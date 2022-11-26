HP Reverb G2 Virtual Reality Headset $300 $600 Save $300 HP's Reverb G2 Virtual Reality Headset is the best Windows Mixed Reality headset on the market. It offers top-notch tracking and image quality and can bring your games to life. $300 at HP

Did you buy a new gaming PC or laptop for Black Friday? If you did, it might be also powerful enough for you to experience virtual reality for the first time. VR headsets are usually expensive, though, but HP's store has a very good deal on one of the best Windows Mixed Reality headsets on the market, the HP Reverb G2. This limited-time offer cuts the price on it by half, bringing it down from $600 to $300.

Unlike headsets from Meta (such as the Quest 2), the HP Reverb G2 Virtual Reality Headset is one that'd you'd need to connect to your PC all the time. Once connected via USB-C, and you map the world around you and configure things in the Windows Mixed Reality app, you'll get next-level immersion. That's because the headset has 2160 x 2160 resolution in each eye, built-in headphones, and additional cameras (there are four) for better tracking. The facemask is also adjustable, so you can wear the headset for a longer period of time.

With this headset and the improved included controllers, you can play many games in virtual reality. You'd just have to install Steam VR on your PC the open it through Windows Mixed Reality while wearing the headset. Though not as actively maintained, there are also many VR games and apps on the Microsoft Store on Windows, too. And when wearing the headset you can explore a virtual Cliff House and pin your favorite apps, or just open Microsoft Edge and browse the web.

