Source: Walmart HP 15.6" FHD Laptop $340 $499 Save $159 This HP laptop has a lot going for it with its AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256 of internal SSD storage. It has a sleek design, a large keyboard, and best of all, comes in at a price that's extremely affordable. $340 at Amazon

If you've been hunting around and looking for a new laptop, chances are, you've seen how many great options are out there. While there's nothing wrong with going with some of the best laptops, there are also a lot of great affordable laptops options too. These laptops hit the sweet spot thanks to excellent specifications and budget-friendly pricing.

With that said, we've found this great deal on an HP laptop for Prime members that knocks 32% off, bringing it down to just $340. This HP laptop features a large 15.6-inch display, AMD's powerful Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of internal SSD storage. In addition to a sleek design, you get a variety of connectivity options including two USB-A port, USB-C, SD card slot, 3.5mm headphone jack, and HDMI.

In addition to all of the above, you're also getting a large keyboard, trackpad, and numeric pad. For the most part, you're looking at laptop that's going to be able to get you through most work or school related projects. While it might not be the strongest laptop for gaming, you can still play some light games here thanks to the integrated Radeon graphics.

While it might not be the most exciting choice, the real selling point here is that you're getting a good laptop at a discounted price. So if this sounds like something up your alley, be sure to grab it while you can. Remember, this deal is exclusive to Prime members, so if you aren't a member, you won't be able to purchase this deal.