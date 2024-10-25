HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) $1180 $1630 Save $450 This is one of the best convertible laptops that you can buy in 2024. It's powered by an Intel Ultra processor and has a beautiful OLED screen. Right now, you can save $450 off, as it falls to its lowest price yet. $1180 at Best Buy

There isn't a "one size fits all" when it comes to laptops, which is why there are so many choices available on the market in 2024. And frankly, because of all these different choices, it can be confusing if you're looking to pick up something new. With that said, we think this laptop from HP is going to be able to check most of the boxes on your "must-have" list, making it a solid choice, especially now thanks to its lowered price.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, you can grab the HP Spectre x360 14 for an absolute bargain as a new deal from Best Buy drops the price by $450. You're normally looking at spending over $1,630 on this model, but if you're quick, you can snag it for a steal at just $1,1179.99. Now, this isn't going to be a cheap purchase, but you're getting a lot of bang for your buck here. The laptop delivers with top-tier performance, a great OLED screen, a fantastic typing experience and so much more.

What's great about HP Spectre x360 14?

With that said, let's dive into the specifications here, with the Spectre x360 14 packing lots of power thanks to its Intel Core Ultra 7 processor that's paired with 16GB RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. In addition, the laptop also features a beautiful 14-inch 2.8K OLED touchscreen display that delivers vibrant colors and fantastic black levels thanks to its VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black certification.

As far as graphics go, this laptop relies on Intel Arc, which is actually quite good for being a built-in solution. During our testing, we had no issues running games, with titles like Forza Horizon 5 and Battlefield V. It also manages to perform pretty well with apps that are built for creatives. Another added benefit of this laptop is going to be the keyboard, which offers one of the best typing experiences that you'll find on a laptop.

It offers great feedback, and it's comfortable to type on. The laptop also has a pretty good webcam too, which can be great if you're someone that's on videocalls every day. As stated before, this laptop really can handle everything you throw at it, and it does so in a package that looks quite sleek and compact. Best of all, it's now down to its lowest price yet, with a superb discount that knocks $450 off its original price. This is the best convertible laptop you can buy, so get it while you can because this deal won't last long.