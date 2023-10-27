HP Spectre x360 (2023) Extra $50 off for My Best Buy Plus and Total members $850 $1500 Save $650 A sleek and powerful laptop that features Intel's Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. Furthermore, the convertible format makes it a versatile product, and it costs $900 in this latest deal. $850 at Best Buy (13 inches)

The HP Spectre x360 13.5 is a beautiful laptop packed with power, that's also compact and light. It's also our top pick when it comes to convertible laptops, offering a great all around experience. While this laptop normally comes in priced at $1500, right now, you can score a tremendous deal that knocks $650 off. Things get even better if you're a My Best Buy Plus or Total member as you'll get an additional $50 off, bringing the price down to $800.

When it comes to the specifications, you're getting Intel's Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of internal SSD storage. The laptop also has a 13.5-inch 1920x1200 resolution touchscreen protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass and Intel Iris Xe graphics. Other perks of this model are its quad speakers that produce excellent sound, along with excellent connectivity options like Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports and support for Wi-Fi 6E.

Of course, since this is a 2-in-1 laptop, you're able to use it for more, with tent and tablet modes. The laptop also gets nice security features like a fingerprint reader and camera that supports Windows Hello. If you're someone that takes a lot of meetings online, you'll be happy to know that the laptop has a robust 5MP camera. Overall, you're getting a really good laptop with lots of features. Furthermore, the design is also light and compact.

As stated before, you're getting a great deal right now with this laptop, and My Best Buy members can get an even sweeter deal. In addition to the discount, My Best Buy Plus and Total members will get extra perks like extended return windows, free two-day shipping and more. If you're looking for a laptop, there's no better time to buy.