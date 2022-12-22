HP and Microsoft are well known for their high-end PC brands, and some of the best laptops available today come out of these camps. But HP and Microsoft also make more affordable laptops that are quite good, with more features than you might expect and a better build quality than a lot of the other budget PCs out there. We're talking about the HP Pavilion Aero 13 and the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2, two relatively sleek laptops that are downright fun to use. If you've been shopping for a laptop that starts somewhere around the $500 mark, these have likely crossed your path. We compare them to help you make the right decision.

Price, availability, and specifications

HP's Pavilion Aero 13 is readily available at the official HP website, where you can find some pre-built configurations as well as a customization tool to help you build your own laptop. Prices at the official site start at about $600 for a model with AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor (CPU), 16GB of DDR4-3200MHz RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe 3.0 NVMe solid-state drive (SSD), and FHD+ display.

If you max everything out with a Ryzen 7 5825U CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, Wi-Fi 6E, and a QHD+ display, you're looking at paying about $1,170. You can also find the HP Pavilion Aero at third-party retailers like Amazon, though you won't have as many customization options when you leave the official HP website.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 starts at an even cheaper $500 for a model with 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 4GB of LPDDR4x-4266MHz RAM, and a 128GB SSD. This also includes a 12.4-inch display with 1536x1024 resolution; it's the only screen option available for the Laptop Go 2. If you all-out with the configuration — including the same Core i5 CPU but 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD — you're looking at about $650.

You can also find the Surface Laptop Go 2 at plenty of third-party retailers like Best Buy and Amazon, and you can in most cases find the same configuration options. These laptops often go on sale at different retailers, so be sure weigh your options before buying at full price.

Here's a look at the exact specs available in each laptop.

HP Pavilion Aero 13.3 Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 OS Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home CPU AMD 5000

Ryzen 5 5600U

Ryzen 5 5625U

Ryzen 7 5800U

Ryzen 7 5825U 11th Gen Intel

Core i5-1135G7 Graphics AMD Radeon RX Vega 7 (integrated) Intel Iris Xe (integrated) Display 13.3 inches, 16:10 aspect ratio, anti-glare, 400 nits

1920x1200 (FHD+)

2560x1600 (QHD+) 12.4 inches, 3:2 aspect ratio, touch

1536x1024 (148 ppi) Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB M.2 PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD

Upgradeable 128GB, 256GB

Upgradeable RAM 8GB, 16GB DDR4-3200MHz

Soldered, not upgradeable 4GB, 8GB LPDDR4x-4266MHz

Soldered, not upgradeable Battery 43Wh 41Wh Ports USB-C 3.2, two USB-A 3.2, HDMI 2.0, 3.5mm audio USB-C 3.2, USB-A 3.2, 3.5mm audio Audio Dual B&O speakers Dual speakers

Dolby Audio Camera User-facing 720p User-facing 720p Windows Hello Fingerprint reader Fingerprint reader Wireless Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5

Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 Color Natural Silver

Ceramic White

Warm Gold

Pale Rose Gold Sage

Ice Blue

Sandstone

Platinum Dimensions 11.72 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches (297.7mm x 209mm x 17mm) 10.95 x 8.12 x 0.62 inches (278.2mm x 206.2mm x 15.7mm) Weight 2.2 pounds (0.99kg) 2.48 pounds (1.12kg) Starting price From $600 From $500

Design and features

Surface Laptop Go 2

The Surface Laptop Go 2 lives up to its name, accommodating those on the move. It weighs in at 2.48 pounds (1.12kg) and has a compact footprint thanks to the 12.4-inch screen. It's made of aluminum with a polycarbonate base, and it's undeniably a Surface product with fine attention to detail. It's sleek, it's comfortable to carry around and use, and it comes in four different color profiles.

The Pavilion Aero also lives up to its name, coming in at a lighter 2.2 pounds (0.99kg) despite its larger 13.3-inch frame. It's made of an aluminum and magnesium blend that "feels more premium than it should," according to Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods in his HP Pavilion Aero review. This is a rare build at this price, and with both laptops you're getting a laptop with a premium look. The Aero 13 also comes in four different colors to better suit your style.

HP Pavilion Aero 13

Port selection is fairly lean on both laptops, though the larger frame of the Pavilion Aero provides extra space for more ports. The HP laptop has two USB-C 3.2, two USB-A 3.2 (with a dropjaw design), a 3.5mm audio jack, and HDMI 2.0 for native video out. Its barrel charging port keeps both USB-C ports free for accessories. The Surface Laptop Go 2 has just one USB-C, one USB-A, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a proprietary Surface Connect port. HP wins if you value a dongle-free lifestyle.

In his Surface Laptop Go 2 review, Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods noted that the keyboard is "one of the best you'll get at this price point." Its keys offer a decent amount of travel, the keycaps are large and spaced well, and typing is quiet. The only drawback is a lack of backlight. The Pavilion Aero's keyboard also lacks a backlight by default, but you can pay a few more dollars for the privilege. HP's keyboard is nevertheless comfortable and accurate, and those who spend long days typing shouldn't have any issues.

Both laptops punch well above their price point when it comes to design. You won't look at either PC and think that it's in the budget range, and the four different color options for each laptop will let you flex your style.

Camera and audio

HP Pavilion Aero 13

While a lot of high-end laptops have made the switch to a 1080p resolution, most PCs in the affordable range are still using 720p. That's no different here, and it's one of the compromises you'll have to endure. That's not to say the webcams aren't worth using — they're more than enough for those who frequently jump into video calls — but anyone making a habit of keeping up with friends and coworkers online might want to invest in one of our picks for best webcam. There's no IR sensor for Windows Hello on either laptop, but both have fingerprint readers available for that extra layer of biometric security.

As for audio, both laptops have dual stereo speakers. HP installed them on the bottom edge of the Pavilion Aero, and they come with B&O tuning software to control equalization and your own voice as it goes out. Microsoft's Omnisonic stereo speakers come out ahead when comparing the two laptops. They're installed below the keyboard for a more seamless chassis, and they produce quality audio that can be tuned with Dolby Audio software.

Display

Surface Laptop Go 2

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 has a 12.4-inch touch display option with a 1536x1024 resolution and a 3:2 aspect ratio. This contributes to the overall more compact package compared to the Pavilion Aero, but you are sacrificing pixel density. Color reproduction is, however, quite good, with 99% sRGB coverage and respectable contrast. It also hits about 370 nits brightness. If you'd like the touch functionality, this is the way to go; otherwise, the Pavilion Aero has better display options.

HP's laptop comes with two different 13.3-inch non-touch display options, each with a 16:10 aspect ratio, anti-glare finish, and about 400 nits brightness. The more affordable screen has a 1920x1200 (FHD+) resolution, and you can step up to a higher 2560x1600 (QHD+) resolution if desired. It only adds about $30 to the price. The screen is larger, both resolutions are higher compared to the Laptop Go 2, but it doesn't offer touch, but that's not as big of a deal on clamshell laptops. In our testing, the FHD+ screen hit 100% sRGB and 83% DCI-P3 color, both great results at this price.

Performance and battery

HP Pavilion Aero 13

The AMD Ryzen U-series processors in the Pavilion Aero 13 help keep the price down while also delivering some respectable performance. There are four different chips available with ascending levels of performance, making it easier to not overspend. In our testing, the Ryzen 7 5800U crushed productivity work, hitting a 5,785 score in PCMark 10 and a 5,524 multi-core score in Geekbench.

The Laptop Go 2 comes with just one 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU option. While it's more in tune with the Ryzen 5 chips, it won't compete with the Ryzen 7 options. In PCMark 10 it managed a 4,362 score while in Geekbench it hit a 4,075 multi-core score. It's clear that those who want the best performance possible will have to go with the Pavilion Aero 13. However, prices climb quickly as you get into Ryzen 7 territory, and anyone looking for a better value will likely find the Laptop Go 2 has enough power to slice through a daily workload.

When it comes to battery life, the Pavilion Aero 13 also looks to come out on top. In our testing, a model with Ryzen 7 5800U CPU and FHD+ display hit about seven hours on a charge when going about regular work. We also tested the Laptop Go 2, which hit between four and five hours on a charge in a real-world scenario. If you want the best battery life possible, HP's laptop should be your first pick.

Choosing the right budget laptop

Microsoft's Surface Laptop Go 2 and HP's Pavilion Aero 13 are a couple of the best budget laptops you'll find, and anyone shopping for a PC that makes fewer compromises to justify the price should be happy. The Pavilion Aero 13 does start at a higher price, but its displays have a higher resolution, you'll get better battery life, port selection is more generous, and there's a lot more potential for performance overhead with the Ryzen 5000 U-series CPUs. It's one of our picks for best HP laptop for good reason.

If you are looking to spend as little as possible, the Surface Laptop Go 2 starts at a lower price and still delivers a quality PC experience. It's stylish, it's compact, and it's built to the usual high Surface standard. Performance is respectable, though there's just the one CPU option, and the keyboard and touchpad are better than you might expect. It doesn't quite measure up to the other best Surface laptops, but the budget pricing can't be ignored.