For the most part, you can get around not having a printer. But every once in a while, there are those special occasions where you absolutely need to print, so it's always a good idea to have a printer around, even if you only use it occasionally. Of course, on the opposite end, there are people that use printers every day, and if you've been looking to upgrade or replace your printer with something new, right now's going to be a great time to shop during Best Buy's early Black Friday sales event.

For a limited time Best Buy is offering up deals on some of its most popular HP printers, which means, you're going to find great prices on some of the brand's best offerings. Of course, since Best Buy has entered started its holiday shopping season, it has extended returns until January 13, and it's also offering up to 24 months of financing with certain products. With that said, let's go ahead and take a look at some of these great printer deals.

HP Smart Tank 6001 All-in-One $230 $345 Save $115 HP's Smart Tank 6001 printer is an absolute workhorse that provides that's going to be great for someone who does a lot of printing. The printer provides excellent value by also including up to two years of ink as part of the initial cost of the device. Right now, you can score $115 off this model in this early Black Friday deal. $230 at Best Buy

HP Smart Tank 5000 $170 $250 Save $80 HP's Smart Tank 5000 provides everything you'd need from a printer thanks to its all-in-one design that can handle printing, scanning, and copying. The Smart Tank provides excellent value by also including up to two years of ink as part of the initial cost of the device. Right now, you can save $80 on this model with this early Black Friday deal. $170 at Best Buy

Now, if you're just looking for a printer that's cheap and reliable, look no further than the HP DeskJust 2734e. This all-in-one printer delivers great quality print in color and black and white. In addition, you get added functionality that will allow you to copy and scan documents. But perhaps the best part about this printer is going to be its price, which right now, comes in at just $40.

Source: HP HP DeskJet 2734e All-in-One Printer $40 $85 Save $45 An affordable all-in-one printer that can copy, scan, and print. Right now, you can grab this printer for just $40 for a limited time. $40 at Best Buy

You really can't go wrong if you're looking for small printer that's dirt cheap and will get the job done. Before you make your purchase, just make sure to check out how much the ink costs for each model before you commit. While a lower price for a printer makes it a great deal, there's always the possibility that ink prices for that model could be higher, making it more costly in the long run.