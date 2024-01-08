HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) A premium convertible laptop The new Spectre x360 14 features a slightly larger OLED display, Intel Core Ultra processors, and a convertible design. Despite its slim form, it still packs a decent number of ports and a large battery. It can be configured with up to 2TB of storage, and the laptop is made from recycled metals and plastics. Pros Convertible design OLED display with variable refresh rate Good number of ports Cons RAM is not user upgradable

Dell and HP delivered some of the best laptops of 2023, and that trend seems to be going strong as we enter 2024. Both companies have refreshed their highly popular thin and light laptops with Intel’s latest Core Ultra processors, which now promise plenty of AI smarts. The Dell XPS 13 (2024) and the HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) are both premium, compact laptops that are designed for creative professionals looking for lightweight laptops that don’t compromise on performance or battery life. If you’re looking at getting either one of these but are not sure which to pick, you’ve come to the right place.

Price, specs, and availability

The HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) was recently announced in Nightfall (black), Slate (blue), Sahara (silver), and it can be purchased from HP's online store. It’s available with up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of SSD storage. There’s no option to add a dedicated graphics card. We're unclear on pricing at the moment.

The Dell XPS 13 (2024) is a rebranded Dell XPS 13 Plus that starts at $1,300 and will be available sometime in the first quarter of 2024 via Dell’s online store. It comes in Graphite and Platinum colors, and it looks very similar to the older XPS 13 Plus. Unlike the HP Spectre, Dell offers a slightly higher level of customizability. You can fit it with up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 165H processor, up to 64GB of RAM, and up to 4TB of SSD storage. Due to the size and form factor though, you’re still limited to the onboard Intel Arc graphics.



HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) Dell XPS 13 (2024) Operating System Windows 11 Home or Pro Windows 11 Home or Pro (64-bit) CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 155H (16 cores, 24MB cache, up to 4.8GHz) Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 165H (16 cores, 24MB cache, up to 5GHz) GPU Intel Arc graphics (integrated) Intel Arc graphics Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD [4] Up to 4TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Battery 68 Whr 55Whr Camera 9MP FHD Windows Hello camera Speakers Poly Studio, Quad Speakers Quad-speaker design with 8W output Colors Nightfall black, Slate blue, Sahara silver Platinum, Graphite Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 2.1, HP Sleep and Charge), 1x USB Type-A 10Gbps (HP Sleep and Charge), 1x headphone/microphone combo 2x Thunderbolt 4/USB Type-C, DisplayPort 2.1 Dimensions 12.35 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches (313.69x220.4x17.01mm) 11.62x7.84x0.6 inches (295.3x199x15.3mm) Weight 3.19 pounds (1.44kg) From 2.6 pounds (1.19kg) RAM Up to 32GB LPDDRX5 Up to 64GB LPDDR5x

Design

Both laptops look sleek, are built from premium materials, and are compact. The Spectre x360 14 (2024) is 0.67 inches thick and weighs 3.19 pounds. The body is built using recycled metals, and even things like the keyboard and other modules use PCR plastics. As the name suggests, the x360 is a 2-in-1, which means the lid folds all the way back 360 degrees to be used as a tablet. The laptop features a 9MP infrared webcam with privacy features like auto-lock when you walk away from the laptop, which is excellent among laptops in this price range.

The new Spectre x360 14 comes with a decent selection of ports. You get two Thunderbolt 4 (Type-C) ports, one USB-A (10Gbps) port, and a headphone/microphone combo socket. HP has fitted the laptop with four speakers for richer audio, and you also get enhancements like DTS:X Ultra and HP Audio Boost.

The HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) might not be as slim or light as the Dell, but it has a better selection of ports and the flexibility of being used as a tablet.

The Dell XPS 13 (2024) has a slightly more compact design compared to the HP Spectre x360 14. It’s a regular clamshell laptop, so you can’t use it as a tablet. It’s also slimmer at just 0.58 inches thick (OLED model) or 0.6 inches for other displays. The chassis is built from CNC machined aluminum with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 over the palm rest and trackpad. It's lightweight, starting at just 2.6 pounds. There’s, unfortunately, only a Full HD webcam with support for Windows Hello.

This laptop also has four speakers with tuning from Waves MaxxAudio Pro and Waves Nx 3D audio. Connectivity is rather limited to just two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and that’s it. Just like the XPS 13 Plus, this new XPS 13 (2024) features a touch function row above the keyboard, a borderless trackpad, and island-less keys.

Between the two, the HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) would be my pick for the design. It might not be as slim or light as the Dell, but it has a better selection of ports and the flexibility of being used as a tablet.

Display

The Spectre x360 14 has just one display configuration, and it’s a pretty good one. It’s a 14-inch OLED panel, which is slightly larger than its predecessor, the Spectre x360 13.5. The display has a 2.8K (2880x1800) resolution and a variable refresh rate of 48Hz to 120Hz. It has a brightness of 400 nits for regular content and up to 500 nits for HDR content. The display covers a wide color gamut with 100% of the DCI-P3 spectrum and is even VESA True Black HDR 400 certified. Content creators and image editors should also be happy to know that the Spectre x360 has a high color accuracy of Delta E < 2. The slim bezels on the left and right of the display give it a relatively high screen-to-body ratio of 89.06%.

The Dell XPS 13 (2024) spoils you with three display choices. All panels are 13.4 inches, but the base unit comes with a Full HD (1920x1200) non-touch panel with 500 nits peak brightness and a 30Hz-120Hz variable refresh rate. You get an anti-glare treatment to minimize reflections, and it is Dolby Vision HDR certified. The second display option is touch-enabled and has a higher resolution of 2560x1600, while the rest of the features remain the same. The third display option is a 3K (2880x1800) OLED panel with Gorilla Glass Victus for scratch protection, 400 nits of brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 color coverage. This will probably be the most vivid and punchy display of the three, but the catch here is that it only supports 60Hz.

Of the two, the HP Spectre x360 14 is once again the stronger contender here in terms of displays, as it offers an OLED panel with a variable refresh rate. Dell’s LCD models would allow for more aggressive starting prices, though, compared to the Spectre, so if you're looking to save some money and don't need the brightest, best displays, it's a great option.

Performance

I believe performance across both laptops should be similar, considering they are outfitted with the same series of processors. To get a sense of what sort of performance to expect, be sure to check out our Acer Swift Go 14 (2024) review.

All those looking for the absolute best performance for long-term use might want to consider the XPS 13 (2024), simply because of the larger RAM and storage option on offer. The Core Ultra 7 165H CPU in the top-end model has a slightly higher boost clock speed of 5GHz, which could help you get an edge when encoding or exporting large video files. The laptop also features Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

The HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) has two CPU options: an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H or a Core Ultra 7 155H. Something worth noting is that it uses soldered RAM only, which means it’s not user upgradable. 32GB should still be more than enough for most use cases, and the 2TB of storage seems plenty even for an editing workflow. If you need more room, there’s always the best portable SSDs to choose from. The Spectre also gets Intel’s Wi-Fi 7 with Bluetooth 5.4 card, or a Wi-Fi 6E with Bluetooth 5.3 card, depending on your configuration.

Battery life

Going purely by the hardware in each laptop, the HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) should be able to squeeze out better battery life than the Dell. The Spectre has a 68WHr battery which HP claims can last for up to 13 hours, or up to 17 hours with just video playback. It also supports fast charging, and the 65W bundled charger claims to be able to top up the battery up to 50% in 45 minutes. The Dell XPS 13 (2024) has a 55WHr battery, and with Dell’s ExpressCharge feature, you should be able to charge it up to 80% in an hour.

Actual battery life will, of course, depend on various factors like the ambient temperature, the kind of work being done on the laptop, and which configuration of either laptop you pick. However, given the efficiency gains of the new Intel processor, it’s possible either one (or both) laptops could be strong contenders for the best laptops for battery life in 2024.

HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) vs Dell XPS 13 (2024): Which is best for you?

The HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) and the Dell XPS 13 (2024) are primed to be excellent products in 2024 and are decent upgrades over their respective predecessors, both of which were highly rated by us when we reviewed them. However, if I had to pick one, I would go with the Spectre x360 14. It offers better usage flexibility with its ability to convert to a tablet, comes with a larger battery, and its OLED display has a variable refresh rate. It also has a few more crucial physical ports than the Dell, which is a bonus for usability. The only real downside is that it doesn’t have as many component customization options when compared to the Dell XPS, but on its own, I don’t see many people complaining.

HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) Editor's choice The HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) offers the best balance of a premium and practical design. It has powerful specs, a great display, and a large battery, making it an excellent mobile workhorse. The maximum amount of RAM and storage that can be configured is not as high as the Dell XPS 13, but should be enough for most creative workflows.

The Dell XPS 13 (2024) is still one of the most futuristic-looking laptops, but it could also be a little too out there for some. The ‘invisible’ trackpad, nearly borderless keys, and just the two Type-C ports might be a bit too minimalist for power users as well. On the other hand, it’s bound to turn heads whenever you open the lid, and it looks every bit as premium as it costs. It also offers higher storage, RAM, and processor options if you really want to go crazy.