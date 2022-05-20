HP Spectre x360 13.5 (2022) vs HP Envy x360 13 (2022): Comparing HP’s new premium laptops

HP recently introduced refreshed versions of most of its premium laptops. Of course, that includes the top-of-the-line HP Spectre x360 family, but HP also introduced the new Envy family, which is a slightly more mainstream, but still premium series of laptops and convertibles. These laptops have a lot in common, but they do have different price points, so it’s worth comparing them to get an idea of which one is more deserving of your money. In this article, we’ll be comparing the HP Spectre x360 13.5 to the HP Envy x360 13.3, which are the most portable models in each lineup.

Despite the similar form factor, there are some noteworthy differences between these two, not just in the display but also in terms of processors and other specs. Let’s take a closer look at what’s inside each of them to see what’s the better option for you.

HP Spectre x360 13.5 (2022) vs HP Envy x360 13.3: Specs

HP Spectre x360 13.5 (2022) HP Envy x360 13.3 (2022) CPU 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1235U (15W, 10 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.4GHz, 12MB cache)

12th-generation Intel Core i7-1255U (15W, 10 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.7GHz, 12MB cache) 12th-generation Intel Core i5-123oU (9W, 10 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.4GHz, 12MB cache)

12th-generation Intel Core i7-1250U (9W, 10 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.7GHz, 12MB cache) Graphics Intel Iris Xe Intel Iris Xe Display 13.5 inch IPS, Full HD+ (1920 x 1280), touch, 400 nits, 100% sRGB, anti-reflection

13.5 inch IPS, Full HD+ (1920 x 1280), HP Sure View Reflect, touch, 1000 nits, 100% sRGB

13.5 inch OLED, 3K2K (3000 x 2000), touch, 500 nits (HDR), 100% DCI-P3, anti-reflection 13.3 inch IPS, Full HD+ (1920 x 1200), touch, 400 nits, 100% sRGB

13.5 inch IPS, Quad HD+ (2560 x 1600), touch, 400 nits, 100% sRGB

13.3 inch OLED, 2.8K (2880 x 1800), touch, 500 nits (HDR), 100% DCI-P3, anti-reflection Storage 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD

1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD

2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD 512GB PCIe SSD

512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD

1TB PCIe SSD

1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD RAM 8GB LPDDR4x 4266MHz (soldered)

16GB LPDDR4x 4266MHz (soldered)

32GB LPDDR4x 4266MHz (soldered) 8GB LPDDR4x 4266MHz (soldered)

16GB LPDDR4x 4266MHz (soldered) Battery 4-cell 66Whr battery Up to 65W USB Type-C power adapter

4-cell 66.5Whr battery 65W USB-C charger

Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

3.5mm headphone jack

microSD card reader 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C)

2 x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 2 (one with HP Sleep & Charge)

microSD card reader

3.5mm headphone jack Audio Quad speakers by Bang & Olufsen

Dual-array digital microphones Dual speakers by Bang & Olufsen

Dual-array microphones Camera HP True Vision 5MP IR camera with camera shutter and temporal noise reduction HP True Vision 5MP IR camera with camera shutter and temporal noise reduction Biometric authentication IR camera

Fingerprint sensor IR camera Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211

Bluetooth 5.2 Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211

Bluetooth 5.2 Color Nightfall Black with Pale Brass accents

Nocturne Blue with Celestial Blue accents

Natural Silver Natural Silver

Space Blue Size (WxDxH) 297.94 x 220.47 x 17.02 mm (11.73 x 8.68 x 0.67 in) 298.45 × 214.88 × 16mm (11.75 × 8.46 × 0.63 inches) Dimensions Starts at 1.37kg (3.01 lbs) OLED screen: Starts at 1.34kg (2.95 lbs)

Starts at 1.34kg (2.95 lbs) IPS screen: Starts at 1.38kg (3.04 lbs) Price Starting at $1,249 Starting at $899

Performance: One has 15W processors, and the other has 9W versions

Looking at the spec sheet, you might think that the HP Spectre x360 and the Envy x360 are nearly identical in terms of processors. They’re branded very similarly and appear to have similar specs, but there’s more to it than that. The HP Spectre x360 13.5 is using Intel’s 15W processors, and the Envy x360 13.3 is using 9W processors, which makes a noticeable difference, particularly during long periods of use.

A higher power rating (or TDP) means that processors can generally perform at the peak of their capabilities for longer. That does use more energy and requires better cooling, but you’ll notice a difference for more resource-intensive tasks, like browsing with a lot of tabs open or trying to edit an image. Some tasks might be too much for 9W processors to handle. Unfortunately, we don’t yet have benchmark results for Intel’s 12th-generation 9W processors, so it’s hard to say exactly what the difference will be in terms of performance.

For GPU performance, both laptops have integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, and while they have the same number of execution units, the GPU is clocked significantly faster on the 15W processors inside the Spectre x360. The GPU in an Intel Core i7-1255U will reach clock speeds up to 1.25GHz, versus just 950MHz (0.95GHz) on the Core i7-1250U.

Conversely to all this, having a lower TDP means the battery is drained more slowly, and thus, you should get better battery life overall on the HP Envy x360. Especially considering the two laptops have similarly-sized batteries.

The Spectre x360 is available with double the RAM and storage of the Envy.

Aside from the processor, the HP Spectre x360 can also have up to 32GB of RAM (double what you can get with the Envy x360), as well as 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 storage (again, doubling what the Envy offers). It’s also worth noting the base model of the Envy x360 has a slower SSD.

Display and sound: The HP Spectre x360 has a taller screen

As you might have expected, the HP Spectre x360 also has the better display out of these two laptops. It’s a 13.5-inch panel and it comes in a 3:2 aspect ratio, noticeably taller than a typical 16:9 display. The base model comes in Full HD+ (1920 x 1280) resolution, and you can also equip it with an HP Sure View Reflect privacy screen if you need it. For the best visual experience, though, there’s a stunning 3K2K (3000 x 2000) OLED display option, which is not only incredibly sharp but also gets you the usual benefits of OLED panels, like true blacks, vivid colors, and a high contrast ratio.

The HP Envy isn’t that for off, frankly. It has a 13.3-inch display and it comes in a 16:10 aspect ratio – still taller than 16:9, but not quite as tall as 3:2. The base model is also Full HD+ (1920 x 1200), but you don’t get the option for a privacy screen, so that’s a point for the Spectre if you care about that. What it does have is a Quad HD+ (2560 x 1600) upgrade option, giving you a solid upgrade path if you want a sharper image without springing for a super-expensive OLED panel. If you do want an OLED panel, though, you have the option for a 2.8K (2880 x 1800) display. Technically, it’s not as sharp as the Spectre x360, but the difference is so small it really won’t be noticeable, especially at this size. Both laptops give you great display options.

HP is using the same 5MP webcam across its premium lineup, so there are virtually no differences here. Both laptops support 1080p video and a range of smart features like auto framing and backlight adjustments so you can always look great during video calls and meetings. They also both support Windows Hello facial recognition.

Both laptops have 5MP webcams and features like auto framing.

As for sound, that’s where the HP Spectre x360 can really outclass the Envy. It has a quad stereo speaker setup, and while we don’t know the exact specs, that’s bound to give you a more immersive audio experience compared to the dual speaker setup on the Envy x360. For sound capture, both have dual-array microphones, so the experience should be similar.

Design: The Spectre x360 is HP’s crown jewel

You can often tell how premium a laptop is by the way it looks, and that’s most certainly the case here. Since these are both high-end laptops, HP tries to distinguish with Spectre x360 with a more sophisticated design, and it shows. It comes in three color options: Natural Silver, Nightfall Black, and Nocturne Blue. The latter two are the most special, though, because they have a dual-tone aesthetic – the Nightfall Black model has “pale brass” accents around the edges of the laptop, while the Nocturne Blue variant is accented with a lighter shade of blue. Plus, the corners near the hinge of the laptop are trimmed off to make for an even more unique look.

The HP Envy x360 13.3 is also a premium laptop, but it definitely doesn’t show as much. It’s still a metal laptop, but it doesn’t have a dual-tone design or the Spectre’s signature trimmed corners. Instead, it comes it Natural Silver or Space Blue, and that’s about it. Also, the Envy x360 is lacking a fingerprint reader, if you were planning to use that for Windows Hello.

One advantage the Envy does have is that it’s not as wide or as thick (measuring 16mm in thickness compared to the 17.02mm of the Spectre x360), so it’s a little more portable. It’s also lighter than the Spectre, though the difference is small and it will vary depending on your configuration.

Ports: The Envy x360 has one extra USB port

One downside that many of the most premium laptops have these days is that they make some sacrifices in the port selection. Thankfully, the HP Spectre x360 isn’t too bad – you get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB Type-A port, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. That’s pretty solid for a modern ultrabook of this size, though it’s not overly impressive.

In this case, being less of a premium option is actually an advantage for the Envy x360. In addition to all the same ports the HP Spectre x360 has, the Envy adds another USB Type-A port, so you can plug in an extra peripheral like a mouse or external storage device.

For wireless communication, the two laptops are basically the same. Both have Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 support, and neither of them has cellular support. That’s to be expected with consumer laptops, though we have seen some models in the past with LTE support.

Pricing and final thoughts

With all of those comparisons done, it’s apparent that the HP Spectre x360 is technically the better laptop in a few ways. It has faster processors, a better display, and a more visually appealing design. If you care about privacy while working in public, the option for HP Sure View Reflect is also a major advantage for the Spectre x360.

But there’s something that’s important to remember here, and that’s the price. The HP Spectre x360 starts at $1,249, which is $350 more than the Envy x360. For that extra money, you’re getting relatively modest upgrades to performance, a taller screen, and a design that you may or may not care about. Plus, with the Envy x360, you get one extra USB Type-A port, so there’s that. And if you want a slightly sharper screen, you can upgrade to a Quad HD+ panel for just $30, while the Spectre x360 requires to shell out an extra $110 for the OLED option.

At the end of the day, yes, the HP Spectre x360 can definitely give you a more premium experience, if you’re willing to pay for it. If you want a more budget-conscious option that’s still very capable, though, the Envy x360 is a fantastic choice. Both are among the best HP laptop makes, so there’s no true wrong choice here.

No matter which one you go with, you can buy your preferred laptop below.