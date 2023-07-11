HP Pavilion Plus (2023) $1105 $1270 Save $165 The HP Pavilion Plus is a great laptop for content creators with a 13th-gen Intel Core i7 and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU. You can save a hefty $150 on it with this Prime Day deal, making it even more tempting. $1105 at Amazon

Creators looking for a lightweight laptop should check out this Prime Day deal on the HP Pavilion Plus. Amazon has discounted the latest model of HP's creator-oriented laptop by over $150, bringing the price down to just $1,105, which gets you powerful performance with a 13th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050, giving you all the performance you need for day-to-day tasks, but also for editing photos and video.

Why you should get the HP Pavilion Plus on Prime Day

The HP Pavilion Plus is a fantastic laptop for anyone who wants powerful performance for editing photos and videos without sacrificing portability. It comes with a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1355U processor with 10 cores and 12 threads, and that's paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 graphics. These aren't super powerful specs compared to big bulky laptops, but they give you very good performance for these kinds of workloads, and they allow this laptop to be very light, coming in at just 3.09 pounds. If you're a creator who's on the move frequently, this is the laptop for you.

This configuration is even better because it comes with a super-sharp 2.8K display, and it's an OLED panel, too. OLED panels have fantastic color reproduction, so colors are more vibrant and more accurate compared to a traditional LCD laptop. This means it's not just a great laptop for creative work but also just for watching movies and TV shows since pictures will really pop and look beautiful.

Top it all off with 16GB of RAM and a massive 1TB of storage, plus a 5MP webcam for the occasional meeting, and you have a recipe for a really good creator laptop. Usually, it would cost you $1,270, which is already a great price for what you get, but this Prime Day deal brings it even lower to $1,105, which means now is the perfect time to grab one. We've never seen it this cheap. If you're looking for something different, though, maybe check out other Prime Day laptop deals to see what suits your fancy.