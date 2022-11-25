HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop TG01-1160xt, from $649.99 HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop TG01 The HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop is more of an entry-level option for gamers, but it still has AMD Ryzen 3 5300G Processor and AMD Radeon RX 5500. See at Amazon

Although gaming on a PC can be a great experience, sometimes it can become quite an expensive hobby. Thankfully, we have seen some amazing Black Friday computer deals over the past couple of weeks, and now, we're getting even more, with this limited-time deal on this HP Pavilion gaming desktop that is now priced at just $389.99.

The HP Pavilion TG01 gaming desktop comes in many different configurations, but this model that is on sale for Black Friday is priced at just $389.99 for a limited time. It comes with an AMD Ryzen 3 5300G processor, 8GB RAM, and also 512GB SSD storage. As far as graphics go, it has an AMD Radeon RX 5500, and although it isn't the most powerful card on the market, it should be suitable for most gamers that are just starting out.

What makes this computer different from a traditional model is that there are plenty of ports on the front and rear of the computer, allowing you to plug in pretty much anything that you'll ever need. There are nine USB ports in total, with four USB-A ports and one USB-C on the front and additional ports on the rear. Furthermore, there is ample space inside the case for future upgrades. That means once you've outgrown the AMD Radeon RX 5500, you can always upgrade to a better card without worrying.

The HP Pavilion TG01 gaming desktop comes with a computer, keyboard, and mouse. As stated before, this same will only be available for a limited time, so act fast before it's gone.