HP's convertible Spectre x360 laptops were updated for 2024, and the high-end laptops are available in 14- and 16-inch sizes. While the smaller option is a killer laptop that saw some big upgrades for this generation, it does not come with an available discrete graphics card (GPU).

New Intel Core Ultra processors (CPU) with faster integrated Arc graphics mean you can expect to do more with your mobile PC than ever before, but it's still recommended that you buy a laptop with a dedicated GPU if you want to focus on gaming. In our Spectre x360 14 (2024) review, XDA Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods remarked, "You can play pretty much any game you want, but if your primary use case is gaming, you should still get dedicated graphics."

That's where the larger 16-inch Spectre x360 16 comes into play. It is available as standard with Intel's Arc integrated graphics to go along with the Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, but HP offers an optional upgrade to a Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU. Does that really make it good for gaming?

Is the HP Spectre x360 16 (2024) good for gaming?

It does have an optional Nvidia RTX 4050 Laptop GPU

The larger 16-inch chassis in the Spectre x360 16 allows HP to fit an optional Nvidia RTX 4050 mobile discrete GPU alongside the standard Intel Arc integrated graphics. It should be noted that these integrated graphics are better than ever, offering a significant generational jump akin to what we saw with Intel's 11th Gen "Tiger Lake" CPUs and their move to Iris Xe graphics.

Integrated Arc graphics can indeed deliver a respectable gaming experience at 1080p, but you shouldn't consider the hardware to be on par with a proper dedicated GPU. If you're looking to game on integrated Arc graphics, temper your expectations to a more casual experience. For many people, that's more than enough, especially if they aren't interested in chasing high framerates in the latest AAA titles with demanding visuals.

However, those looking to hit higher framerates might consider upgrading to the discrete RTX 4050 Laptop GPU. It will deliver much stronger gaming performance — while also doing a respectable job with creative work — allowing you to enjoy a broader selection of titles. Hitting at least 60 frames-per-second (FPS) at 1080p in most modern titles isn't a reach by any means.

The main issue you'll run into is keeping the system cool. The Spectre x360 16 (2024) is a laptop that measures just 0.78 inches thin, with about half of that reserved for the lid. There's not a ton of space for thermal hardware, and sustained gaming demands aren't really what the system is designed for. The HP Spectre x360 16 (2024) should not be used primarily as a gaming laptop.

Finding a gaming laptop that's right for you

Lots of great gaming laptops to check out

The HP Spectre x360 16 (2024) is an impressive convertible laptop, but HP didn't design it to live a life of gaming. Instead, it should be considered a premium PC that can split time between professional work and occasional leisurely downtime, including casual gaming. There are far better options if you're primarily a gamer who wants to maximize performance and features on the fun side of things.

You should be able to find a great gaming laptop with a display, performance hardware, and set of features geared primarily toward having fun. Sticking with HP laptops, the Omen brand brings some of the best PCs on the market today. I reviewed the HP Omen 16 (2023) and was impressed at what it had to offer in terms of features and overall gaming performance.

I'd recommend it to gamers every time over the Spectre x360 16. It's certainly not the only gaming laptop out there, and anyone looking to maximize their spending power should check out our favorite cheap gaming laptops.