It's rare to find a lightweight laptop that's cheap, especially when you still want high-end performance, but the HP Pavilion Aero is a fantastic example of a laptop that checks all the right boxes for its price. It's already pretty affordable at its base price, but if you've been waiting for it to be even cheaper, now is the time. HP is slashing $320 off the latest version of the laptop, making this awesome machine start at just $479.99. Not only is that the lowest price ever for this laptop, it's an absolutely amazing deal for what you're getting.

The HP Pavilion Aero comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor with 6 cores and 12 threads, paired with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, which is already a great deal for this price. Add on to that a 13-inch panel with a tall 16:10 aspect ratio and Full HD+ resolution, and you have something special. But that's not all - this great package comes in a chassis that weighs less than 2.2lbs, something you really can't find anywhere else at this price point.

Because you're buying straight from HP, that also means you can build out your configuration from that base model, and you'll always have that same discount. That means you can get an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a super-sharp Quad HD+ display for just under $800 right now. That's an amazing deal no matter how you look at it.

