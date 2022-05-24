HP Spectre x360 13.5 (2022) vs Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360: Which should you choose?

We’re a few months into 2022 now, and companies have brought out some of the best laptops we’ve seen in a while. If you’re looking to replace your current machine, there’s no shortage of fantastic options right now, and it can be hard to choose one. We’re here to help, though. If you want a convertible laptop, two of the best options you can find right now are the HP Spectre x360 13.5 and the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, so we’re going to be comparing them to see which one you should choose.

While both the Spectre x360 and the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 are convertibles, they clearly have different priorities in terms of design and performance. It’s also worth noting that both laptops do come in different sizes, but the HP Spectre x360 13.5 and 16 are radically different and it doesn’t make sense to include both in this comparison. In the case of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, the two sizes are nearly identical, so we’ll mention both of them where appropriate.

HP Spectre x360 13.5 (2022) vs Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360: Specs

HP Spectre x360 13.5 (2022) Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 CPU 12th-gen Intel Core i5-1235U (15W, 10 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.4GHz, 12MB cache)

12th-gen Intel Core i7-1255U (15W, 10 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.7GHz, 12MB cache) 12th-gen 28W Intel Core i5-1240P (12 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.4GHz, 12MB cache)

12th-gen 28W Intel Core i7-1260P (12 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.7GHz, 18MB cache) Graphics Intel Iris Xe Intel Iris Xe Display 13.5 inch IPS, Full HD+ (1920 x 1280), touch, 400 nits, 100% sRGB, anti-reflection

13.5 inch IPS, Full HD+ (1920 x 1280), HP Sure View Reflect, touch, 1000 nits, 100% sRGB

13.5 inch OLED, 3K2K (3000 x 2000), touch, 500 nits (HDR), 100% DCI-P3, anti-reflection 13.3-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) Super AMOLED, 16:9, 120% DCI-P3, 500 nits (for HDR), touch

15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) Super AMOLED, 16:9, 120% DCI-P3, 500 nits (for HDR), touch

Storage 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD

1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD

2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD (13.3-inch only)

512GB PCIe NVMe SSD

1TB PCIe NVMe SSD (15.6-inch only) RAM 8GB LPDDR4x 4266MHz (soldered)

16GB LPDDR4x 4266MHz (soldered)

32GB LPDDR4x 4266MHz (soldered) 8GB LPDDR5

16GB LPDDR5 Battery 4-cell 66Whr battery Up to 65W USB Type-C power adapter

13.3-inch 63Wh battery

15.6-inch 68Wh battery

Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

3.5mm headphone jack

microSD card reader 1 x Thunderbolt 4 / USB Type-C

2 x USB Type-C

3.5mm headphone jack

microSD card reader Audio Quad speakers by Bang & Olufsen

Dual-array digital microphones 13.3-inch Dual stereo AKG speakers (4W total) with Dolby Atmos

15.6-inch Dual stereo AKG speakers (5W total) with Dolby Atmos

Camera HP True Vision 5MP IR camera with camera shutter and temporal noise reduction 1080p Full HD webcam Biometric authentication IR camera

Fingerprint sensor Fingerprint reader (in power button) Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211

Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Color Nightfall Black with Pale Brass accents

Nocturne Blue with Celestial Blue accents

Natural Silver Silver

Graphite

Burgundy Size (WxDxH) 297.94 x 220.47 x 17.02 mm (11.73 x 8.68 x 0.67 in) 13.3-inch 302.5 x 202 x 11.5 mm (11.91 x 7.95 x 0.45 in)

15.6-inch 354.85 x 227.97 x 11.9 mm (13.97 x 8.98 x 0.47 in)

Dimensions Starts at 1.37kg (3.01 lbs) 13.3-inch 1.04kg (2.29 lbs)

15.6-inch 1.41kg (3.1 lbs)

Price Starting at $1,249 Starting at $1,249

Performance: The Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 has 28W processors

The HP Spectre x360 and the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 both come with Intel’s 12th-generation processors, but don’t let that make you think they’re the same. There’s a major difference here since HP is using U15-series processors, which have a 15W base TDP, while Samsung has opted to use the more powerful P-series processors with a 28W TDP. A higher TDP means a few things: more performance (as long as the cooling system can keep up), more heat, and more power consumption. The P-series processors inside the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 have 12 cores and 16 threads, while the U15-series models have 10 cores and 12 threads.

Looking at benchmark results from Geekbench 5, you can see how much of a difference the 28W processors make in terms of performance. These are still early results and there haven’t been enough tests to establish a proper average for each processor, but these should still give you an idea of what to expect.

You can see that the additional cores give the 28W processors a noticeable advantage, and it’s likely you’re going to notice it even more after using the laptop for a while, since CPUs with a lower TDP often can’t hold their maximum performance as long. On the other hand, GPU performance from the integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics shouldn’t be radically different between the two laptops. The P-series models are clocked slightly higher, but it’s a very small difference.

This advantage in performance for the P-series usually comes at a cost, though, and that’s battery life. Unsurprisingly, processors with a higher TDP use more energy, and that means the battery will drain faster. In our Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, we did note that it has great battery life, but you can probably expect that to be even better on the HP Spectre x360 considering the batteries are similar in size. However, there are other factors to keep in mind here, such as the display.

The HP Spectre x360 13.5 comes with up to 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage.

Aside from the processor, the HP Spectre x360 13.5 comes with up to 32GB of LPDDR4x RAM, while the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 maxes out with 16GB, but uses the newer LPDDR5 memory. For storage, you can get up to 2TB with the Spectre x360, or 1TB with Samsung’s laptop (512GB if you want the smaller 13.3-inch model). One thing that’s worth noting here is that Samsung’s configuration options are very limited so your RAM and storage configurations are tied to each other.

Display and sound: The Spectre x360 has a 3:2 display

HP has been leaning heavily into using taller displays on its premium laptops, and for good reason. Aspect ratios like 16:10 or 3:2 are generally considered better for productivity because of the added vertical space. The HP Spectre x360 has a 13.5-inch display, and it comes in a 3:2 aspect ratio, which is one of the big advantages it has over the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360. It’s not the only one, however, because this laptop also gives you the option for an HP Sure View Reflect privacy screen, or you can upgrade to the 3K2K (3000 x 2000) OLED panel that’s both sharp and vibrant.

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 still comes in a much more typical 16:9 aspect ratio, and the display doesn’t offer any configuration options. Regardless of what size you choose, you’re getting a Full HD (1920 x 1080) AMOLED panel, which is admittedly great to have. Most laptops, including the Spectre x360, ask you to pay a premium for an OLED panel, and it’s usually a very high resolution that’s much sharper than you really need. This makes AMOLED displays a bit more affordable, but you don’t get the option to go higher if you want to, which is a bummer, especially on the 15.6-inch model.

Above the display, HP is using a 5MP webcam with support for 1080p video and a suite of smart features including auto framing, backlight adjustments, and filters so you can get the right look for your video calls and meetings. Samsung also uses a 1080p webcam and it also has some of those smart features. A big advantage for HP is that it also includes a Windows Hello IR camera for biometric authentication, in addition to a fingerprint reader. With the Galaxy Book, you only get the fingerprint reader.

The Spectre x360 supports Windows Hello facial recognition.

As for audio, the HP Spectre x360 comes with a quad stereo speaker setup by Bang & Olufsen, and that’s probably one of the best experiences you can get on a Windows laptop at this size. Not many laptops give you a quad speaker setup – including the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360, which only has two speakers regardless of what size you choose.

Design: Samsung’s laptop is ridiculously thin and light

One of the big claims to fame for the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro family is how portable and lightweight they are, and that’s incredibly obvious in this case. The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 weighs just 2.29 lbs if you opt for the 13.3-inch model, and even the larger 15.6-inch version weighs just 3.1 lbs. On the other hand, the 13.5-inch HP Spectre x360 weighs 3.01 lbs, so it’s almost as heavy as the larger Galaxy Book. And that’s not to mention thickness – the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 measures a mere 11.5mm or 11.9mm, depending on the size you choose. The HP Spectre x360 is 17mm thick. As far as portability goes, Samsung is the clear winner.

However, that somewhat flips around when it comes to looks. The HP Spectre x360 13.5 is a premium laptop, and it feels that way through and through. The latest model has been redesigned with more curved edges, but it keeps one of the things that made previous models so great – the dual-tone aesthetic. If you get the Nightfall Black model, you’ll see the edges of the laptop accented in a “pale brass” color, and if you go with Nocturne Blue, those edges will be accented with a lighter shade called celestial blue. Of course, you can still go with Natural Silver if you want a more subdued look.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 only comes in single-color designs, which are Silver, Graphite, and Burgundy. Admittedly, burgundy is a great color option to have and it helps the laptop stick out quite a bit if that’s what you want. Still, they’re all kind of muted colors, and unlike on the Spectre x360, the keys on the keyboard aren’t color-matched to the chassis, so the laptop loses some of its charm there.

Ports and connectivity: The Spectre is a bit more versatile

Rounding things out with ports, HP pulls another victory by offering a more capable suite of connections. It includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports – making it easy to expand the capabilities of the laptop using Thunderbolt docks, external GPUs, and other accessories – but it also keeps one legacy USB Type-A port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. That gives you decent variety for a laptop of this size.

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 doesn't have any USB Type-A ports.

Because of its ultra-thin design, the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro goes all-in on USB Type-C instead. You get one Thunderbolt 4 port (with all the benefits that come with it) plus two standard USB Type-C ports, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader. USB Type-C is the most modern connection option around, and it’s quite versatile if you use a docking station, but it does mean you won’t be able to connect some peripherals without an adapter. Perhaps most surprisingly, the port setup is exactly the same on the 15.6-inch version as it is on the 13.3-inch model. That’s just a sacrifice that has to be made for this incredibly thin design.

As for wireless connectivity, the two laptops are similar. Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 are supported, and neither model gives you the option for cellular connectivity.

HP Spectre x360 13.5 (2022) vs Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360: Final thoughts

With all of these comparisons done, you should have a fairly clear idea of which laptop is right for you. To be fair, they’re both fantastic machines in their own right, but they clearly excel at different things. The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is phenomenal for portability with its super thin and light design, plus it has fantastic performance thanks to its P-series processors. And if you want an AMOLED display without spending an obnoxious amount of money, it’s one of the few options you can find right now.

On the other hand, the HP Spectre x360 13.5 has a taller display that’s great for productivity, and it gives you the option for the 3K2K OLED panel if you want one of the very best displays on a Windows laptop. It also has a more premium design, a more varied set of ports, and a more advanced speaker system that should provide an immersive audio experience. And, while its processors aren’t as powerful, they’re likely to get you better battery life, which is vary important for mobility.

No matter which one you choose, these are two fantastic laptops, and you can’t really go wrong with either one. You can buy them below, or you check out our lists of the best HP laptops and the best Samsung laptops if you’d like to see what else these companies have to offer.

