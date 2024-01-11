HP Spectre x360 16 (2024) Premium 16-inch convertible Great for more casual users HP's Spectre x360 16 for 2024 has a more traditional keyboard and touchpad setup, built into a versatile and premium convertible chassis. It lacks some of the high-end performance hardware available in the XPS 16, but it has its own share of perks that should make it more appealing to casual PC users just dipping their toes into specialized work. Pros 9MP webcam, quad speakers, Wi-Fi 7 Versatile and premium convertible design More traditional keyboard and touchpad Cons Not as many high-end performance options No 4K display $1600 at HP

Dell XPS 16 Premium 16-inch powerhouse The right choice for power users The XPS 16 (2024) generally costs more than the Spectre x360, but it's the more futuristic choice for those who crave power. It has many more performance hardware options, it has a 4K OLED display, and its futuristic design is unlike most other Windows laptops (for better or for worse). If you're a power user, this is the way to go.



HP and Dell have both been busy showing off new hardware at CES 2024, and we have now seen a refreshed 16-inch HP Spectre x360 and a brand new XPS 16 model from Dell for 2024. Whereas the Spectre x360 16 is a refresh, Dell's 16-inch XPS is a first, essentially replacing the XPS 17 that has been on the market for years.

These two laptops share a lot despite one being a convertible with 360-degree hinges and the other a clamshell with standard notebook design. They both have Intel's new Core Ultra processors (CPU), they're available with discrete GPUs, and they have some impressive 16-inch displays.

I've put together this comparison to help you weigh the similarities and differences between these two great laptops. They don't come cheap, and you'll want to be sure you're spending on the right device. Is the Spectre x360 16 or the XPS 16 the right laptop for you?

HP Spectre x360 16 (2024) vs. Dell XPS 16 (2024): Price, specs, & availability

Dell XPS 16 (2024)

HP's Spectre x360 16, announced at CES 2024, is already available to buy at HP's website. It's expected that sales will branch out over time to third-party retailers, but for now, HP is your best bet. Models are customizable, with prices starting at about $1,600 for an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, integrated Intel Arc graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, and QHD+ touch display.

Taking the configuration all the way to a Core Ultra 7 155H CPU with discrete Nvidia RTX 4050 Laptop GPU, 32GB of RAM, and 2TB SSD bumps the price up to about $2,170. It's important to note that the 2.8K OLED display is not available with the discrete RTX GPU. A model with the same CPU, integrated Arc graphics, 32GB of RAM, 2TB SSD, and the OLED screen costs about $2,100.

The XPS 16, set to replace the XPS 17, is expected to start at a lower price than its predecessor.

Dell's XPS 16 is expected to start at about $1,900, presumably for a model with Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, Intel Arc integrated GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and 16.3-inch FHD+ non-touch display.

Dell's spec sheet lists up to a Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, 64GB of RAM, 4TB SSD, discrete Nvidia RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, and UHD+ OLED display. It's not yet clear how much this high-end model will cost. Dell says the XPS 16, along with its XPS 13 and XPS 14 siblings, will be "available soon."

Here's a closer look at the specs available in these awesome 16-inch laptops, as provided by each manufacturer.



HP Spectre x360 16 (2024) Dell XPS 16 Operating System Windows 11 Home or Pro Windows 11 Home or Pro CPU Intel Core Ultra 7 155H Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 185H GPU Intel Arc (integrated), Nvidia RTX 4050 Laptop GPU Intel Arc (integrated), up to Nvidia RTX 4070 Laptop GPU RAM 16GB, 32GB LPDDR5x-7467MHz Up to 64GB LPDDR5x-7467MHz Storage 512GB, 1TB, 2TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Up to 4TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Battery 83Wh 99.5Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 16 inches, touch, 48-120Hz, 400 nits, 2880x1800 OLED with True Black HDR 400 or 2560x1600 IPS 16.3 inches, 16:10 aspect ratio, Dolby Vision, 1920x1200 (FHD) with 100% sRGB or 3840x2400 (UHD+) with 100% DCI-P3 Camera 9MP with IR FHD (1080p) with IR Speakers Quad speakers, Poly Studio, DTS:X Ultra, HP Audio Boost Quad speakers (10W total), Waves MaxxAudio Pro, Waves Nx 3D, Dolby Atmos Colors Nightfall Black or Slate Blue Graphite, Platinum Ports Two Thunderbolt 4, USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio Three Thunderbolt 4, UHS-II microSD card reader, 3.5mm audio Network Wi-Fi 6E, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3 or 5.4 Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions 14.05 x 9.67 x 0.78 inches 14.1 x9.4x 0.74 inches (358.1mm x 240mm x 18.7mm) Weight 4.3 pounds From 4.7 pounds (2.13kg)

HP Spectre x360 16 (2024) vs. Dell XPS 16 (2024): Convertible or clamshell?

Dell XPS 16 (2024)

Dell revamped its entire XPS lineup for 2024, and the XPS 13, 14, and 16 now all resemble the futuristic XPS 13 Plus that Dell offered for a few years (now folded into the "standard" XPS 13 model). That means there's no longer a visible touchpad, with the haptic sensors hidden below a seamless glass palmrest. The function row above the keyboard is also touch, and the entire laptop is made from CNC machined aluminum. It's not a 2-in-1 like the Spectre x360, but that won't matter for people who don't enjoy using their laptop as a tablet.

The Spectre x360 16 for 2024 isn't as big of an overhaul as the 14-inch model, coming at you with the same 16:10 display aspect ratio as its predecessor. HP removed most of the remaining accenting for this generation, and it's available in Nightfall Black and Slate Blue colors for the all-metal chassis. It doesn't look like the new Sahara Silver, available for the 14-inch model, has made it over to the larger laptop.

Source: HP

Physical dimensions are nearly the same across the Spectre and XPS, and in both cases you're getting a sleek 16-inch device in a chassis that measures closer to 14 inches. The footprint is nearly identical, and thickness goes in favor of the XPS by about 0.04 inches. As for weight, the Spectre x360 comes in at about a half-pound less to start than the XPS 16.

Both laptops feature quad-speaker setups with top-firing speakers flanking the keyboard. The Spectre x360 features DTS:X Ultra and Poly Studio tuning, while Dell's 10W total output has Dolby Atmos, Waves MaxxAudio Pro, and Waves Nx 3D tuning. Either laptop will deliver an outstanding audio experience.

Webcams have never been the strong suit of the XPS line, and that seems to be holding true for the new 16-inch model. It has just a 1080p webcam with IR sensor for facial recognition. HP has gone all-out with the Spectre cam, bumping it to 9MP with IR for human presence detection capabilities. If you often find yourself involved in video conferences, the Spectre x360 should be the better choice.

Source: HP

Port selection is similarly modern across the two laptops. The Spectre x360 16 has two Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1 for video out, as well as USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2) and a 3.5mm audio jack. The XPS 16 has no native video out, but it adds a third Thunderbolt 4 port. It also has a 3.5mm audio jack and a UHS-II microSD card reader. Your workflow will likely determine which laptop makes the most sense. As for wireless connectivity, both laptops are available with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 for reliable and speedy connections.

Choosing a laptop based on design alone will likely come down to whether or not you can make use of a convertible design. Being able to rotate the Spectre x360's display around for tent, stand, and tablet modes will benefit many people, while others won't want to spend money on the convertible hinges and extra design elements.

HP Spectre x360 16 (2024) vs. Dell XPS 16 (2024): Haptic touchpads, comfy keyboards

Dell XPS 16 (2024)

The XPS 16's keyboard has 1mm key travel, which is the same as the last generation of XPS models. HP doesn't specify the key travel in the new models, but if it's like older siblings it should be slightly more than 1mm. Not everyone was a fan of Dell's nearly gapless keyboard in the XPS 13 Plus, and if you prefer more chiclet-style keys, you should stick with the Spectre x360.

Dell's move to a touch function row also won't be for everyone, but it is undeniably cool and futuristic. The XPS 16 has a very clean look thanks to the lack of function keys and the seamless glass touchpad. It looks like it's part of the palmrest, using haptics instead of any moving parts on the surface. The Spectre x360 16 also has a haptic glass touchpad, though it has a clear boundary against the palmrest.

Choosing a laptop based solely on the keyboard and touchpad will come down to personal preference. Some people will love the seamless look of the XPS, while others will prefer the more traditional design of the Spectre x360.

HP Spectre x360 16 (2024) vs. Dell XPS 16 (2024): OLED displays in both PCs

Dell XPS 16 (2024)

Each laptop is available with two displays. Looking at the HP Spectre x360 first, its 16-inch touchscreen comes in 2.8K OLED with 120Hz variable refresh rate, 0.2ms response time, anti-reflective finish, VESA True Black HDR 400, and 100% DCI-P3 color. The other option has a QHD+ resolution with 120Hz variable refresh rate, IPS panel, and 100% sRGB color. The difference between the two screens is about $150 when configured on HP's website.

Dell's displays are sized at 16.3 inches. The more affordable option has an FHD+ resolution, 500 nits brightness, Dolby Vision, anti-glare finish, 100% sRGB color, and a variable 120Hz refresh rate. It does not have touch functionality. The more expensive option has a much higher UHD+ resolution with an OLED panel, 400 nits brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color, Dolby Vision, touch functionality, and anti-reflective finish.

I appreciate that both laptops have a "basic" display and a higher-res display with an OLED panel. You can save money (and boost battery life) by skipping OLED, but it's also there with excellent color reproduction for those who are getting into specialized work.

HP Spectre x360 16 (2024) vs. Dell XPS 16 (2024): XPS 16 has more hardware options

Source: HP

We've yet to get our hands on the 16-inch Spectre x360 and XPS 16 to test performance first-hand, but we can look at the promised hardware available in each laptop. Both PCs are sporting Intel's new Core Ultra chips, which open up a bunch of brand-new possibilities.

Core Ultra chips come with a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) to handle AI tasks, and developers are only just starting to tap into the potential. In our review of the Spectre x360 14 (2024), XDA Editor-in-Chief noted that "the new Spectre x360 is an upgrade that actually allows you to do more with your PC than you could before." That holds true for any laptop with these chips.

Intel's new Core Ultra CPUs allow you to do more on your Windows laptop.

The Spectre x360 16 is available only with the Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, whereas the XPS 16 comes with the Core Ultra 7 155H, Core Ultra 7 165H, and the Core Ultra 9 185H.

These processors also come packing new integrated Intel Arc graphics, with Intel promising 1080p gaming at 60FPS. HP has an optional discrete Nvidia RTX 4050 Laptop GPU, while Dell offers the RTX 4050, RTX 4060, and RTX 4070 Laptop GPUs. You can get more RAM and storage in the XPS 16, making it overall the better choice for power users. The larger 99.5Wh battery (compared to 83Wh in the Spectre) should also help balance power demands.

HP Spectre x360 16 (2024) vs. Dell XPS 16 (2024): Which is right for you?

The convertible Spectre x360 16 is a more versatile option, though it won't match the high-end XPS performance that power users crave. The XPS 16 is Dell's flagship workhorse, and it comes with the hardware to back it up. The Spectre x360 is no slouch, especially with the RTX 4050 Laptop GPU, but it simply doesn't have as many configuration options.

Considering you can pick up the Spectre x360 16 for about $300 less than the XPS 16 to start, the boosted 9MP webcam, more traditional keyboard and touchpad, broader port variety, and convertible functionality only look more appealing. It should be a better choice for more casual users who want a laptop that can pretty much do it all. Have a look at more of the best HP laptops to compare models.

HP Spectre x360 16 (2024) Premium 16-inch convertible HP's convertible Spectre x360 16 for 2024 is the more versatile choice that should suit more people. It's not as powerful as the XPS 16, but casual users can focus on the outstanding 9MP webcam, quad-speaker setup, and comfy keyboard and touchpad. It also generally costs less than the XPS 16. $1600 at HP

If you're a power user looking for a futuristic laptop with robust performance capabilities, the XPS 16 should be your first choice. The gapless keyboard, seamless haptic touchpad, and touch function row won't be for everyone, but the expanded configuration options will appeal to those getting into specialized work.

The XPS 16 is a beautiful laptop, but it lacks convertible functionality. That won't matter to everyone, but if you enjoy using your PC as a tablet some of the time, the Spectre will be a better choice. Stick with the XPS 16 to maximize performance, but watch out for sky-high prices as you add hardware. Check out more of the best Dell laptops to see how the XPS 16 stacks up.