HP Prime Day deals are here: Spectre, Omen, and more!

Amazon’s Prime Day deals are just around the corner, but if you’re in the market for some HP goodies, you don’t have to wait that long. HP’s own Prime Day deals are here today, and they include discounts on dozens of products including desktops, laptops, monitors, and accessories. There’s a little something for everyone, but the deals are only available for a limited time – until June 22nd – and some have limited units available. Also, some of those may be restocked each day, so keep checking back if you missed something you’re interested in.

We’ll be breaking the deals up into categories so you can find something that interests you more easily. You can choose the category you’re most interested in from the list below:

Laptops

Starting with laptops, there are quite a few entry-level devices on sale, but the star of the show is the HP Spectre x360, which is one of the best laptops you can buy today. That means it now starts at $899.99, but every configuration is on sale. Of course, there are other great laptop deals here.

HP Spectre X360 13, $150 off Premium convertible The HP Spectre x360 is HP's most premium convertible. It features 11th-generation Intel processors and up to 16GB of RAM and 2TB of storage in a thin and light design. Buy at HP

HP Envy X360 15, $100 off Still a top-tier choice It may not have the same trailblazing design of the Spectre, but the Envy x360 has a bigger screen and the equally powerful internals. 11th-generation Intel processors and up to 16GB of RAM make this a powerful convertible. Buy at HP

HP Envy 17 Laptop, $100 off Big screen and big power If you want a bigger screen and don't need the convertible form factor, the Envy 17 is another great choice. Featuring the same Intel processors, optional Nvidia graphics, and up to 32GB of RAM, it's quite the powerhouse. Buy at HP

HP Pavilion x360 Convertible 15, $170 off Affordable convertible The HP Pavilion x360 is a more affordable convertible, but it still has the latest Intel processors and overall great performance. The screen is a slightly lower resolution at the base level, but it's still a great option if you want a convertible. Buy at HP

HP Laptop 15T-DY200, now just $629.99 Cheap with an Intel Core i7 It may not have the most stunning design, but this HP Laptop 15 has an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 and 16GB of RAM for a fantastic price. It also comes with at least 256GB of SSD storage, but you can upgrade to get more. Buy at HP

HP Laptop 15T-DW3000, $190 off Entry-level laptop If you're looking for a decent laptop and you don't need over-the-top performance, this HP Laptop is a solid choice for the occasional user. It still has an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 and Iris Xe Graphics, as well as 8GB of RAM to start. Buy at HP

Desktops

Some people may prefer desktop PCs, and HP’s Prime Day deals include something for them as well. You can also get deals on some gaming desktops in addition to the more office-oriented designs.

OMEN 30L GT13-0380t, $200 off RTX 3090 in a clean design The HP Omen 30L is a powerhouse of a desktop PC. It has 10th-generation Intel processors and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 GPU, giving you all the performance you could need for gaming, and then some. It starts with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, but that can be expanded. Buy at HP

OMEN 25L GT12-0225qd, $150 off Compact performance Coming in a 25 liter chassis, the HP Omen 25L still packs quite a bit of power in an even cleaner design than the 30L. It starts with an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650, but you can go up to an RTX 3070 if you want the best graphics quality in your games. Buy at HP

HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop TG01-1160xt, from $649.99 Get into gaming The HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop is more of an entry-level option for gamers, but it still has 10th-generation Intel processors and Nvidia GeForce 1650 Super to start. You can upgrade all the way to an RTX 3060 if you want more performance. Buy at HP

HP Envy Desktop TE01-2250xt, from $499.99 Unique design and upgrade options This HP Envy Desktop has an interesting front panel design that's sure to turn some heads, as well as solid upgrade options. It has integrated graphics out of the box, but with up to a GeForce RTX 3060, it can be a gaming rig, too. Buy at HP

HP Pavilion Desktop TP01-2255t, now just $849.99 11th-gen Core i7 and Iris Xe Graphics This is the only traditional desktop on this list that already has Intel's 11th-generation desktop processors with Iris Xe Graphics. They're not as good as dedicated graphics, but this PC will give you plenty of performance for everyday use. Buy at HP

HP Pavilion Desktop TP01-1105t, $100 off Entry-level performance This Pavilion Desktop only has an Intel Core i3, but it does include a 1TB HDD and 256GB SSD, which gives you quite a bit of storage for a computer at this price. Plus, performance should still be good enough for day-to-day use. Buy at HP

HP Pavilion Desktop TP01-2155m, $150 off An entry-level AMD option This version comes with an AMD Ryzen 3 5300G processor. It's still an entry-level option, but it's from the most recent Ryzen series, so it's likely better than the Intel version. Plus, it has the same RAM and storage configuration Buy at HP

HP All-in-One 27-dp1086qe, now just $1099.99 A stellar all-in-one If all-in-one computers sound good to you, this 27-inch model should sound great. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor with Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1.5TB of storage in total. Oh, and a Full HD 27-inch display. It's the full package. Buy at HP

HP All-in-One 24-df0130m PC, $100 off Covering the basics The internals on this model aren't nearly as enticing, but for the lower price point, the AMD Ryzen 3 3250G and 8GB of RAM will get you through most day-to-day use just fine. If you just need a family computer for school work, this is a clean option. Buy at HP

Monitors

If you need a monitor to go with your new PC, or you’re just looking to upgrade, HP also has some Prime Day deals on monitors. There are a few options for different use cases, including some gaming displays.

OMEN X 27 240Hz Gaming Monitor, just $559.99 The all-around gaming monitor If you want a gaming monitor that will last you for years, the Omen X 27 has the specs to deliver. It has a 27-inch QHD panel and a whopping 240Hz refresh rate, which is more than a lot of computers are able to fully support right now. This one will still be good when you upgrade your rig. Buy at HP

HP X27i 2K Gaming Monitor, $90 off Sharp and smooth It's not quite as fast, but the HP X27i has a 144Hz refresh rate, which is still a much smoother experience than your average office monitor. And you still get the QHD resolution, so it's good for both games and productivity. Buy at HP

Omen by HP 25 Monitor Gaming basics If you've never experienced the smoothness of high refresh rates, this Omen monitor is an affordable entry point. It has a Full HD display and a 144Hz refresh rate, plus a 1ms gray-to-gray response time. Buy at HP

HP U27 4K Wireless Monitor, $50 off Perfect for media consumption Maybe gaming isn't really your thing, and you prefer watching movies. This 27-inch 4K monitor has an IPS panel and it's great for watching your favorite content. Plus, it can be used wirelessly so you don't have to worry about cables. Buy at HP

HP 24yh 23.8-inch Monitor, just $129.99 Just the essentials For those who only the absolute essentials, this HP 24yh monitor has Full HD resolution, and the IPS panel gives you visibility from any angle. It has VGA and DVI ports if you have some older devices you want to connect, and HDMI for more modern ones. Buy at HP

Accessories

Finally, if you need a little something to complete your experience, there are a few accessories included in the HP Prime Day deals, too. All of these are limited in stock, but they’re stocked every day until June 22, so keep checking back if you missed a specific deal.

HP Tilt Pen, $24 off Pen with tilt and Bluetooth support The HP Tilt Pen is a great complement for pen-enabled devices like the Spectre x360 family. It has tilt support for more accurate shading and Bluetooth support allows it to be used for presentation controls or quickly launch apps with a button press. Buy at HP

HP Rechargeable MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen, now $64.99 Rechargeable pen with tilt support This one doesn't have Bluetooth support, but if you only want to use it for drawing, it's still a great option. It has tilt support to help with shading and the rechargeable battery means you're always ready to go. Buy at HP

HP Pen, $28 off For taking notes If you just want to be able to quickly take notes on your laptop, this HP Pen is the most affordable option you can get, partly because it lacks tilt support and Bluetooth. The battery isn't rechargeable, but it promises 18 months of use on a single battery, so it's unlikely you're going to run dry while using it. Buy at HP

HP Wireless Mouse 220, just $9.99 Basic wireless mouse A wireless mouse can help you complete your office setup, or offer greater comfort if you don't like using touchpads. This one uses a 2.4GHz wireless connection with the included dongle, and it has three buttons including the scroll wheel. Buy at HP

HP X3000 G2 Wireless Mouse, just $10.74 An alternative look In terms of specs, this mouse is nearly identical to the previous one, with a 2.4GHz wireless dongle and three buttons. However, this one has a slightly tweaked design that may be more comfortable to you. Buy at HP

OMEN Spacer Wireless TKL Keyboard, $45 Tenkeyless wireless gaming keyboard The Omen Spacer TKL Keyboard features Cherry MX Brown switches rated for 100 million keystrokes each, it can be used wirelessly or with a cable, and the tenkeyless design frees up more space on your desk. It also has a wrist rest for extra comfort and customizable RGB lighting. Buy at HP

HP Pavilion Gaming Keyboard 500, just $27.99 Mechanical gaming keyboard The HP Pavilion Gaming Keyboard 500 is a wired gaming keyboard with mechanical red switches, which are silent and smooth. It features customizable RGB lighting and it includes a full number pad, which can be useful. Buy at HP

HP Travel Adapter 90W, now $58.69 A charger for travelling If you're still rocking an HP laptop with a barrel charger and the included adapter is just too big for you, this 90W power adapter can provide the power you need and easily fit into a slim bag. It has a 4.5mm connector and includes an adapter for 7.4mm. Buy at HP

HP Envy Urban 15.6 Sleeve, $20 off Stylish on the outside, fluffy on the inside Protecting your laptop on the go is essential, especially if you travel a lot. This waterproof sleeve has an appealing dual-tone look extra storage, and even an RFID-blocking pocket to protect your sensitive information. Buy at HP

HP 15.6-inch Standard Black Sleeve, $17 off Sleek waterproof sleeve If you want a more subdued look, the HP Standard Black Sleeve is about as discreet as it gets, but it's still functional. It's waterproof and the small extra pocket can fit some extra accessories. Buy at HP

HP Carry Sleeve 15, now just $10.99 A simple sleeve with a handle Still with a subdued look, the HP Carry Sleeve offers a bit more convenience with its carrying handle. The front pocket can also fit a few accessories, and it still provides the protection you need. Buy at HP

As we’ve already mentioned, these HP Prime Day deals only run through June 22nd, and most of them are also available in limited quantities, so you’ll want to be quick if something interests you. And there are quite a few interesting deals here. The Spectre x360, for example, is a fantastic laptop and the price cut makes it all the more tempting. The Omen by HP 25-inch monitor is also a a very affordable entry point into high-refresh-rate gaming if you’ve enver tried it before. And of course, there are tons of other deals, so something is likely to appeal to you.