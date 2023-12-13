HP DeskJet 2734e All-in-One Printer $40 $85 Save $45 An affordable all-in-one printer that can copy, scan, and print. Right now, you can grab this printer for just $40 for a limited time. $40 at Best Buy

As we head into the final stretch of the holiday shopping season, we're seeing some incredible deals on laptops, PCs, memory, and more. But if you've been hunting for great deals on printers, you've come to the right place, with new deals that bring HP printers down to as low as $40.

For a limited time, Best Buy is offering up deals on some of its most popular HP printers, which means you're going to find great prices on some of the brand's best offerings. In addition to big savings, you're also going to get special holiday perks like extended return policies and new financing options. Of course, these deals won't last long, so be sure to grab a printer at these prices while they last.

HP Envy 6065e $70 $130 Save $60 The HP Envy 6065e is a very powerful printer for the home and/or small office with wireless capabilities, scan and copy functionality, borderless photos support, two-sided printing, and HP+ Smart Printing System. $70 at Best Buy

HP Smart Tank 5000 $170 $250 Save $80 The HP Smart Tank printer is great for home or office use and includes up to two years of ink replacement. In addition, you get everything you could want from a great printer like wireless capabilities, scan and copy functionality, borderless photo support, and more. $170 at Best Buy

Now, as you can tell, there are a lot of different models to choose from. While there are some great prices here, you want to check out the prices of the ink before you make your final decision. While a lower price for a printer can initially be a great deal, there's always the possibility that ink prices for that model could be higher than a more expensive printer, making it more costly in the long run.

HP Smart Tank 6001 All-in-One $230 $345 Save $115 HP's Smart Tank 6001 printer is an absolute workhorse that provides that's great for someone who does a lot of printing. The printer provides excellent value by also including up to two years of ink as part of the initial cost of the device. Right now, you can score $115 off this model in this early Black Friday deal. $230 at Best Buy

HP Envy Inspire 7955e Wireless Color All-in-One Printer $150 $220 Save $70 The HP ENVY Inspire 7955e is a great multipurpose printer with lots of features. Not only are you getting great printing quality with this printer, but you're also getting scanning, copying, and so much more. $150 at Best Buy

With that said, you really can't go wrong with these HP printers, offering excellent print quality, lots of features, and providing great value. If you've been looking into getting a new printer, be sure to check these deals out while they last.