Summer's coming to a close and that means schools are going to start back up and folks are going to need to come back from their vacations. Of course, we're also seeing plenty of great deals on a variety of tech and gadgets, with laptops from every brand seeing sharp discounts ahead of the new school year. Of course, it's not every day we get to see some of the best laptops of 2024 on sale, especially our top-choice for this year, the HP Spectre X360 14.

This is just one of those laptops that never ceases to amaze and is able to constantly wow its users thanks to its versatile form factor, powerful internals, and excellent reliability. This laptop is the complete package and now, you can find it on sale at Best Buy with a stellar discount that knocks $530 off its original retail price for a limited time. Of course, you'll want to be quick because, at this price, this deal won't last long.

What's great about the HP Spectre x360 14?

What you need to know about this laptop is that it gets a redesign for 2024. The HP Spectre x360 has an all-new look that drops the flashiness of last year's model and goes with a look that's more sleek and subtle. Of course, these kinds of things are often subjective, but we think it looks good, and can really blend in any environment, which makes it perfect for home, school, or the office.

When it comes to the specifications, this model comes with a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display that provides vibrant colors, excellent black levels, and is VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black certified. In addition, the laptop is powered by Intel's latest Core Ultra 7 processor that's paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and also comes with a massive 1TB internal SSD.

And while the laptop isn't meant for gaming, the device's Intel Arc graphics can pretty much handle anything you can throw at it, and as long as you temper your expectations, you'll find the experience enjoyable. Overall, this laptop really is a fantastic device that is the pinnacle of what this brand has to offer. And at $530 off, it's an absolute must-buy if you're shopping for a new laptop.