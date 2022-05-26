Can I replace the battery in the HP Spectre x360 (2022)?

HP recently launched the refreshed Spectre x360 family for 2022, and with it come new specs, a new design, and other improvements on what was already one of HP’s best laptops. While it’s a very new product right now, at some point, the battery will start showing signs of wear, and you might want to replace it. After all, there’s no reason to throw a whole laptop away if it still performs well aside from battery life. As such, you might be wondering if you can replace the battery inside the HP Spectre x360, and the good news is, you can.

Both models of the HP Spectre x360 allow you to replace the battery relatively easily, so long as you have the parts to do it. If you’ve worked with the previous generation of the Spectre x360 16, the process will be familiar already, but the Spectre x360 13.5 has a new design that changes things a bit compared to the Spectre x360 14 that came before. Either way, you can read on to learn all the steps to get it done.

What you’ll need

If you’re planning to replace the battery inside your laptop, there are a few things worth knowing before getting started. First, make sure the laptop is turned off and unplugged from AC power so there’s no power running inside. You might also want to have an anti-static wrist strap to prevent static discharges while you’re working on the laptop. It’s a good idea to back up your data before starting, too, just in case something goes wrong.

In order to open the laptop, you’ll also need Philips and Torx screwdrivers, as well as a prying tool. Grabbing an iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit is the best way to get all the tools you need to work on your electronics. You’ll also need to have the battery you want to use to replace your existing one, of course.

Replacing the battery in the HP Spectre x360 13.5

If you’re planning to replace the battery in the HP Spectre x360, it’s worth noting that it comes with a 66Wh battery, and the spare part number is L97357-005, if you want to look for a replacement online. Here’s what you need to do to replace it.

Lay the laptop upside down with the hinge facing away from you.

Remove the four Philips screws holding the bottom cover down. Keep in mind that the screws at the top and bottom are different sizes and you’ll need to put them back in the correct place.

Use a plastic prying tool to separate the bottom cover from the rest of the computer, starting near the hinge and moving along the edges. Once it’s released, lift it from the top and pull it away.



The battery takes up most of the area of the laptop’s internals, so you can’t miss it. Unplug the battery connector from the motherboard (it’s near the top-right corner of the battery itself).

Remove the six Philips screws holding the battery in place, then remove the battery from the laptop.



Insert the new battery in its place, then tighten the six screws again. Connect the new battery to the motherboard using the ribbon cable.

Place the bottom cover back on the laptop, carefully snapping it back into place. Then, tighten the two longer Philips screws at the top, and the two shorter ones at the bottom.

Now, you can plug the laptop back into an outlet and it should turn on as normal.

Replacing the battery in the HP Spectre x360 16

Since the 2022 model of the HP Spectre x360 16 is identical to the 2021 version in terms of design, all the steps are also the same. In this case, the spare part number for the battery is M48025-005, and it’s an 83Whr unit, if you want to look for one online. Here’s what to do for the HP Spectre x360 16:

Lay the laptop upside down with the lid facing away from you.

Remove the two Philips (top) and two Torx (bottom) screws holding the bottom cover in place.

Use a prying tool to separate the bottom cover from the rest of the computer, starting near the hinge. Once it’s released, lift it from the top and pull it away.



The battery is near the bottom of the laptop. Unplug the ribbon cable connecting the battery to the motherboard.

Remove the eight screws holding the battery in place, then remove the battery from the laptop.



Insert the new battery in its place, then tighten the eight screws again. Connect the new battery to the motherboard using the ribbon cable.

Place the bottom cover back on the laptop, starting from the bottom and snapping it back into place. Then, tighten the Philips and Torx screws where they were originally.

With that, you should be ready to use your laptop again. You can plug it into an outlet and power it on to make sure everything is working.

And that’s all you need to know to replace the battery in the HP Spectre x360 (2022). As we mentioned, there is no clear information about the HP Spectre x360 13.5, though it’s likely you’ll be able to replace it just as with previous models. We’ll update this article with new information when it’s available.

