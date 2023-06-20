HP Spectre 2-in-1 16" 3K+ Touch-Screen Laptop $1050 $1650 Save $600 An impressive 16-inch laptop with a fantastic display, powerful processor and plenty of RAM and storage. $1050 at Best Buy

HP makes some of the best laptops out right now, and while you might find just what you're looking for, there's always the chance that it might not fit in your budget. Sometimes though, you can find a great deal on one of HP's pricier options and get it for a deal. The HP Spectre 2-in-1 16" 3K+ touchscreen laptop is a great example, an amazing laptop that's normally $1,600 but is now being discounted by $600, making it an absolute steal. So if you've been looking for a powerful laptop with a large display, this is going to be one for you.

The screen is the main highlight of this laptop, featuring a large 16-inch 3K+ IPS touchscreen display that's going to deliver colors and details like you've never seen before. Furthermore, you can feel confident poking the touchscreen since it's protected with Corning's Gorilla Glass NBT. Also, if you want to jot down some notes or draw up some sketches, you can do that, since the laptop comes with an included pen.

The laptop is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 13700H processor that's paired with 16GB DDR4 3200MHz RAM and has 512GB of internal NVMe SSD storage. In addition to the above, you'll also get amazing sound, since the laptop has a quad-speaker array and audio tuned by Bang & Olufsen. The laptop will provide plenty of power throughout your busy day, but if you ever need to top up, you can feel confident knowing that you can go from 0 to 50 percent charge in roughly 45 minutes.

For the most part, this is an amazing laptop with plenty of power under the hood, a beautiful screen that is now priced well below MSRP. If you've been thinking about upgrading or getting a new laptop for typing up reports, browsing the web, and doing some light editing with photos and videos, this laptop will be a great option. If you plan on playing games and going a bit more in-depth with media editing, you'll probably want to step up to a gaming laptop or creator laptop.