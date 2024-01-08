HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) The 'Core Ultra' advantage The new Spectre x360 14 (2024) features the latest Intel Core Ultra processors for improved system and gaming performance. You also get a sharp and vivid OLED display, decent battery life, and a 4K resolution webcam. This 2-in-1 laptop works decently well as a tablet, and it comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports. Pros Improved gaming performance Excellent display and keyboard Great webcam Cons Tone-downed design $1500 at HP (14-inch)

HP Spectre x360 13.5 (2023) The defending champion $900 $1400 Save $500 The 2023 HP Spectre x360 13.5 continues to be a force to be reckoned with even today. It features a premium design and build, a sharp and vibrant 3K OLED display, above-average battery life, and a productivity-friendly 3:2 aspect ratio screen. Performance is pretty good, although it could have been better, and so is the battery life. Overall, one of the best 2-in-1's of 2023. Pros Stunning design Great keyboard 3:2 aspect ratio display Cons No 5G option $900 at HP $1200 at Best Buy



The HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) is the follow-up to last year's excellent Spectre x360 13.5 (2023), which also happened to be one of the best 13-inch laptops. The new model boasts a tweaked design, a slightly larger display, and is powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors. The 2023 model excelled when it came to having a color-accurate display, premium user experience, and the fact that it could be used as a tablet too. The new 2024 model continues to impress in all those areas, and takes it up a notch, which makes it a strong candidate for being one of the best 14-inch laptops in 2024. With the option of both models on the market, should you pick the older one at a slightly discounted price, or is the premium on the new model worth it?

Price, specs & availability

The HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) starts at roughly $1,500, and is available to buy directly from HP's online store. It comes in Nightfall black, Slate blue, Sahara silver colors. While the blue variant looks nice, the silver is the new shade, which looks equally striking. The new Spectre x360 14 (2024) can be configured with either an Intel Core Ultra 5 or Core Ultra 7 processor. You can also spec it with up to 32GB of RAM, and up to a 2TB SSD. The webcam hardware has improved too, which, in our experience, delivers better image quality for video calls thanks to the 4K resolution support.

Meanwhile, the HP Spectre x360 13.5 (2023) now starts at roughly $900, which gets you an Intel Core i5-1335U processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. This model can also be customized with up to an Intel Core i7 13th Gen processor, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to a 2TB SSD. One thing worth noting is that the RAM on both generations of the Spectre are soldered onto the motherboard, which means it's not user upgradable. The Spectre x360 13.5 also comes in three colors – Natural silver, Nocturne blue, and Nightfall black.



HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) HP Spectre x360 (2023) Operating System Windows 11 or Pro Windows 11 CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 155H (16 cores, 24MB cache, up to 4.8GHz) 13th-generation Core i7-1355U (14 inches); 13th-generation Core i7-1360P, Core i7-13700H (16 inches) GPU Intel Arc graphics Iris Xe (14 inches); Intel Arc A370M (16 inches) RAM Up to 32GB LPDDRX5 16GB LPDDR4 (14 inches); 16GB or 32GB (16 inches) Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD [4] 1TB (14 inches); Up to 2TB (16 inches) Battery 68 Whr 66Wh (14 inches); 83Wh (16 inches) Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch, 2.8K OLED, 48Hz-120Hz refresh rate 1920x1200 IPS or 3000x2000 OLED (14 inches); 3072x1920 IPS or 3840x2400 OLED (16 inches) Camera 9MP 5MP IR Speakers Poly Studio, Quad Speakers Quad speakers by B&O Colors Nightfall black, Slate blue, Sahara silver Nocturne blue (14 inches); Black (16 inches) Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 2.1, HP Sleep and Charge), 1x USB Type-A 10Gbps (HP Sleep and Charge), 1x headphone/microphone combo 1x USB-A, 2 x Thunderbolt 4, 1x headphone jack (14 inches); 1x USB-A, 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x HDMI, 1x Smart pin, 1x headphone jack (16 inches) Dimensions 12.35 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches (313.69x220.4x17.01mm) 14.73x8.68x0.67 inches (14 inches); 14.09x9.66x0.78 inches (16 inches) Weight 3.19 pounds (1.44kg) 3.04 pounds (14 inches); 4.74 pounds (16 inches)

Design

The new HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) has more or less the same dimensions as the previous model, except for the slightly longer width. It has the exact same thickness of 0.67 inches, and is only a bit heavier at 3.19 pounds, compared to the 2023 model. We found the design to be great, and it is easily one of the most beautiful looking laptops out there. HP says it has used plenty of recycled metals and plastics in the new model, and just holding the metal chassis gives you an instant sense of the premium build. HP also continues to offer a best-in-class keyboard, as the keys feel comfortable and accurate to type on, and there's no perceptible wobble. There's even haptic feedback for the touchpad now. Connectivity is pretty solid too, thanks to two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a single USB-A port, and a headphone combo socket. Being a 2-in-1 laptop, you can flip the display 360 degrees backwards and convert it into a tablet.

The Spectre x360 13.5 (2023) is not far behind, and delivers a similar premium in-hand experience. Due to the slightly smaller display, it has a shorter width, but the rest of the dimensions are the same. It's moderately lighter at 3.01 pounds, but we doubt most would actually notice that difference. The all-metal design feels great to hold, and its ability to convert to a tablet gives you great usage flexibility. The 2023 model features two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a headphone combo socket, USB-A, and a mciroSD card reader. It has a 5MP webcam, which we found to be pretty good for its time.

Display

With the Spectre x360 14 (2024), HP has switched to a 16:10 aspect ratio from 3:2, and we actually don't mind it. It's a gorgeous 14-inch OLED display with a 2.8K (2880x1800) resolution, dynamic 120Hz refresh rate, and a 0.2ms response time. It is also rated to have high color accuracy, brightness, and supports multiple HDR formats. In our testing, we found it to have 100% sRGB, 92% NTSC, 95% Adobe RGB, and 100% P3 coverage, which is what you'd want from an OLED. The black level was also quite impressive, and the touch response was spot on.

The 2023 Spectre x360 13.5 can be configured with up to a 3K OLED panel, which is impressive. The higher resolution and smaller display size also means you get a denser pixel count, meaning, less visible (to no) jagged edges around text and icons. It also has a 3:2 aspect ratio, similar to Microsoft's Surface laptops, which makes it more natural when using it vertically as a tablet. Unlike the newer model, this one has an option for an LCD panel too, if you're on a budget. The OLED panel is incredible though, and in our experience, it managed 100% sRGB, 96% NTSC, 98% Adobe RGB, and 100% P3 color coverage. The actual recorded brightness was 413.1 nits, which is expected, and the black level was 0.00 for all levels of brightness, thereby giving you an infinite contrast ratio.

Performance

Going purely by benchmark numbers, you can expect big improvements in the Spectre x360 14 (2023), compared to last year's model. Gaming is one area where you can expect improved performance too. While the 2023 model with the Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics was good, the new x360 14 features integrated Intel Arc graphics. You can expect to get very playable framerates in AAA titles like Forza Horizon 5 and Battlefield V. You might have to disable some advanced features like ray tracing (even though the GPU supports it), but you can rest assured that most modern games will at least run, and run well. Of course, the true potential of the Intel Core Ultra processor will be realized once developers update their apps to take advantage of the new AI NPU chip in the CPU. Right now, it's only being utilized for Windows Studio Effects, but that should change soon.

The HP Spectre x360 13.5 (2023) is no slouch either, just not as powerful as the 2024 model since it uses Intel's U-series CPUs, versus the P-series. Benchmark numbers are still decent for its class, and we never really felt any lack of power when using it day-to-day, or in any productivity tasks. You should also be able to play most casual games with ease, but don't expect smooth performance from today's AAA titles, unless you're willing to sacrifice resolution and eye-candy.

Battery life

The HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) has a 68Wh battery capacity, which is promised to deliver up to 13 hours of runtime with regular use, or up to 17 hours of video playback. In the real-world, we found the battery life to be good but not exceptional. On average, we managed to get between six and seven hours with a regular workload, working mainly via the browser. You could expect to squeeze out a bit more if you set Windows 11's battery profile to save battery. The bundled 65W power adapter can be used to fast-charge the laptop.

The Spectre x360 13.5 (2023) has a slightly smaller 66Wh battery, and the same 65W fast charging. With a similar usage environment, we managed to get up to eight hours and 20 minutes at best, and five hours and 36 minutes at worst. Actual battery life for this model will really depend on the display configuration you choose as well.

HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) vs HP Spectre x360 13.5 (2023): Which is right for you?

The new HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) will command a slight premium over the 2023 model, especially since HP has just launched it. But, I feel it is definitely the model to go for given its long-term potential. The tangible improvements like the superior webcam, more powerful processor, and haptic feedback for the trackpad, all make for a better user experience. Plus, the NPU chip in the new processor is currently untapped, and it's only a matter of time before we see all the popular apps take advantage of it. The only low point right now is the okay battery life, but this could improve with future updates and AI workflows begin tapping into the NPU's power.

The HP Spectre x360 13.5 (2023) comes in at a close second, and is still worth a buy if you can get a good deal on it. This laptop will still appeal to users who prefer a 3:2 aspect display, or to those who want the sharpest possible resolution. If your workload is not too intensive, and you don't think you will need any hardware-level AI assistance, then the 13th Gen Intel U-series processors should do the job well.