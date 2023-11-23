Key Takeaways HP Spectre x360 will feature Intel Core Ultra processors with up to 16 cores and 22 threads, providing a significant performance boost.

The new model will have a 14-inch 16:10 display with a 2.8K OLED panel running at 120Hz, as well as a high-quality 9MP webcam.

HP has redesigned the Spectre x360 with a more toned-down look, offering options in Sahara Silver, Slate Blue, and Nightfall Black, without the iconic accented edges. Release is expected soon.

Intel has yet to officially unveil its next generation of processors based on Meteor Lake, but the leaks won't stop coming. This time, we have HP itself listing new models of the highly-popular Spectre x360, one of the best laptops on the market, now featuring Intel Core Ultra processors and a new display.

The HP Spectre x360 comes with up 16-core processors

The listings can be found on HP's Canadian website (as originally spotted by X user @momomo_us) and include an array of different configurations. Notably, we can see models that feature an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, as well as many featuring an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H, both part of Intel's Meteor Lake that's already been extensively leaked. These processors are expected to have a 28W TDP and feature up to 16 cores and 22 threads, and they also include integrated Intel Arc graphics, which should provide a big performance boost. The models also include up to 32GB of dual-channel LPDDR5x RAM running at 6400MHz and a 2TB SSD for storage.

A new display and webcam

Outside of the processor, the listings also reveal some changes to the rest of the hardware. Notably, the new HP Spectre x360 14 will come with a proper 14-inch panel, which is a first for the series. The company previously used a 13.5-inch panel with a 3:2 aspect ratio, and was one of the few companies to use it. The new Spectre x360 14 will have a 14-inch 16:10 display, and it will be a 2.8K OLED panel running at 120Hz, a nice upgrade over the previous models. HP is also once again stepping ahead of pretty much every competitor by putting a 9MP webcam on the laptop, which should provide the best video quality yet from a laptop webcam. Of course, that webcam still has Windows Hello facial recognition, too. Additionally, the laptop will feature Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 support.

A new look

Something else that stands out is that HP has once again redesigned the Spectre x360, opting for a much more toned-down look. The listings show options for Sahara Silver, Slate Blue, and Nightfall Black, but none of the models feature the iconic accented edges on the chassis, opting for a single-color design instead. The NIghtfall Black appears to have a very subtle different tone on the trimmed corners in the back of the laptop, but it's nowhere near the look of previous models.

At writing time, none of the models is actually available to buy, but with multiple listings popping up featuring Intel's new processors, it's hard to imagine we'll have to wait much longer.