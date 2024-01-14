HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) Premium Windows convertible HP's Spectre x360 14 for 2024 is a versatile convertible sporting Intel's new Core Ultra CPUs. Its convertible design, touch display with inking, 9MP webcam, and excellent keyboard and touchpad make it suited for more people, though anyone who wants to maximize performance and efficiency should stick with the MacBook Pro. Pros More affordable than the MacBook Pro 2.8K OLED touch display with inking, 360-degree hinges Premium design, 9MP webcam, quad speakers Cons Not as powerful or as efficient for power users $1500 at HP (14-inch)

MacBook Pro 14 (M3, 2023) Better for power users $1849 $1999 Save $150 Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 CPUs is the right choice for power users and those who prefer macOS. It has a gorgeous mini-LED display, outstanding six-speaker setup, and comfy keyboard and huge touchpad. If you want to maximize performance and efficiency, this is the way to go. Just watch out for the elevated pricing. Pros Tons of power and battery for power users Six speakers, huge touchpad, mini-LED display Gorgeous slab design Cons M3 Pro and Max models get very expensive Limited ext. display support with the M3 chip Webcam only 1080p, no touch display $1849 at Amazon $1599 at Best Buy (M3) $1849 at Best Buy (M3 Pro) $2999 at Best Buy (M3 Max)



HP hit CES 2024 with a bunch of new products, including the refreshed Spectre x360 available in 14- and 16-inch sizes. Focusing on the smaller device, it was redesigned to fit a larger 14-inch display and to tone down some of the accenting. It also received Intel's Core Ultra CPUs with AI enhancements and a strong integrated GPU, an improved 9MP webcam, and more.

The latest 14-inch MacBook Pro was unveiled late-2023 with M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max processors. The refresh was mostly about getting the new M3 chips into the laptops, with Apple retaining the same design. Displays got a small bump to brightness and there's a new color option, but that's about it. Nevertheless, these are quality laptops made for creators and developers.

Comparing the Spectre x360 and the MacBook Pro reveals some significant differences. They run on a different operating system, they're geared toward different users, and they're available at wildly different prices. Let's dig in to see which one of these great laptops is better suited to your needs.

HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) vs. MacBook Pro M3 14: Price, specs, & availability

The refreshed Spectre x360 14 was unveiled at CES 2024, and it's already available to purchase at HP's official website. Prices start at $1,500 for a model with Intel Core Ultra 5 125H CPU, integrated Intel Arc graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and 14-inch 2.8K OLED display.

There's lots of room to spec up, and a maxed-out model with Core Ultra 7 155H CPU and integrated Arc graphics, 32GB of RAM, 2TB SSD, and 2.8K OLED display costs about $1,910.

Pricing is nearly equal to start, but the MacBook Pro 14 gets far more expensive as you spec up.

MacBook Pro pricing is more complicated due to the M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max CPU options. The baseline MacBook Pro with plain M3 chip, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and mini-LED display costs about $1,599 before any discounts. If you want the M3 Pro CPU, a model with 18GB of RAM and 512GB SSD costs about $1,999.

And going all the way up to an M3 Max CPU with 36GB of RAM and 1TB SSD costs about $3,199. Apple offers many different variations of RAM and storage, with prices only climbing for each CPU category. While the Spectre x360 and MacBook Pro baseline models are more closely priced, Apple's pricing quickly climbs far above that of HP.

Here's a closer look at the specs available in each laptop.



HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) MacBook Pro 14 (M3, 2023) Operating System Windows 11 Home or Pro macOS Sonoma CPU Up to Intel Core Ultra 7 155H (16 cores, 24MB cache, up to 4.8GHz) Apple M3, M3 Pro, M3 Max GPU Intel Arc graphics (integrated) M3 (10-, 14-, 18-, 30-core) RAM Up to 32GB LPDDRX5 Up to 128GB Storage Up to 2TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe TLC M.2 SSD [4] Up to 8TB SSD Battery 68 Whr Up to 72.4Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 14-inch, 2.8K OLED, 48Hz-120Hz refresh rate 14.2 inches, mini-LED, 3024x1964, 1600 nits peak brightness, 120Hz Camera 9MP 1080p Colors Nightfall black, Slate blue, Sahara silver Space Gray, Silver, Space Black Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 with USB Type-C (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 2.1, HP Sleep and Charge), 1x USB Type-A 10Gbps (HP Sleep and Charge), 1x headphone/microphone combo Up to three Thunderbolt/USB4, HDMI, SD card reader Dimensions 12.35 x 8.68 x 0.67 inches (313.69x220.4x17.01mm) 12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Weight 3.19 pounds (1.44kg) From 3.4 pounds Speakers Poly Studio, Quad Speakers Six speakers, Dolby Atmos

HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) vs. MacBook Pro M3 14: Premium design and features

HP Spectre x360 14 (2024)

Apple's M3 MacBook Pros didn't really change in terms of design compared to the M2 models. M3 Pro and M3 Max models now come in a Space Black color, but the slab-like, aluminum unibody chassis with flat sides still measures about 0.61-inches thin and weighs in at about 3.4 pounds, climbing to 3.6 pounds with the M3 Max chip.

HP's Spectre x360 14 (2024) is a convertible, meaning its display rests on hinges that can rotate around 360 degrees. You can use the laptop as a notebook — the same as the MacBook Pro — but you can also rotate the lid for tent, stand, and tablet modes. HP even throws in an active pen for inking with each laptop, giving you more flexibility right from the start. The Spectre x360 is also made primarily from aluminum, with a starting weight of about 3.19 pounds and measuring about 0.67 inches thick.

HP toned down a lot of the Spectre's accenting over the previous few generations, and it's now all gone with the 2024 model. The edges are slightly rounded, the back corners are angled and house ports (they're easier to use in convertible mode), and there are three colors from which you can choose. In our HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) review, XDA Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods noted that "HP continues to make some of the most beautiful laptops on the market."

MacBook Pro M3 14

Ports in the MacBook Pro depend on the M3 CPU you choose. Standard M3 models have two Thunderbolt/USB4, HDMI, an SD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. If you opt for the M3 Pro or M3 Max CPU, you get one extra Thunderbolt port. The Spectre x360 14 lacks native video out through HDMI, but it has two Thunderbolt 4, one USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Spectre x360's 9MP webcam is a boon for collaborators and creators.

HP focused heavily on getting its built-in camera in the best shape possible, and the result is a 9MP webcam with IR sensor for facial recognition and human presence detection. It can lock and unlock the PC when you depart or approach, and it can warn you if someone is watching over your shoulder. It can even shoot in 4K.

The MacBook Pro's webcam is acceptable with its 1080p resolution, but it won't measure up to the one in the Spectre. There's also the matter of the reverse notch that houses the MacBook's camera; it eats up screen real estate and will take time before you stop noticing it. For security, Touch ID is your only option. Face ID has yet to come to the MacBook Pro.

HP Spectre x360 14 (2024)

Apple didn't make any noticeable changes to its six-speaker setup for the new M3 models, and that's OK. They remain some of the best hardware on the market, with many users saying they've never experienced as high a level of sound quality from a laptop. Dolby Atmos improvements for spatial audio are on board, and the speakers are positioned to flank the keyboard, preventing muffled sound when the device is in your lap.

Apple's MacBook Pro speakers are some of the best on the market today.

HP isn't far behind with its quad-speaker design in the Spectre x360 14. The Poly Studio speakers support DTS:X Ultra and HP Audio Boost, and they're also installed next to the keyboard to prevent muffled sound.

The MacBook Pro M3's haptic touchpad remains unchanged from its M2 predecessor, and that's not a bad thing. It's huge, it's responsive, and it tracks well. HP also made the move to haptics for its Spectre x360 (2024)'s touchpad. It makes the most of the available space below the comfy chiclet-style keys, and it points accurately. Which keyboard you like more usually comes down to personal preference, but rest assured, both laptops have what are considered the best on the market.

Wireless connectivity is handled by Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 in the Spectre, with Bluetooth 5.3 or 5.4 to match. The MacBook Pro 14 also has Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) vs. MacBook Pro M3 14: OLED or mini-LED?

HP Spectre x360 14 (2024)

HP and Apple offer one display for their respective laptops. The Spectre x360's screen is sized at 14 inches with a crisp 2880x1800 (2.8K) resolution. It has an OLED panel for outstanding color and contrast, it has a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz, and it features VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400. It covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, and it otherwise hit 100% sRGB and 95% AdobeRGB in our testing.

Touch functionality goes hand-in-hand with the convertible design, allowing you to use the laptop as a tablet when required. The included active pen based on the MPP 2.0 standard is a huge boon for those who enjoy sketching and writing out notes.

HP Spectre x360 14 (2024)

Apple isn't to be outdone, coming with a 14.2-inch mini-LED display with higher 3024x1964 resolution. We consider the MacBook Pro M3 the best mini-LED laptop on the market, in part thanks to its 1,000 nits standard brightness, 1,600 nits peak brightness for HDR content, 120Hz refresh rate, and DCI-P3 color coverage. Mini-LED usually isn't quite as good as OLED when it comes to color and contrast, but the extra pixels will make sense for some people.

The MacBook does not have a touch display or inking support, which might keep some people away from the Apple device.

HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) vs. MacBook Pro M3 14:

HP Spectre x360 14 (2024)

Apple's M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chips aren't a huge upgrade over the M2 on the CPU side, but the GPU side got a big boost. The M3 has a 10-core GPU, the M3 Pro has a 14- or 18-core GPU, and the M3 Max goes all the way up to a 30-core GPU. You get support for hardware-accelerated ray tracing and mesh shading from the chips, making them better than ever for GPU-heavy tasks. Apple offers a lot of configuration options here, and you can get up to 128GB of RAM and 8TB of SSD storage space based on the CPU you choose.

XDA Senior Editor Ben Sin reviewed the 16-inch MacBook Pro M3 Max, noting that nothing seemed to slow the machine down, including heavy video editing with Final Cut Pro. Gaming performance is also much better than before. Apple's efficiency is on full display, with the 16-inch M3 Max MacBook Pro lasting about 17 hours on a charge when going about regular work. You can expect similar results from the 14-inch model.

Apple's M3 CPUs bring outstanding performance and efficiency.

Your results will vary — the M3 Max as tested here is much more powerful than the standard M3 chip — but the MacBook Pro should, in general, be a much better option for power users. Note that the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips now, respectively, have support for dual and quad external monitors. There is still no support for Windows on M3 chips, so you'd have to install Windows for ARM in a virtual machine or Parallels Desktop.

Benchmark HP Spectre x360 14 (2024), Intel Core Ultra 7 155H MacBook Pro M3 16, M3 Max Geekbench 6 (Single / Multi) 2,417 / 12,852 3,178 / 21,284 Cinebench R23 (Single / Multi) 1,760 / 12,737 1,900 / 23,962

The Spectre x360 14 is equipped with Intel's new Core Ultra processors. These chips are built with a new architectural process, adding Low-Power Efficient (LPE) cores to ride alongside the Performance (P) and Efficient (E) cores. These CPUs also have integrated Arc graphics, with ray tracing and mesh shading support. A Neural Processing Unit (NPU) is included to improve efficiency and to aid in heavy tasks.

Senior Editor Rich Woods tested the Spectre x360 14, seeing strong gaming and productivity performance. The Core Ultra chips are going to let you do more with a Windows laptop, but raw power and efficiency remain in the court of the MacBook Pro, especially when you jump up to the M3 Pro and M3 Max.

HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) vs. MacBook Pro M3 14: Which is better for you?

HP's Spectre x360 14 for 2024 is a beautiful convertible laptop with the added versatility of a touch display and inking support. The new Core Ultra chips are a big jump for Windows laptops, and you're going to be able to do more on your thin and light laptop.

The improved 9MP webcam, the 2.8K OLED display with accurate color reproduction, and the boosted gaming power make this laptop more versatile than ever before. Unless you're a power user, or you absolutely prefer macOS, this should be the better (and more affordable) pick for most people. Take a look at more of the best HP laptops to see how it compares.

HP Spectre x360 14 (2024) Versatile and premium convertible The HP Spectre x360 14's versatility, performance, and pricing make it better cut out for more people. It's a premium Windows convertible with plenty of high-end features, including 2.8K OLED touch display and 9MP webcam. Consider this laptop first unless you're a power user who needs to maximize performance and efficiency. $1500 at HP (14-inch)

Apple's MacBook Pro M3, released in late-2023, is mostly a performance update. The beautiful slab design remains in effect, and all the high-end premium features — including outstanding six-speaker setup and haptic touchpad — are on board. The lack of convertible functionality and touch display will irk some, and the 1080p webcam won't measure up to the 9MP option in the Spectre.

However, the raw performance and efficiency, especially from the M3 Pro and M3 Max chips, will be better for power users. Just watch out for the seriously elevated prices when you start to spec up beyond the standard M3 CPU. Check out our picks for best Macs to see where it stacks up.