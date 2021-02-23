HP Pavilion laptops updated with Intel’s 11th-gen processors and sustainable recycled plastics

HP has launched refreshed models under its Pavilion line of notebooks in India. The new models include the Pavilion 13, Pavilion 14, and the Pavilion 15 all of which are powered by Intel’s 11th-generation Tiger Lake processors with Iris Xe graphics. HP also claims that the new line-up is the company’s first consumer notebook range that makes use of post-consumer-recycled and ocean-bound plastics.

HP Pavilion 2021: Specifications

Specification HP Pavilion 13

bb0075TU HP Pavilion 14

dv0053TU HP Pavilion 14

dv0084TX HP Pavilion 15

eg0103TX Dimensions & Weight 309 x 205 x 17.7mm

Starting at 1.24 kgs 325 x 216.6 x 17mm

Starting at 1.41 kgs 314.4 x 223 x 14.9mm

Starting at 1.39 kgs 360.2 x 234 x 17.9mm

Starting at 1.75 kgs Display 13.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS

250nits

45% NTSC 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS

250nits

45% NTSC 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS

250nits

45% NTSC 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS

250nits

45% NTSC Processor 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7

11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7

11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics Intel Iris Xe Graphics

NVIDIA GeForce MX450 2GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics

NVIDIA GeForce MX450 2GB RAM & Storage 16GB DDR4 3200MHz

Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD 16GB DDR4 3200MHz

Up to 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD 16GB DDR4 3200MHz

512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Up to 16GB LPDDR4x

Up to 1TB NVMe SSD Battery & Charger 43Whr battery

65W charger

Fast charging (50% in 30 mins) 43Whr battery

65W charger

Fast charging (50% in 30 mins) 43Whr battery

65W charger

Fast charging (50% in 30 mins) 41Whr battery

Up to 8 hours

65W charger

Fast charging (50% in 30 mins) I/O USB Type-C (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge)

2x USB 3.0 Type-A

3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack

HDMI 2.0

Power adapter pin

microSD card reader USB Type-C (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge)

2x USB 3.0 Type-A

3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack

HDMI 2.0

Power adapter pin

SD card reader USB Type-C (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge)

2x USB 3.0 Type-A

3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack

HDMI 2.0

Power adapter pin

SD card reader USB Type-C (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge)

2x USB 3.0 Type-A

3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack

HDMI 2.0

Power adapter pin

SD card reader Connectivity Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 OS Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Windows 10 Home Other Features Bang and Olufsen speakers

HP Quickdrop app

Ocean-bound plastics for an eco-friendly design

Backlit keyboard

Fingerprint scanner Bang and Olufsen speakers

HP Quickdrop app

Ocean-bound plastics for an eco-friendly design

Backlit keyboard

Fingerprint scanner Bang and Olufsen speakers

HP Quickdrop app

Ocean-bound plastics for an eco-friendly design

Backlit keyboard

Fingerprint scanner Bang and Olufsen speakers

HP Quickdrop app

Ocean-bound plastics for an eco-friendly design

Backlit keyboard

Fingerprint scanner

The new Pavilion series is said to come with clean lines and hourglass edges allowing users to easily open the device from all three sides. There is also a 3D seamless metal chassis for a sleek, clean look and feel. All four models are being offered with full-HD resolution displays along with an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor. HP says that the Pavilion 13-bb0075TU and the Pavilion 14-dv0053TU will also be available with a more powerful Core i7-1165G7 processor along with 1TB of SSD storage compared to the 512GB SSD which is available as a default across all the models. The Pavilion 14-dv0084TX and Pavilion 15-eg0103TX offer slightly better graphics thanks to the inclusion of NVIDIA’s GeForce MX450 GPU.

Notably, we could only find the 13-inch Pavilion 13-bb0075TU and the 14-inch Pavilion 14-dv0053TU with the Core-i5 processor and 512GB storage configuration listed on HP India’s website. The 14-inch Pavilion 14-dv0084TX is nowhere to be seen, although the 15-inch Pavilion 15-eg0103TX is listed on the website.

As for the pricing, the Pavilion Laptop 13-bb0075TU will be available at a starting price of ₹71,999 ($995) in either silver or ceramic white color options. The Pavilion Laptop 14-dv0053TU will start at ₹62,999 ($870) in silver, ceramic white, or tranquil pink colors. The Pavilion Laptop 14-dv0084TX will be available for ₹67,999 ($940) in a single silver color option. Lastly, the 15-inch Pavilion Laptop 15-eg0103TX is priced at ₹69,999 ($967) in silver, ceramic white, or fog blue colors.