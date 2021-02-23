HP Pavilion laptops updated with Intel’s 11th-gen processors and sustainable recycled plastics
February 23, 2021 4:11am Comment

HP Pavilion laptops updated with Intel’s 11th-gen processors and sustainable recycled plastics

HP has launched refreshed models under its Pavilion line of notebooks in India. The new models include the Pavilion 13, Pavilion 14, and the Pavilion 15 all of which are powered by Intel’s 11th-generation Tiger Lake processors with Iris Xe graphics. HP also claims that the new line-up is the company’s first consumer notebook range that makes use of post-consumer-recycled and ocean-bound plastics.

HP Pavilion 2021: Specifications

SpecificationHP Pavilion 13
bb0075TU		HP Pavilion 14
dv0053TU		HP Pavilion 14
dv0084TX		HP Pavilion 15
eg0103TX
Dimensions & Weight
  • 309 x 205 x 17.7mm
  • Starting at 1.24 kgs
  • 325 x 216.6 x 17mm
  • Starting at 1.41 kgs
  • 314.4 x 223 x 14.9mm
  • Starting at 1.39 kgs
  • 360.2 x 234 x 17.9mm
  • Starting at 1.75 kgs
Display
  • 13.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS
  • 250nits
  • 45% NTSC
  • 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS
  • 250nits
  • 45% NTSC
  • 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS
  • 250nits
  • 45% NTSC
  • 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS
  • 250nits
  • 45% NTSC
Processor
  • 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7
  • 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7
  • 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7
  • 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7
  • 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7
  • 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7
GPU
  • Intel Iris Xe Graphics
  • Intel Iris Xe Graphics
  • Intel Iris Xe Graphics
  • NVIDIA GeForce MX450 2GB
  • Intel Iris Xe Graphics
  • NVIDIA GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM & Storage
  • 16GB DDR4 3200MHz
  • Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • 16GB DDR4 3200MHz
  • Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • 16GB DDR4 3200MHz
  • 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Up to 16GB LPDDR4x
  • Up to 1TB NVMe SSD
Battery & Charger
  • 43Whr battery
  • 65W charger
  • Fast charging (50% in 30 mins)
  • 43Whr battery
  • 65W charger
  • Fast charging (50% in 30 mins)
  • 43Whr battery
  • 65W charger
  • Fast charging (50% in 30 mins)
  • 41Whr battery
  • Up to 8 hours
  • 65W charger
  • Fast charging (50% in 30 mins)
I/O
  • USB Type-C (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge)
  • 2x USB 3.0 Type-A
  • 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack
  • HDMI 2.0
  • Power adapter pin
  • microSD card reader
  • USB Type-C (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge)
  • 2x USB 3.0 Type-A
  • 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack
  • HDMI 2.0
  • Power adapter pin
  • SD card reader
  • USB Type-C (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge)
  • 2x USB 3.0 Type-A
  • 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack
  • HDMI 2.0
  • Power adapter pin
  • SD card reader
  • USB Type-C (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge)
  • 2x USB 3.0 Type-A
  • 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack
  • HDMI 2.0
  • Power adapter pin
  • SD card reader
Connectivity
  • Wi-Fi 5
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Wi-Fi 6
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Wi-Fi 6
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Wi-Fi 6
  • Bluetooth 5.0
OS
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Windows 10 Home
Other Features
  • Bang and Olufsen speakers
  • HP Quickdrop app
  • Ocean-bound plastics for an eco-friendly design
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Bang and Olufsen speakers
  • HP Quickdrop app
  • Ocean-bound plastics for an eco-friendly design
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Bang and Olufsen speakers
  • HP Quickdrop app
  • Ocean-bound plastics for an eco-friendly design
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Bang and Olufsen speakers
  • HP Quickdrop app
  • Ocean-bound plastics for an eco-friendly design
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Fingerprint scanner

The new Pavilion series is said to come with clean lines and hourglass edges allowing users to easily open the device from all three sides. There is also a 3D seamless metal chassis for a sleek, clean look and feel. All four models are being offered with full-HD resolution displays along with an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor. HP says that the Pavilion 13-bb0075TU and the Pavilion 14-dv0053TU will also be available with a more powerful Core i7-1165G7 processor along with 1TB of SSD storage compared to the 512GB SSD which is available as a default across all the models. The Pavilion 14-dv0084TX and Pavilion 15-eg0103TX offer slightly better graphics thanks to the inclusion of NVIDIA’s GeForce MX450 GPU.

Notably, we could only find the 13-inch Pavilion 13-bb0075TU and the 14-inch Pavilion 14-dv0053TU with the Core-i5 processor and 512GB storage configuration listed on HP India’s website. The 14-inch Pavilion 14-dv0084TX is nowhere to be seen, although the 15-inch Pavilion 15-eg0103TX is listed on the website.

HP Pavilion 14 2021 laptopAs for the pricing, the Pavilion Laptop 13-bb0075TU will be available at a starting price of ₹71,999 ($995) in either silver or ceramic white color options.  The Pavilion Laptop 14-dv0053TU will start at ₹62,999 ($870) in silver, ceramic white, or tranquil pink colors. The Pavilion Laptop 14-dv0084TX will be available for ₹67,999 ($940) in a single silver color option. Lastly, the 15-inch Pavilion Laptop 15-eg0103TX is priced at ₹69,999 ($967) in silver, ceramic white, or fog blue colors.

Tags 11th Generation Intel Tiger Lake ProcessorHP

About author

Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar

PC building enthusiast currently exploring the gaming industry. My love for tech began at an early age and I also have a keen interest in photography, music, PUBG Mobile, automobiles and a knack for keeping things clean. Email: [email protected]

Load Comments