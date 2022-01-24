HP announces new professional desktop and all-in-one PCs

HP is introducing a handful of new desktop and all-in-one PCs geared towards professional users, featuring Intel’s 12th-generation processors and other upgraded specs. The company also announced a new PC meant specifically for video conferencing.

The HP Presence AiO Conferencing PC with Zoom Rooms, as HP is calling it, is powered by Intel’s 12th-generation Alder Lake processors, specifically the 65W models, plus 16GB of DDR4 RAM (upgradeable) and a 256GB SSD. It comes in two variants: One with a 24-inch Full HD display and one with a 27-inch Quad HD panel. Both models come with a 5MP camera, as we’ve seen in many of HP’s PCs recently. The camera is enhanced by HP Presence so it supports auto framing, and the built-in microphones feature dynamic voice leveling so you’re always heard clearly. You also get the option to upgrade to a 16MP camera with pixel binning, which produces a 4MP camera with even better quality, particularly in extreme lighting conditions. The cameras can also be rotated if needed.

On the software side of things, the PC is powered by an IoT edition of Windows, and it runs Zoom Rooms software, as the name suggests. It’s meant to be used in dedicated meetings spaces, so it’s not an everyday PC.

If that’s what you want, though, the HP EliteOne 800 G9 AiO series might be for you, since it runs regular Windows 11. It has similar processors, but it comes with up to 64GB of DDDR5 RAM and 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. In this model, you also get optional dedicated graphics in the form of an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti. It also comes in 24-inch (EliteOne 840) and 27-inch (EliteOne 870) sizes, but you can get the larger model with a Full HD display if you want to save some money. The camera features and options are all the same, too, so it’s still a great PC for meetings, too. Both of these models are launching in May, but HP didn’t announce a price yet.

Moving on from all-in-ones to regular desktop PCs, HP also introduced the Elite 800 G9 Desktop series, including the Elite Tower 800 G9, Elite 800 SFF G9, and Elite Mini 800 G9. These are essentially different-sized versions of the same PC, featuring Intel’s 12th-generation processors and optional NVIDIA RTX graphics. They also come with up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 4TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. The Elite Mini 800 G9 is the smallest of the bunch, while the SFF (small form factor) model is more of a compact tower, and the Elite Tower 800 is just a standard desktop tower PC. The latter model will launch first, in late February, while the SFF and Mini models will arrive in late March. Pricing wasn’t announced for any of these models, though.

Similarly, HP announced the Elite 600 series, which is also powered by Intel 12th-generation processors, but lacks dedicated graphics. It still has up to 64GB of RAM and 4TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage, too. It also comes in the same three form factors as the Elite 800 series. The HP Elite 600 series is launching in late March for an undisclosed price.

Rounding out the business PCs, there’s the HP Pro 400 G9 series. This lineup includes the ProOne 440 G9 all-in-one PC, a 24-inch desktop PC with a Full HD display, and a built-in 5MP camera with HP Presence. It’s powered by 12th-generation Intel processors, it includes up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 2TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage, plus optional AMD Radeon RX 6300M graphics. The rest of the HP Pro 400 G9 series includes tower, SFF, and mini form factors, and it’s also powered by Intel’s 12th-generation processors (35W), up to 64GB of RAM, and up to a 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD. These PCs will be available starting in May.

Finally, HP also announced new Z-series desktop workstations. Following up on the CES announcement of the Z2 Mini G9 workstation, HP is now announcing the Z2 SFF and Z2 Tower models. These larger sizes should get even more performance out of their hardware, which includes 12th-generation Intel Core K-series processors (125W) plus professional NVIDIA RTX graphics. These PCs are meant for professionals with intense rendering or AI workloads. These models will both be available in March.

HP also announced the Z1 Tower G9 model, which is its cheapest entry-level workstation. This one will also launch in March, but only in select markets. Pricing wasn’t announced for either of these models.