Dell XPS 14 A blind buy The Dell XPS 14 is a powerhouse, featuring Intel Core Ultra 7 (up to 5.0 GHz) for multitasking and swift video editing, complemented by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU with 6GB GDDR6 for impressive graphics performance. With a massive 4TB PCIe 4 SSD and a substantial 64GB LPDDR5x Dual Channel RAM, it ensures ample storage and memory for demanding tasks. Pros Comes with a dedicated GPU variant All models feature Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 3.2K OLED touch display Cons Can be expensive for buyers on a budget

HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) Foldable treat from HP The HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) offers exceptional performance as it is equipped with Intel Core Ultra processors, including the powerful 7 155H variant with up to 4.8 GHz. The laptop's 14-inch display shines with a 2.8K OLED screen, featuring variable refresh rate. It does not offer advanced graphics capabilities or storage options, but it is still a decent choice for someone who’s up for streaming movies, or routine work. Pros Lighter than XPS 14 Better battery 2 in 1 display Cons Not suitable for resource consuming tasks



The HP Spectre x360 14 and the Dell XPS 14 are set to go head-to-head as two of the best laptops in 2024. As we move forward into the evolving landscape of laptops, it's impossible to ignore the buzz surrounding Intel Core Ultra processors, the powerhouse behind these cutting-edge devices. The market is flooded with options, and while the Intel Core Ultra processors promise unparalleled performance, their price tags can induce a bit of sticker shock. Fortunately, I’ve done the research to uncover the two devices so that you are ready with your decision, even before their launch.

Price and availability

Expensive pricing from both contenders

The Dell XPS 14 is expected to launch in Q1 of 2024 (most likely first week of January) with a starting price of $1,700. We aren't really sure of the price of the top variant, but given the fact that it comes with a better display, processor, and dedicated GPU, it will definitely cross the $2,000 mark. The initial launch will be on the official website of Dell, and we will soon be able to see it on online retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

As for the HP Spectre x360 14, the expected launch is not clear at this point, but the starting price is around $1,650. A minimal price difference is expected for the base variant and the top variant.



Dell XPS 14 HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) Operating System Microsoft Windows 11 Home or Pro (64-bit) Windows 11 Home or Pro CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 165H (16- Core, 24MB Cache, up to 5.0 GHz) Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 155H (16 cores, 24MB cache, up to 4.8GHz) GPU Intel Arc graphics, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTXTM 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (30W) Intel Arc graphics (integrated) RAM Up to 64GB LPDDR5x Up to 32GB LPDDRX5 Storage Up to 4TB PCIe 4 SSD Up to 2TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD [4] Battery 69.5Whr 68 Whr Display (Size, Resolution) Up to 14.5-inch 3.2K (3200x2000) OLED InfinityEdge touch display 14-inch, 2.8K OLED, 48Hz-120Hz refresh rate Camera FHD (1080p) webcam 9MP Speakers Quad speakers, Dolby Atmos Poly Studio, Quad Speakers Colors Platinum, Graphite Nightfall black, Slate blue, Sahara silver Ports 3x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C), microSD card reader, 3.5mm audio jack 2x Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 2.1, HP Sleep and Charge), 1x USB Type-A 10Gbps (HP Sleep and Charge), 1x headphone/microphone combo Dimensions 12.6x8.5x0.71 inches (216x320x18mm) 12.35 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches (313.69x220.4x17.01mm) Weight From 3.7 pounds (1.68kg) 3.19 pounds (1.44kg) Price From $1,700 Starting at $1,650

Performance

The XPS 14 outperforms HP Spectre x360 when it comes to computational power

In terms of performance, the Dell XPS 14 is a clear winner. HP Spectre x360 does not even stand a close chance against the XPS 14. But, given the specs-wise difference, the price difference between the two laptops would be steep as well.

Starting off, both variants of XPS 14 come with Intel’s latest Core Ultra 7 processor with a 16-core framework. The base variant comes with a max clock speed of 4.8GHz while the top variant comes with a max clock speed of 5.0GHz (Not much of a difference though). In addition to that, the XPS 14 comes with 16/32/64GB RAM configurations as well. Combining the top-notch processors with excellent RAM capabilities = A true beast in performance! That is what the XPS 14 is all about.

On the other hand, the HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) also comes in two variants, one of which features the Intel Core Ultra 7 (Max clock 4.8GHz) and the other comes with an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor (Max clock 4.5GHz). Right away, you can notice that the XPS 14 is better in this department. In terms of RAM configuration, the base variant of HP Spectre x360 comes with 16GB LPDDR5x while the top variant comes with 32GB LPDDR5x. Even with the same 32GB of RAM in both HP and Dell, the XPS 14 still outsmarts since it comes with better processing capabilities, and an Intel Core Ultra 7 throughout the range.

As for the storage options, the XPS 14 takes the lead again with maximum storage up to 4TB PCIe 4 SSD. HP Spectre x360 14 isn't bad either, but it maxes out at 2TB PCIe 4 SSD. So, let’s say, you are a content creator or a big fan of gaming, you’ll eventually run out of space on either laptop, but of course, the Dell XPS 14 would last much longer before reaching the limit.

Graphics

You will get a better gaming experience on the XPS 14 with the optional dedicated GPU

I’m a big fan of gaming, and every time a new game comes up, I’m among the first ones to try it out. And for that reason, graphics matter a lot to a person like me. In the comparison of these laptops, both offer impressive graphics, but the XPS 14 takes the lead, mainly because of a dedicated GPU.

The HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) will feature Intel Arc graphics in all the variants. It is important to know that this GPU will work at least with 16GB and above-memory.

Source: Dell

Considering background apps plus resource-consuming processes, my personal opinion would be to have at least a 32GB variant so that you aren’t really at the bare minimum requirements. In retrospect, the Dell XPS 14 also features the Intel Arc graphics on the base version, but the top variant comes with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU with 6GB GDDR6 (30W).

With a dedicated GPU, you can expect the laptop to push up a bit on the weight, but what really impresses me is the performance that the combo would make: Intel Core Ultra 7 with 64GB of RAM and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU!

Design

A matter of sleek vs durable

Moving on to the overall look and feel of the laptops, the XPS 14 gets my vote for maintaining that sleek look despite the focus on recycled materials. The overall construction is CNC machined aluminum with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 palm rest. Color options include Graphite and Platinum, but honestly, I personally like the Platinum look. As for the display, it comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on OLED cover glass.

The Spectre x360 is also a pretty sick one in terms of design. There’s a much toned-down look with an added element of sophistication and elegance in it. Color choices include Sahara Silver, Slate Blue, and Nightfall Black. And seriously, the Nightfall Black is the one you shouldn't miss. The screen-to-body ratio is 89.06%, which is fine.

One of the most important purchasing factors for laptops is the overall weight, especially if you are a frequent traveler. From what we know, both systems have a noticeable difference in terms of weight. The XPS 14 is heavier, and that is quite obvious due to the bigger battery as well as the dedicated GPU. The XPS 14 comes in at 3.7lbs (1.68Kg) for the base version and 3.8lbs (1.74Kg) for the top variant. In contrast, the HP Spectre x360 weighs around 3.19 lbs (1.44Kg).

There has been a sharp rise in the demand for sustainable products on the consumer side, which is why most laptop manufacturers are now actively pursuing recycled materials in producing laptops.

The XPS 14 is made of 75% recycled aluminum and 25% low emission aluminum. For the glass, there’s 21% recycled material used. Even for the shipment, there’s 100% recyclable packaging used. I’m really impressed by the fact that Dell is actively trying to make a difference by focusing on recycled products, and that too, without compromising on the design as such.

On the other hand, HP has also maintained a responsible image by using recycled metal in different parts of the laptop (hinge cap, drop jaw, keyboard supporting plate) as well as 100% recyclable packaging. HP Spectre x360 14 also has recycled plastic on the bezels and speakers, adding on to the element of environmental friendly aspect.

In this department, both laptops are pretty much an ideal fit, and both carry the EPEAT Gold with Climate certification.

Display

A close competition

For the best experience on your laptop, especially for entertainment and media-related activities, choose the one that has an excellent display. Fortunately, in this department, both laptops are somewhat close to one another.

The HP Spectre x360 14 comes with an OLED display measuring 2880x1800 pixels along with a variable refresh rate of 48-120Hz. With 100% DCIP3 coverage, you can expect the true colors. Beyond the fundamentals, we can notice that there’s BrightView support, Low Blue Light, and VESA True Black HDR as well. In regular use, the peak brightness is 400 nits, while the HDR mode brings it up to 500 nits. HP claims the screen to be flicker-free as well.

In contrast, the Dell XPS 14 comes at a slightly bigger display size of 14.5 inches with a 1920x1200 pixels resolution for the base version. The top variant is what makes the most sense, and stands out with the 3200x2000 pixels with the same 14.5 inch display. Since this variant comes with a dedicated GPU, the added resolution makes pretty much sense as it brings up the game of content creation and gaming. The base version’s color gamut stands at 97.5% while the top variant comes at 100%. Although it's a marginal difference, some people just like absolute perfection.

One key difference in both variants of XPS 14 is that the base variant does not offer touch support while the top variant does. For the refresh rate, there’s VRR support between 30-120Hz in the XPS 14. Several add-ons such as Dolby Vision and Eyesafe Technology are also included in the XPS 14.

Comparing that with HP Spectre x360, we can notice that there isn't much of a difference. As a matter of fact, the base version of HP Spectre x360 offers slightly better resolution compared to the base variant of Dell XPS 14. Nonetheless, the real star is the top variant of XPS 14, which gives a 3.2K OLED touch display for an unmatched viewing experience.

Battery

Game changer moment for the HP Spectre x360 14

As far as battery specs are concerned, the Dell XPS seems to fall a little short, especially given the fact that one of the variants comes with a dedicated GPU, Core Ultra 7, and a vast range of juice-consuming resources. The Dell XPS 14 comes with a 69.5WHr battery throughout the range and also offers ExpressCharge 1.0. What I really expected was that the NVIDIA Graphics version had a better battery so that it wouldn’t run out that fast.

To compensate for this, Dell gives a 60W AC adapter for the base version and a 100W AC adapter with NVIDIA Graphics. But again, this just makes it a hassle to continuously keep your system on charging, and potentially overheat it. A bigger battery would make more sense.

On the other hand, the HP Spectre x360 14 comes with a 68WHr Li-ion polymer 4-cell battery with a 65W USB-C Adapter. Given the fact that HP is a bit behind in terms of resolution and internal specifications, this battery would last much longer compared to the one offered in XPS-14. HP claims that the battery life is up to 13 hours, but from what we have experienced in our tests previously, this is rarely the case. Realistically, you can expect a fair use of around 6–8 hours. While gaming, this might go even lower.

The XPS 14 is the way to go if you're looking for top-notch performance!

Can't go wrong with a laptop that's just faster

See now, if money was never a concern, each one of us would have purchased the best of the best laptops. Given the premium features of the top variant of Dell XPS 14, it really becomes an ideal choice for a laptop, but most people would not be able to afford it given the high-end price tag. It is obvious that a laptop with 4TB SSD, 64GB RAM, and NVIDIA GPU won’t be anything easy on your pocket.

Dell XPS 14 Editor's pick The Dell XPS 14 is a powerful laptop with speedy Intel Core Ultra processors (up to 5.0 GHz) and a strong NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 GPU for impressive graphics. It comes equipped with a massive 4TB SSD and a substantial 64GB RAM. Its durable build, made of machined aluminum and Corning Gorilla Glass 3, not only adds strength but also contributes to its stylish, minimalist design. The 14.5-inch InfinityEdge display, available in FHD+ or 3.2K OLED touch options.

However, for those that do have a budget of $2,000, this one is definitely a blind-buy. Dell has done a commendable job by focusing excessively on the interior specs as well as the overall exterior look and feel of this laptop.

On the other hand, if you are a person who watches movies occasionally, and wants a fast system for their office work, the HP Spectre x360 14 would be a pretty awesome choice. In fact, it would be fine for certain content creation applications as well, but not at a really advanced level. And, of course, no gaming either! The display is amazing, and the price would be significantly lower than what we see for the top variant of XPS 14. Given this price margin, I think the HP Spectre x360 14 would be great for a beginner content creator, or regular user.