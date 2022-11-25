HP Pavilion Desktop PC (AMD Ryzen 7) $730 $834.99 Save $104.99 This desktop tower PC sports the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G CPU, along with 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It has what it takes to be a new family computer and beyond. $730 at Amazon

Thanksgiving might be over, but the best Black Friday deals have just started. Tons of desktop computers are being discounted for Black Friday, and one that might be enticing is the HP Pavilion Desktop PC. This particular model is on sale for $730, instead of the usual price of $834, and comes with the AMD Ryzen 7 CPU. It is a great system to be a new everyday computer or workstation.

What makes this system so great is the fact that it is pre-built, so you don't have to worry about inserting parts like RAM or CPU chips. It comes with a keyboard and mouse, too, so you can just plug it into power and your monitor and get to work after you unbox it. Other than that, this desktop PC is more stylish than most others on the market, since it features a polished silver finish, that will look great in any setup.

The specs under the hood also make this a great buy, as this desktop PC sports the AMD Ryzen 7 5700G CPU, which was released in 2021 but is still pretty powerful. The CPU has 8 cores total with 16 threads and runs at 65W, so you'd be able to open as many web browsing sessions as you want and multitask with ease. HP even includes 16GB of RAM, which is above the 8GB we usually look for in PCs. As for the solid-state drive, it's a 512GB SSD, which is more than enough room for storing your priceless photos and documents. And for connecting your favorite accessories like printers or webcams? There are 9 front-facing USB ports, right within your reach. You need not worry about buying dongles or USB hubs with this system.

