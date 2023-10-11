HP Pavilion x360 14 $597 $826 Save $229 The HP Pavilion x360 14 is a great budget convertible with solid specs and a sharp display. $597 at Amazon

HP makes some of the best laptops, and it makes them for everyone, including those who aren't looking to buy a super-premium laptop. The HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 convertible laptop is certainly not a premium, but it has many features, even ones that many premium laptops don't have, like the touch display. What's even more exciting is that you can get it at an all-time low price at Amazon.

The 256GB variant of the HP Pavilion x360 14-inch laptop is now priced at $596.99, down from the launch price of $825.99—that's a $229 discount, enough to grab some of the best Prime Day deals at Amazon. You can also get discounts on higher storage variants, including 512GB and 1TB, but the highest saving is available only on the 256GB storage option.

What's great about the HP Pavilion x360 laptop

The newest model of HP Pavilion x360 comes with a 13th-Gen Intel Core processor with multiple storage and RAM options, with the base model offering 128GB PCIe SSD and 4GB of RAM. It features 15.6-inch and 14-inch FHD IPS touch displays, a 720p HD camera for video calling, a full-size backlit keyboard containing a numeric pad, built-in Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.3.

The laptop does have a variety of port options, including one HDMI 2.1 port, one USB Type-C port, and 2 USB Type-A port. If you don't have Bluetooth headphones, the headphone jack will come in handy. The Pavilion x360 also packs B&O speakers, which produce decent sound—you won't be disappointed with what you're getting at this price point.

The laptop's battery life can range from six to eight hours, depending on what you're doing on it. However, if that seems not enough, you can fully charge it in just a couple of hours. Overall, the HP Pavilion x360 is a great option at the currently discounted price point, so don't miss this opportunity.