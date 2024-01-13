HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) Updated 2-in-1 The HP Spectre x360 (2024) will feature new Intel Core Ultra processors. It has an OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The new NPU will help with AI-related tasks, such as additional security features, and the new 9MP webcam makes this ideal for work calls. The 2-in-1 is packed with great features. Pros Intel Core Ultra processors New NPU OLED display Cons No HDMI port $1500 at HP (14-inch)

Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Sleek and rotational The Lenovo Yoga 9i (2024) is a new 2-in-1, 14-inch laptop that's designed with a ton of versatility. It features Intel Core Ultra processors and is equipped with Lenovo Premium Suite. You can get up to a 4K OLED display that has a 360-degree rotating soundbar. It comes bundled with a Lenovo Smart Pen and Sleeve and has AI capabilities. Pros 360-degree rotational hinge Up to 4K OLED display Intel Core Ultra 7 processors Cons Expensive



2024 has shown that manufacturers are embracing new technology when it comes to making laptops and 2-in-1s. With a stronger push to include AI functionality, many versions of your favorite laptops are going to see an upgrade this year. With the new Intel Core Ultra processors in tow, many Windows laptops are paving the way for new and exciting technology. Two companies that recently announced updates to their flagship lineups are HP and Lenovo. The HP Spectre x 360 is being updated this year, as is the Lenovo Yoga 9i. These 2-in-1 laptops will both feature Intel Core Ultra processors and so much more. If you're a fan of these laptop lines and want to upgrade to the latest version, here's more about the newest iterations.

Price, specs & availability

Neither of these laptops are available yet, and they have both been announced just recently. The HP Spectre x 360 will be a 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop with a 2.8K OLED display, up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, and up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage. It boasts Intel Arc graphics and weighs in at 3.19 pounds. You'll get two Thunderbolt 4 with USB-C ports, a DisplayPort, a USB-A port, and a headphone/mic combo port. Pricing will start at $1,500.

The Lenovo Yoga 9i is also a 14-inch 2-in-1 laptop that offers up to a 4K OLED display, an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It also has Intel Arc Graphics and starts at 2.98 pounds. For ports, you'll enjoy two Thunderbolt 4 ones, a USB-A port, a USB-C port, and an audio combo jack. This laptop will start at $1,450 and will be available in April.



HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Operating System Windows 11 Home or Pro Windows 11 CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 155H (16 cores, 24MB cache, up to 4.8GHz) Intel Core Ultra 7 (155H) GPU Intel Arc graphics (integrated) Intel Arc (integrated) RAM Up to 32GB LPDDRX5 16GB LPDDR5x Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD [4] Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD Battery 68 Whr 75Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch, 2.8K OLED, 48Hz-120Hz refresh rate 14 inches, 16:10, 400 nits, touch, 2.8K or 4K, OLED, Dolby Vision, DisplayHDR True Black 500, 100% DCI-P3 Camera 9MP 5M + IR Camera, Dual Array Mics Speakers Poly Studio, Quad Speakers Quad speakers, Dolby Atmos Colors Nightfall black, Slate blue, Sahara silver Cosmic Blue, Luna Grey Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 2.1, HP Sleep and Charge), 1x USB Type-A 10Gbps (HP Sleep and Charge), 1x headphone/microphone combo Two Thunderbolt 4, USB-A 3.2, USB-C 3.2, 3.5mm audio Dimensions 12.35 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches (313.69x220.4x17.01mm) 12.40 x 8.58 x 0.63 inches (315mm x 218mm x 15.9mm) Weight 3.19 pounds (1.44kg) 2.98 pounds (1.35kg)

Design

Webcam upgrades and bundled styluses

Source: Lenovo

The design of these machines is similar yet different. They are both 14-inch, 2-in-1 laptops, meaning you can use them as laptops or as tablets. The Lenovo Yoga 9i is more lightweight, weighing in at just 2.98 pounds. The hinge for the display rotates 360°, which is not too common for a 2-in-1. That gives you the flexibility to spin it around and sit it different ways while you're using it. The laptop comes in either Cosmic Blue or Luna Grey.

For ports, as we mentioned, you'll get two Thunderbolt 4, a USB-A port, a USB-C port, and a mic/headphone jack. It is bundled with the Lenovo Pen and Sleeve, which allows you to use the touchscreen more easily. There are four Bowers & Wilkins speakers, all equipped with Dolby Atmos Audio, providing a rich sound experience. The webcam is a 5MP + IR camera, so it's better than other ones you'll find on the market that only offer 1080p.

The HP Spectre x360 is just slightly heavier at 3.19 pounds. You can get it in three colors: Nightfall black, Slate blue, and Sahara silver. It comes with two Thunderbolt 4 with USB-C ports, a DisplayPort, a USB-A port, and an audio combo port. The touchpad is updated, allowing you to adjust volume and brightness levels with gesture controls, thanks to the haptics. The Spectre x360 also has a fingerprint reader for additional safety measures. For audio, it is equipped with quad speakers tuned with Poly Studio with HP Audio Boost and DTS:X Ultra for surround sound. Both laptops are durably built to last a long time, being made from recycled aluminum. What really wins between the two laptops is Spectre's webcam. It is a 9MP webcam with a low light adjustment, making it ideal for video calls in just about any environment.

Display

4K vs 2.8K OLED displays

Both of the displays are impressive, but you'll be able to get a more crisp picture if you opt for the nicest Yoga 9i. The Yoga 9i comes with two display options. You can opt for the 2.8K OLED PureSight display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with a maximum of 400 nits of brightness and an aspect ratio of 16:10. There is also the 4K OLED PureSight display with a 60Hz refresh rate. This has 400 nits of maximum brightness and a 16:10 aspect ratio as well. Both offer 100% DCI-P3 and VESA Certified DisplayHDR True Black 500, so the colors and blacks and whites will pop.

The HP Spectre only offers up to a 2.8K OLED display, which is still nothing to scoff at. It offers up to a 120Hz refresh rate and a maximum of 500 nits of brightness with HDR. It has 100% DCI-P3 and VESA Certified True Black 400. The microedge display is razor thing, providing a sleek and beautiful look.

Performance

AI features abound

Source: HP

These laptops can do a lot and have the technology to think ahead for future tasks. The Yoga 9i is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor with Intel Arc Graphics. This is a laptop made for creators because it is now equipped with Lenovo Yoga Creator Zone, software for artists to utilize generative AI in their work. You'll be able to use image generation for what they want to see, and the program will create it for them. This also has a Lenovo AI Core Chip to power the AI functionality. The Lenovo Premium Suite is a collection of tools that will help strip out background noise and more. For memory, you can get up to 16GB and up to 1TB of storage.

The Spectre x360 also has Intel Core Ultra processors. You can choose one with an Ultra 5 processor with 14 cores and 18 threads or one with an Ultra 7 with 16 cores and 22 threads. Both work incredibly efficiently alongside the new NPU which powers AI functionality, especially in Windows Studio Effects. You'll be able to blur backgrounds, frame automatically, and enjoy the power of AI security protection. This also offers Intel Arc graphics. The memory and storage options are better here as you can opt for 32GB and up to 2TB of storage. This will come in handy if you utilize the extra power from the CPU for projects.

Battery life

Work away from home

Each of them should have extended battery life compared to their predecessors, solely based on the more efficient Intel Core Ultra processors. The Yoga 9i has a 75Whr battery, but Lenovo hasn't said how long the battery life should last. The Spectre x360 has a 68WHr battery that HP claims will last for up to 13 hours or up to 17 hours with video playback. With all that's going on under the hood, it likely won't last that long, as we've found that those numbers aren't typically the case with everyday use. But it should last a decent amount of time, even if it's away from a plug. HP claims that it supports fast charging, so you can get back up to 50% battery after 45 minutes of charging.

Which is right for you?

Both of these 2-in-1 laptops are aimed towards AI-specific functionality. They are both ideal for creators because of the fast Intel Core Ultra processors that they have. We are going to opt for the Lenovo Yoga 9i because of the software options that it has and the fact that you can get a 4K OLED display. The display offers better colors and black and whites and the software options work with the AI-focused hardware to use generative AI to help you complete your tasks. We also love the 360° hinge and the included Lenovo Pen and Sleeve.

Lenovo Yoga 9i 2-in-1 Editor's choice The Lenovo Yoga 9i has a 360° hinge, a 4K OLED display option, and comes with a Lenovo Smart Pen and Sleeve. It's great for creators, thanks to the AI capabilities.

The HP Spectre x360 is by no means a huge step-down. The ability to have more storage and memory is a huge plus, and the upgraded webcam is certainly an advantage in its corner. The Windows Studio Effects' use of the NPU will help you use AI to get your jobs done more quickly. It's a perfect new laptop for people that are going to be on video calls for work a lot.