What colors does the HP Pavilion Aero 13 come in?

By now, you’ve probably heard about the HP Pavilion Aero. Touted as the lightest consumer laptop in HP’s lineup, this is an incredibly promising device, and potentially one of HP’s best. It weighs less than 2.2lbs (or less than 1kg), but it still has a solid amount of power. For its starting price of $749.99, the HP Pavilion Aero packs an AMD Ryzen 5 5600U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 16:10 Full HD+ display, which is fantastic, especially when you consider its weight too. But the Pavilion Aero has even more going for it, and that’s personalization. Unlike many other laptops in this price range, the HP Pavilion Aero comes in four different colors. Usually, to get anything other than silver or black, you need to get a cheap plastic laptop, and even those aren’t that common.

So, what are the colors you can get it in? HP calls them Natural Silver, Warm Gold, Ceramic White, and Pale Rose Gold, and the names are all very self-explanatory. All the colors are still somewhat subdued, but that helps make each model still fit in a formal environment. Natural Silver is the “default” color, as in, that’s the one you need to get to pay the base price. This is admittedly a fairly boring color, and it will blend in with most other laptops. The other colors are a fair bit more unique, but if you want to get the HP Pavilion Aero in one of these colors, you need to pay $20 more.

However, there’s a good reason for that. The base model of the HP Pavilion Aero (in Natural Silver) doesn’t include a backlit keyboard. If you want to use the laptop in the dark, it’s not ideal. You can upgrade to a backlit keyboard though, and that also costs $20. But if you choose any color other than Natural Silver, the backlit keyboard is included by default. In fact, you can’t opt out of the backlit keyboard. That means you aren’t technically paying extra for the colors, you’re paying for the backlit keyboard. Frankly, that’s probably an upgrade you’d want either way.

There aren’t any other restrictions that come with the different colors. No matter which of the colors you choose, you can configure the HP Pavilion Aero with up to a Ryzen 7 5800U processor, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage. You can also add a Quad HD+ display if you want that extra sharpness. This is a very powerful laptop if you want it to be, but it’s still very customizable. Not only does it offer fantastic value among other affordable laptops, it’s one of the most interesting AMD-based laptops too. If that sounds good to you, you can customize your own Pavilion Aero at the link below.