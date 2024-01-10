HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) HP's flagship convertible HP's refreshed Spectre x360 14 for 2024 brings a larger 2.8K OLED display with included active pen, redesigned chassis, 9MP camera, quad speakers, and much more. It can handle a relatively heavy workflow and even some respectable gaming thanks to integrated Intel Arc graphics. It doesn't come cheap, and you'll likely pay about twice as much compared to the Envy x360. Pros 2.8K OLED touch display with included pen Intel Core Ultra performance for work and gaming 9MP webcam, quad speakers, Thunderbolt 4 ports Cons Very expensive $1540 at HP (14-inch)

HP hit CES 2024 with some new hardware, including the redesigned HP Spectre x360 for 2024. HP has returned what we consider the overall best laptop for most people to a 14-inch size — it was 13.5 inches for a few years — and it also subdued some of the premium styling. No more dual-tone design! Along with fresh Intel Core Ultra processors (CPU) and new display options, this is one awesome convertible laptop.

HP's Envy x360 lineup is a more affordable alternative to the premium Spectre x360, and a 14-inch model from 2023 is still the latest that we can compare to the new Spectre. HP has made great strides even in its more affordable brands, and many people will be satisfied with what the Envy x360 has to offer, especially when we get into pricing.

Let's look at the similarities and differences between these two great HP laptops to help you get the perfect new device.

HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) vs. Envy x360 14 (2023): Price, specs, & availability

The 14-inch Spectre x360 (2024) is already available at HP's official website. Prices start at about $1,540 for a model with Intel Core Ultra 5 125H CPU, integrated Intel Arc graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and 2.8K OLED touch display with included active pen for inking. It's available in Nightfall Black, Slate Blue, and Sahara Silver colors.

HP offers a bunch of customization options, and you can go all the way up to a Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, 32GB of RAM, 2TB SSD, and 2.8K OLED display for about $1,950.

The Envy x360 regularly starts at about $850 for a model with 13th-gen Intel Core i5-1335U CPU, Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, and 14-inch FHD touch display with included active pen. However, at the time of writing it's down to $630, making it far, far more affordable than even the introductory Spectre x360 model.

Bumping things up to a Core i7-1355U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD raises the price to about $1,110 before any discounts. At the time of writing it's down to $890. Even without a discount, the top-tier Envy x360 model costs more than $400 less than the baseline Spectre x360.

Here's a closer look at the specs available in each laptop.



HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) HP Envy x360 14 Operating System Windows 11 Home or Pro Windows 11 Home or Pro CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 155H (16 cores, 24MB cache, up to 4.8GHz) Up to Intel Core i7-1355U GPU Intel Arc graphics (integrated) Intel Iris Xe (integrated) RAM Up to 32GB LPDDRX5 8GB or 16GB Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD [4] 512GB, 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD Battery 68 Whr 43Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch, 2.8K OLED, 48Hz-120Hz refresh rate 14 inches, 1920x1080 (FHD), touch, 250 nits, IPS, active pen included Camera 9MP 5MP IR with shutter Speakers Poly Studio, Quad Speakers Dual stereo speakers Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 2.1, HP Sleep and Charge), 1x USB Type-A 10Gbps (HP Sleep and Charge), 1x headphone/microphone combo USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2), USB-A 3.2, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio, microSD card reader Dimensions 12.35 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches (313.69x220.4x17.01mm) 12.68 x 8.3 x 0.75-0.77 inches Weight 3.19 pounds (1.44kg) 3.35 pounds

HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) vs. Envy x360 14 (2023): HP makes beautiful laptops

HP Spectre x360 14 (2024)

HP hasn't been shy about changing its Spectre x360 over the years, and we've seen it evolve from flashy to now, again, more subdued. XDA Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods has reviewed every Spectre x360 model since 2016, and he was even lucky enough to get his hands on the redesigned 2024 model for an in-depth look.

The latest Spectre x360 14 for 2024 has smoothed edges, angled rear corners, and no accenting around the touchpad, hinge, or frame. It's a much cleaner look, and HP still makes good use of those rear corners to house a 3.5mm audio jack and a Thunderbolt 4 port. These are extra useful when using the laptop in a convertible mode. The Spectre otherwise has on its edges another Thunderbolt 4 port, USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), and a 3.5mm audio jack.

HP has returned to a more subdued (but undeniably premium) design for 2024's Spectre x360 14.

The Spectre x360 14 is smaller in every way compared to the Envy x360, and it also weighs less. Both laptops are made primarily from aluminum for lasting durability. The Envy's chassis has more room for ports, though they aren't as remarkable as those in the Spectre. There's no Thunderbolt, and the Envy x360 instead relies on USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2). It also has dual USB-A 3.2, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio, and a handy microSD card reader. Native video-out is nice, but I'd rather have the Thunderbolt connections for use with a great docking station. Your preferences will no doubt vary depending on your workflow.

Source: HP

HP's keyboards are excellent, and you shouldn't see a huge difference between the Spectre and Envy models. The 2024 Spectre x360 does, however, now come with a haptic touchpad. The Envy x360 has a traditional touchpad with moving parts.

The Spectre x360 14 really begins to pull away from the Envy x360 when we get into speakers and camera. The new Spectre now has a 9MP webcam stacked with extra features that get even better with Intel's enhancements that come with Core Ultra CPUs. It can even shoot at a 4K resolution, and it includes an IR sensor for facial recognition.

HP offers some of the best webcams in its Spectre and Envy laptops.

The Envy x360 14, for its price, has a respectable 5MP webcam that should be suitable for most people, even if you're often involved in professional video meetings. It adds an IR sensor for Windows Hello facial recognition. Both laptops also have a fingerprint reader.

There are four speakers in the Spectre x360, doubling up the Envy's dual-speaker setup. You can expect much better audio from the Spectre due to the speaker count, but it gets even better thanks to Poly Studio, DTS:X Ultra, and HP Audio Boost enhancements. The Envy can produce decent sound in its own right, and it too comes with HP Audio Boost.

Source: HP

For wireless connectivity, the Envy x360 can be configured with Realtek or Intel Wi-Fi 6E as well as Bluetooth 5.3. You can get Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 in the Spectre, but it also has optional Wi-Fi 7 with Bluetooth 5.4 if you'd like to future-proof your purchase.

And finally, the Spectre comes in Nightfall Black, Slate Blue, and Sahara Silver colors. This gives you more options to flaunt your style compared to the Envy 360 that comes in a silver color only.

HP has clearly focused its premium stylings into the Spectre x360 14, and it shouldn't disappoint anyone who wants high-end features in a convertible. But the Envy is no slouch either, coming at you with a sleek convertible design and some features that are above average in this price range.

HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) vs. Envy x360 14 (2023): OLED is a clear winner

HP Spectre x360 14 (2024)

HP moved the Spectre x360's touch display from 13.5 inches to 14 inches for the 2024 model. This comes with a move from 3:2 aspect ratio to 16:10 aspect ratio. In his Spectre x360 14 (2024) review, XDA Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods tested 100% sRGB, 95% AdobeRGB, and 100% DCI-P3, all phenomenal results that you can expect from OLED tech. The screen's 2.8K resolution is super crisp, and the 120Hz refresh rate keeps things looking smooth at all times.

The Envy x360 14 (2023) also has a 14-inch screen, but it's a standard IPS with a 16:9 aspect ratio and FHD resolution. It's not nearly as impressive, and the aspect ratio isn't as good for a convertible device. It really has nothing on the Spectre's display, but it can nevertheless do a good job for standard productivity work.

Both laptops come with a bundled active pen for inking. They each support the MPP 2.0 standard for a natural feel when writing or drawing.

HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) vs. Envy x360 14 (2023): Intel Core Ultra brings a big performance boost

HP Spectre x360 14 (2024)

The HP Spectre x360's 120Hz display is good for more than just being easy on the eyes. The new Intel Core Ultra CPUs with integrated Intel Arc graphics can actually handle respectable gaming performance even in AAA titles. Developers are really just starting to tap into the Core Ultra's neural processing unit (NPU) capabilities, but you can already expect 1080p gaming at 60FPS.

Compared to the 13th-gen Intel Core U-series chips available in the Envy x360 14, you can expect slightly improved single-core performance and greatly improved multi-core performance. If you need a laptop that can handle productivity, entertainment, and gaming, I strongly recommend you stick with the Spectre x360 and its Core Ultra chips.

Intel's Core Ultra CPUs make the Spectre x360 14 a true jack-of-all-trades.

In our testing we saw between six and seven hours of runtime from the Spectre x360 14 (2024), and that number will fluctuate depending on your power settings and workflow. It has a much larger 68Wh battery compared to the Envy x360's 43Wh battery, though the Envy's lower-res display and 15W CPU TDP (compared to 28W) will help balance the runtimes. Both laptops should be able to get you through most of a workday on a single charge.

HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) vs. Envy x360 14 (2023): Which is right for you?

HP Spectre x360 14 (2024)

We know that the Spectre x360 14 for 2024 is the more premium laptop with improved Intel Core Ultra performance and a gorgeous 2.8K OLED touch display. It's the easy winner if money is no issue. It offers one of the best overall experiences you'll find in a laptop today, capable of relatively heavy work and respectable gaming while also appealing to professionals and casual users alike.

It doesn't have 5G connectivity or a privacy display, but you can turn to HP's great business laptops — including the Dragonfly G4 we reviewed — if you're leaning heavier into the professional world. The Spectre x360 is the best consumer laptop you can buy today, but you will have to spend big.

Be sure to check out our Spectre x360 14 (2024) vs. Spectre x360 13.5 (2023) comparison for more info on changes between generations.

HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) HP's flagship convertible The HP Spectre x360 for 2024 is the best laptop you can buy today. It's powerful, it's packed with premium features, and it has a gorgeous 2.8K OLED touch display. It costs almost twice as much as the Envy x360, so be sure you absolutely need to have all that it offers before spending large. $1500 at HP (14-inch)

HP's Envy x360 14 (2023) pales in most areas of comparison against the refreshed Spectre x360 14 for 2024, but that doesn't mean it's not a great laptop in its own right. HP has been making small tweaks to its more affordable laptops over the years, and Envy laptops are now much better than their pricing might suggest. They're built well, they have great keyboards, the 5MP webcam is impressive, and performance and battery life are solid.

If you don't want to spend upwards of $1,500 to $2,000 on a new laptop, the Envy x360 14's starting price of about $850 (or $630 when discounted, like at the time of writing) should be much more appetizing. I consider these some of the best affordable laptops, and anyone who just needs a well-balanced convertible for productivity or homework, web browsing, streaming, and light gaming will be able to save a lot of money. Just don't expect the same level of premium features and performance as is available in the Spectre x360.

If neither of these PCs are quite what you imagined, our list of the best convertible laptops has more hardware to check out.