HP and Apple both had some of the best laptops for productivity in 2023. HP recently unveiled its new line of laptops during CES 2024, and one of the big announcements was the Spectre x360 14 (2024). As we noted in our review, the new model doubles down on the strengths of its predecessor with an excellent keyboard, build quality, and display, but adds a performance boost thanks to Intel's new AI-infused processors. It continues to be one of the best Windows laptops for creative professionals, but this also pits it directly against another productivity beast from the walled garden. The MacBook Air M2 (2022) continues to be the best entry Apple laptop, and it now comes in two sizes. With HP's offering priced higher than either of Apple's Air models, does it offer better value, or should you stick to the MacBook for your next purchase?

Price, specs & availability

The HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) starts at $1,499, and can be bought via HP's online store. The base variant gets you an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor with Arc graphics, 512GB storage, and 16GB of RAM. This configuration is customizable, and can go up to roughly $2,020 with Windows 11 Pro, an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, 32GB RAM, 2TB storage, and Wi-Fi 7. You can also add additional software or a longer warranty at check out, by paying more. The colors on offer are Nightfall black, Slate blue, and Sahara silver.

The MacBook Air M2 comes in 13-inch and 15-inch screen sizes, with prices starting from $1,099 and $1,299 respectively. Other than the size of the display and battery, there's virtually no other difference between the two models. Both come in four colors (Midnight, Starlight, Space gray, Silver), and can be bought from Apple directly or via retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. Just like HP, Apple lets you customize your configuration based on your needs.

The base variant of the 13-inch model comes with an eight-core CPU and GPU, and 8GB of unified memory (RAM). You also get 256GB of storage. The second pre-configured variant comes with a 10-core GPU and 512GB of storage. You can go crazy with the customization by adding 24GB of RAM, 2TB SSD, and a higher wattage charger for roughly $2,399. This is without bundling any software or extended warranty. The 15-inch model comes with a 10-core GPU M2 chip as standard, and has a similar upper limit of customization as the smaller model.

HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) Operating System Windows 11 Home or Pro CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 155H (16 cores, 24MB cache, up to 4.8GHz) GPU Intel Arc graphics (integrated) RAM Up to 32GB LPDDRX5 Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD [4] Battery 68 Whr Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch, 2.8K OLED, 48Hz-120Hz refresh rate Camera 9MP Speakers Poly Studio, Quad Speakers Colors Nightfall black, Slate blue, Sahara silver Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 2.1, HP Sleep and Charge), 1x USB Type-A 10Gbps (HP Sleep and Charge), 1x headphone/microphone combo Dimensions 12.35 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches (313.69x220.4x17.01mm) Weight 3.19 pounds (1.44kg)

MacBook Air (M2) Operating System macOS CPU Apple M2 GPU Apple M2, 8 or 10 cores RAM 8GB, 16GB, 24GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB Battery 52.6Wh (M2 13), 66.5Wh (M2 15) Display (Size, Resolution) 13.6-inch Retina (IPS), 2560x1664, P3 Wide Color, True Tone, 500 nits or 15.3-inch IPS, 2880x1864, 500 nits, True Tone, P3 Wide Color Camera 1080p Full HD FaceTime camera Speakers Four speakers (M2 13), six speakers (M2 15), Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos Colors Silver, Space Gray, Starlight, Midnight Ports Two USB4/Thunderbolt, 3.5mm audio, MagSafe 3 Dimensions 11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches (M2 13) / 13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches (M2 15) Weight 2.7 pounds (M2 13) / 3.3 pounds (M2 15)

Design and display

HP Spectre x360 14 (2024)

The big difference between the Spectre x360 14 and the M2 MacBook Air is that the former is a convertible laptop, while the latter is a traditional clamshell device. This means, you can rotate the lid of the HP all the way back 360 degrees, and use it as a tablet. The display also supports touch input, which can be beneficial for artists and designers. The Spectre is very slim and light, making it easy to carry about. The metal chassis looks premium and is made from recycled metals. There are also plenty of PCR plastics used. The laptop features two Thunderbolt 4 ports (Type-C), a USB 3.2 Type-A port, and a headphone jack. You get a total of four speakers, a 9MP webcam with Windows Hello facial recognition, and useful privacy features like auto-lock when you walk away, auto-screen dimming, etc. The HP weighs somewhere in between the two MacBook Air sizes, at 3.19 pounds.

HP offers just a single display type, no matter the configuration you pick. It's a 14-inch OLED screen with a 2880x1800 resolution, and a 120Hz variable refresh rate. The display is Eyesafe certified for low blue light emissions (less fatigue and eye strain), and has 500 nits of brightness with HDR content. The display has slim bezels on the left and right sides, with slightly thicker borders on the top and bottom.

Apple introduced the redesigned MacBook Air when it gave this series the new M2 processor. It borrows many design cues from the refreshed MacBook Pros, and features improvements to the webcam and charging system. It cannot convert to a tablet, but as a clamshell, it's easily one of the best, if not the best laptop out there. The gentle curved edges, smooth matte aluminum finish, and precision craftsmanship makes it a thing of beauty. The Air has two Thunderbolt 4 (Type-C) ports, a MagSafe magnetic charging connector, and a headphone jack. The 13-inch model gets a four-speaker sound system, while the 15-inch model has six speakers. There's a fingerprint sensor for Apple's Touch ID authentication, but Face ID hasn't made it here yet. The larger variant weighs 3.3 pounds, while the smaller one weighs 2.7 pounds.

The MacBook Air M2 has one of the best displays among laptops of its class. The 13-inch model has a 13.6-inch display with a 2560x1664 resolution, while the larger variant comes with a 15.3-inch display with a slightly higher 2880x1864 resolution. Both have a claimed brightness of 500 nits, but features like HDR playback and the 120Hz refresh rate are reserved for the Pro models. It's still an excellent display for an IPS LED panel in terms of color accuracy, brightness, and legibility in sunlight. The display has a notch (for better or worse), and I like that the bezels are nearly even across all sides.

Software

Software will probably be a big deciding factor when choosing between the two laptops, as it would depend on which platform supports the software you will be using, or simply based on familiarity. The HP Spectre x360 14 ships with Windows 11 or 11 Pro, depending on your configuration. Windows has undergone a massive transformation with its current iteration, and is getting more embedded AI features like Copilot. It is the dominant platform when it comes to gaming, as all major AAA developers tend to favor the PC when releasing a new game. The Spectre x360 is technically not a gaming laptop, but it can hold its own even with modern titles, and we'll go into more details in the next section. Windows continues to improve and evolve, with new features being pushed with free updates periodically.

The MacBook Air M2 runs Apple's macOS, and the latest version is called Sonoma. By now, most apps have been ported to run natively on Apple silicon, which offers a big performance and battery life boost. The latest version of the OS introduced stunning new screensavers, the ability to add widgets (including iPhone widgets) on the desktop, and many more. If you use an iPhone, the MacBook Air suddenly becomes an extension of your phone, with the ability to seamlessly make or receive calls from the laptop, easily share files to and fro with AirDrop, and use your iPhone as a webcam for higher quality video calls. Apple's operating system (OS) might not support as many big games as Windows, but you can find some iconic titles and Apple Arcade offers a tonne of great games (subscription needed). Apple also offers long-term support for major OS updates for its laptops, which is a big bonus.

Performance and battery life

HP Spectre x360 14 (2024)

We have reviewed both laptops and can confidently say that performance is solid, no matter which one you pick. The new Spectre x360 14 uses the latest Intel Core Ultra processors which ushers in a new performance bar for thin and light Windows laptops. Be it benchmarks, multitasking, or gaming – this laptop can do it all, and well. We noticed a good boost in gaming performance, compared to Intel's previous generation of onboard graphics. Titles like Battlefield V and Forza Horizon 5 were easily playable, with acceptable framerates. The one advantage of any Windows PC is that you can also hook it up to multiple external monitors, which is the achilles heel of the MacBook Air M2.

We found the battery life to be decent, but not super impressive. With regular workloads (mostly using a browser), we managed to get between six and seven hours of runtime. For any stressful workflows though, you'll probably need to be plugged into a power source to get the best out of the CPU. The Spectre x360 ships with a 65W charger, which can top up the battery quickly.

Photo: Brady Snyder

For a lot of creative work, many users will want to use multiple external displays and this is something that you can't do with the M2 Air. It can only output to a single monitor, and if that's all you'll ever need, then it should be fine. Apart from this one limitation, this laptop simply soars when it comes to performance. The M2 chip blows even some desktop-level Intel CPUs out of the water, in certain benchmarks. Other than the brute power, it is the quality of first-party and third-party apps that make all the difference, and is one of the big reasons for many professionals choose a Mac over a Windows laptop.

Battery life has been one of the MacBook Air's strong suits, and is another reason to pick it over HP. The 13-inch and 15-inch models should both last for up to eight to 10 hours, with regular workloads. Unless really stressed, the Air simply does not get hot. This is even more impressive when you consider that it does not have a fan inside. Fast charging is also supported with the right power brick.

HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) vs MacBook Air M2: Which is right for you?

If you don't really have an OS preference and don't require connection to multiple external displays, then I would suggest getting the MacBook Air M2. The base model is a lot more affordable than the HP, and should suffice for more creative use cases. You can expect excellent reliability and battery life, long-term software updates, a selection of quality apps, and enough performance to easily last you for a couple of years at the very least.

The HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) is a good premium alternative for those that will take advantage of its tablet-transformation capability, need multiple external monitors, or whose workflow will benefit from an OLED display. The starting price is a bit higher than the MacBook Air, but the latter can get much more expensive than the Spectre if you max-out the specs.