offers unrivaled versatility. Pros Gorgeous 120Hz OLED touchscreen Solid hardware performance One of the best laptop keyboards out there Excellent webcam Cons Mediocre battery life Snapdragon outperforms its Core Ultra $1630 at Best Buy $1450 at HP

HP OmniBook X Cuts too many corners The HP OmniBook X is a solid laptop, but we're not convinced it's a worthy replacement for the Spectre x360. Its 60Hz non-OLED display is a downgrade, it's not a 2-in-1 convertible (although it has a touchscreen), and its 5MP webcam is inferior to that of the Spectre. However, its Snapdragon X Elite CPU is incredibly impressive and makes up for some shortcomings. Pros Snapdragon X Elite chip is powerful Great for AI tasks Good overall design Cons No OLED display Inferior webcam



It's no secret that HP makes some of the best laptops, with the Spectre x360 taking our top spot in the first half of 2024. Unfortunately, it looks like the Spectre will soon truly be a ghost, as HP is replacing it with the new OmniBook X. That's a bummer for fans of the Spectre convertibles. While the OmniBook X looks promising thanks to its new Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU, it's still an open question whether it's a worthy replacement for HP's most beloved laptop. Hopefully, we can answer that question with an in-depth side-by-side comparison of the 2024 HP Spectre x360 and the new HP OmniBook X. Let's take a look.

Price, specs, & availability

In May, HP announced the OmniBook X as a successor to (and replacement for) the Spectre x360. The OmniBook is one of the many Snapdragon-powered laptops revealed that month. This followed the release of the 2024 HP Spectre x360 in January, which now looks to be the last of its line. Both PCs are available for order through the HP website and Best Buy, offering a range of hardware configurations and upgrades.

Pricing for the OmniBook X starts at $1,150 from HP. The HP Spectre x360 starts at $1,450 for the 14-inch model. A 16-inch HP Spectre x360 is also available with a starting MSRP of $1,600. For this comparison, we'll use the 14-inch Spectre as our reference, as it's the same size as the OmniBook X.



HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) HP OmniBook X CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 155H (16 cores, 24MB cache, up to 4.8GHz) Snapdragon X Elite X1E-78-100 (up to 3.4 GHz, 12 cores) GPU Intel Arc graphics Qualcomm Adreno GPU Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch, 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED touchscreen, 120Hz variable refresh rate 14-inch 2.2K (2240 x 1400) IPS touchscreen, 60Hz refresh rate RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5X Up to 32GB LPDDR5X Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD Up to 2TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB-A, 3.5mm combo audio jack 2x USB-C, 1x USB-A, 3.5mm combo audio jack Operating System Windows 11 Home or Pro Windows 11 Home or Pro Dimensions 12.35 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches 12.32 x 8.8 x 0.57 inches Weight 3.19 pounds 2.97 pounds Speakers Poly Studio, Quad Speakers Poly Studio, Dual Speakers Colors Nightfall black, Slate blue, Sahara silver Meteor Silver, Ceramic white Price Starting at $1,450 Starts at $1,150 Battery 68 Whr 59 Whr Webcam HP Wide Vision 9MP IR camera 5MP IR camera Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 or 5.4 Bluetooth 5.3 or 5.4

Design

Touchscreen clamshell vs. convertible versatility

HP Spectre x360 14 (2024)

The 2024 HP Spectre x360 is a 2-in-1 convertible, whereas its successor, the OmniBook X, is a touchscreen clamshell laptop. Right off the bat, we're wondering whether the OmniBook X is a true replacement for the Spectre, given the different form factor. The Spectre's fold-flat touchscreen adds a lot of versatility, as you can use it in tent, stand, tablet, or laptop mode. The OmniBook's touchscreen adds some versatility to the standard clamshell laptop design, but still limits your capabilities compared to the Spectre x360.

The overall weight and dimensions are similar. These are compact and portable laptops, although, at around three pounds, they're not the lightest due to their aluminum construction. Still, the metal frame adds a nice premium feel to these PCs, and it's good to see that's not lacking on the new OmniBook X. The OmniBook is roughly one-fifth of a pound lighter and a tenth of an inch thinner, likely due to the Spectre's 2-in-1 design that adds a little extra size and bulk. Neither laptop is cumbersome, though.

The port arrays are also very similar, with two USB-C, one USB-A, and a 3.5mm audio jack. However, due to the Snapdragon processor, the OmniBook's USB4 Type-C ports lack Thunderbolt 4 certification. Your Thunderbolt 4 accessories should still work just fine though. It still supports high-speed data transfer, external displays via DisplayPort, and charging.

The main difference between these PCs is that one is a touchscreen clamshell laptop, and the other is a convertible. We prefer the versatility of the 2-in-1, frankly, and the fact that the OmniBook X lacks this convertibility is the first of several things that hold it back from feeling like a true successor to the Spectre line.

Winner: HP Spectre x360

Display

The OmniBook X is a downgrade

Another major area where the OmniBook X fails to live up to the 2024 HP Spectre x360 is the display. The OmniBook's LCD touchscreen has a nice 2.2K resolution of 2,240 x 1,400 but falls short in almost every other way. Its refresh rate is capped at 60Hz, which is sub-par for a premium laptop, and the brightness maxes out at 300 nits (so you can forget using this thing comfortably in any kind of sunlight). These aren't just shortcomings compared to the HP Spectre; they're shortcomings for any laptop costing more than $1,000.

In stark contrast, the HP Spectre x360 boasts a gorgeous OLED touchscreen with a 2.8K resolution of 2,880 x 1,800. You can dial up the brightness to 500 nits, which, while not mind-blowing, is considerably better than the OmniBook's 300-nit panel. On top of that, the variable refresh rate of 120Hz is buttery smooth compared to 60Hz, which feels outdated in 2024. The OmniBook's display isn't bad, but the HP Spectre x360 outclasses it by a wide margin.

Winner: HP Spectre x360

Performance

Intel has some serious new competition

Performance is one metric where the HP OmniBook X pulls ahead of the Spectre x360. That's thanks entirely to the OmniBook's Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite system-on-chip, which will seriously disrupt the laptop market this year. The 2024 HP Spectre x360 runs on Intel's newer Meteor Lake CPUs (the Core Ultra 5 125H or Ultra 7 155H, depending on configuration). The Snapdragon X and Core Ultra processors are designed for use in AI PCs, and both are excellent performers. These processors combine CPU and GPU cores onto a single chip and feature a neural processing unit (NPU) dedicated to generative AI.

The Intel Core Ultra chips are good, but the Snapdragon X Elite is better. The Snapdragon X Elite SoCs outpaced the Core Ultra 7 155H in every benchmark test we ran when comparing these SoCs. That's impressive, considering the Core Ultra chips are no slouches. Notably, the Snapdragon X Elite offers considerably more neural processing horsepower than the Core Ultra, so Microsoft chose them to spearhead its Copilot+ PC initiative, adding a suite of AI features to Windows. As of now, Intel Core Ultra PCs aren't eligible for Copilot+.

You're not likely to be disappointed with the Ultra Core CPUs when juggling apps and running productivity software, including demanding programs for things like video editing or graphical design. The Core Ultra CPUs are up to the task, and their beefed-up Intel Arc GPU cores could even allow for some light gaming. But whether you're impressed with generative AI or not, there's no denying that it's becoming an essential built-in feature of many apps. And even if you don't care about AI at all, the Snapdragon X Elite SoC is simply the better all-around processor.

Winner: HP OmniBook X

Battery life

Will Snapdragon prove more efficient?

Measuring laptop battery life is never straightforward because many factors affect it. CPU architecture, battery size, and use habits all determine how long (or not) your laptop will last throughout the day before needing a charge. Battery size alone isn't sufficient to guess how long this may be. The 2024 HP Spectre x360 14 packs a 68 watt-hour battery, which is larger than the OmniBook's 59 Whr battery. However, in our review, we noted that the Spectre offered pretty mediocre battery life, giving us about six or seven hours when doing typical work in a web browser.

Bear in mind the Core Ultra 7 155H CPU is built on 7-nanometer architecture, which is nothing amazing. This refers to the size of the transistors that comprise a chip (smaller is better). On the other hand, the Snapdragon X Elite SoC is built on 4nm architecture, which should promise more energy efficiency despite the OmniBook X's smaller battery. Of course, these chips just hit the market. We need more hands-on time with Snapdragon X laptops to see whether this will happen. The HP Spectre x360 has a larger battery, but the OmniBook X has a more efficient processor. For now, we'll call it a tie.

Winner: Tie (for now)

Does the OmniBook unseat the Spectre?

It's a shame to see the HP Spectre x360 going the way of the dodo, and it's a bigger shame to report that a truly worthy successor is not replacing it. The Spectre isn't the only casualty: HP is folding multiple stables into its new OmniBook and EliteBook brands, including the Envy, Pavilion, and Dragonfly lines. It's a cold consolation, but the last HP Spectre x360 is a great laptop which is still available for purchase. So if you like the Spectre line and are considering a new laptop, the 2024 Spectre x360 is a fantastic 2-in-1 that gets our strong recommendation.

HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) Still wears the crown It's sad to see the Spectre getting retired, but the 2024 model ends the line on a high note. Its Intel Core Ultra chipset is powerful, its buttery smooth OLED touchscreen is easy on the eyes, and its 2-in-1 design lends a lot of versatility to the laptop. It's pricier than the OmniBook X, but in this case, you do get what you pay for.

The HP OmniBook X isn't a bad laptop, and it has a few things going for it. The Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor is a seriously impressive piece of hardware that gives Intel Core Ultra and Apple Silicon a run for their money. It's more AI-ready than the HP Spectre, so if you care more about that than you do the Spectre's 2-in-1 form factor, this is a laptop to consider (although you have other options, too). However, the inferior display and lack of convertible versatility make the OmniBook X less appealing, and keep it from feeling like a true successor to the HP Spectre x360.