HP Spectre x360 (2022): Release date, price, and everything you need to know

It’s been over a year and a half since HP introduced its last generation of the Spectre family of laptops, but it’s finally time for an upgrade. The 2022 HP Spectre x360 family is here, and it’s leaving behind the two models that have been around the longest. This year, we’re getting the HP Spectre x360 13.5 – which is the new name for the Spectre x60 14 – along with the Spectre x360 16. The Spectre lineup is usually home to some of the best laptops on the market, and this year looks to be no exception

The HP Spectre x360 13.5 is a brand-new design with new internals, while the Spectre x360 16 only has new internals. After all, the original model released just a few months ago and it wasn’t long before Intel introduced new processors, so this is more of a refresh out of obligation. Left behind are the HP Spectre x360 13 and 15. Regardless, these are two of HP’s best laptops and they have a lot to offer, so if you want to know everything there is to know about the HP Spectre x360 family in 2022, you’ve come to the right place.

Navigate this article:

HP Spectre x360 (2022) Specs

HP Spectre x360 13.5 HP Spectre x360 16 CPU 12th-generation Intel Core i5-1235U (15W, 10 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.4GHz, 12MB cache)

12th-generation Intel Core i7-1255U (15W, 10 cores, 12 threads, up to 4.7GHz, 12MB cache) 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1260P (28W, 12 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.7GHz, 18MB cache)

12th-generation Intel Core i7-12700H (45W, 14 cores, 20 threads, up to 4.7GHz, 24MB cache) Graphics Integrated: Intel Iris Xe Integrated: Intel Iris Xe

Intel Iris Xe Discrete: Intel Arc A370M (4GB GDDR6) Display 13.5 inch IPS, Full HD+ (1920 x 1280), touch, 400 nits, 100% sRGB, anti-reflection

13.5 inch IPS, Full HD+ (1920 x 1280), HP Sure View Reflect, touch, 1000 nits, 100% sRGB

13.5 inch OLED, 3K2K (3000 x 2000), touch, 500 nits (HDR), 100% DCI-P3, anti-reflection 16 inch IPS, 3K+ (3072 x 1920), touch, 400 nits, 100% sRGB

16 inch IPS, 3K+ (3072 x 1920), touch, 400 nits, 100% sRGB, anti-reflection

16 inch OLED, UHD+ (3840 x 2400), touch, 500 nits (HDR), 100% DCI-P3, anti-reflection Storage 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD

1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD

2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD 512GB PCIe SSD

512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD

1TB PCIe SSD

1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD

2TB PCIe SSD

2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD RAM 8GB LPDDR4x 4266MHz (soldered)

16GB LPDDR4x 4266MHz (soldered)

32GB LPDDR4x 4266MHz (soldered) 16GB DDR4 3200MHz (soldered)

32GB DDR4 3200MHz (soldered) Battery 4-cell 66Whr battery Up to 65W USB Type-C power adapter

6-cell 83Wh battery Up to 135W USB Type-C power adapter

Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C)

1x x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

3.5mm headphone jack

microSD card reader 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C)

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

3.5mm headphone jack

microSD card reader

AC smart pin Audio Quad speakers by Bang & Olufsen

Dual-array digital microphones Quad speakers by Bang & Olufsen

Dual-array digital microphones Camera HP True Vision 5MP IR camera with camera shutter, temporal noise reduction, and integrated dual array digital microphones HP True Vision 5MP IR camera with camera shutter, temporal noise reduction, and integrated dual array digital microphones Biometric authentication IR webcam

Fingerprint sensor IR webcam

Fingerprint sensor Connectivity Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211

Bluetooth 5.2 Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211/AX411

Bluetooth 5.2 Color Nightfall Black with Pale Brass accents

Nocturne Blue with Celestial Blue accents

Natural Silver Nightfall Black with Pale Brass accents

Nocturne Blue with Celestial Blue accents Size (WxDxH) 297.94 x 220.47 x 17.02 mm (11.73 x 8.68 x 0.67 in) 357.89 x 245.36 x 17.27 mm (14.09 x 9.66 x 0.78 in) Dimensions Starts at 1.37kg (3.01 lbs) Starts at 2.02kg (4.45lbs) Price Starting at $1,249 Starting at $1,649

Release date

Both models of the HP Spectre x360 (2022) were launched on the same day, May 19th, on HP.com. They will also be available at Best Buy, both online and in physical stores.

It’s possible that not every configuration will be available at launch, however, or that more configurations will be added over time. That tends to happen, since it can help devices stay relevant for longer while we wait for the next big refresh.

Price

Both of these laptops come in multiple configurations that affect how much you’re going to pay. Of course, the price is also likely to come down over time. Either way, the HP Spectre x360 13.5 will start at $1,249, and the Spectre x360 16 starts at $1,649, before taxes.

In the case of the Spectre x360 13.5, that likely includes a Full HD+ display, an Intel Core i5-1235U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. For the HP Spectre x360, the base price will likely include the Intel Core i7-1260P, no discrete graphics, a 3K+ display, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage, but not with PCIe Gen 4 speeds. Either way, you can upgrade from there if you’re willing to spend a bit more to get an even better experience.

What’s new

As with any refresh, the new versions of the HP Spectre x360 come with a few changes compared to the previous models. Here’s what you can expect:

New design (HP Spectre x360 13.5)

One of the first things you’ll notice coming from the HP Spectre x360 13 or 14 to the new Spectre x360 13.5 is the new design language. HP has ditched the extremely angular look that we saw in previous models, and now the chassis curves near the edges, with only a thin line featuring the accent color to give the laptop a bit more flair. The color options are also slightly different: The Nightfall Black model has “pale brass” accents, which aren’t too different from before, but now there’s a Nocturne Blue model with “celestial blue” accents. This replaces the previous Poseidon Blue that had gold-colored accents.

This is all inherited from last year’s HP Spectre x360 16, and this year’s version of that model remains the same. The 14-inch model also keeps the Natural Silver option if you want a more subdued colorway.

Much better webcam (HP Spectre x360 13.5)

Something else the smaller Spectre is inheriting from the larger model is the stellar 5MP webcam, which also includes a bunch of smart features to make video calls much better. This includes HP Auto Frame so you can stay visible during calls even when you move around, automatic backlight adjustments, and filters. There are enhancements on the audio side, too, including dynamic voice leveling, AI noise reduction, and more. Overall, these may very well be some of the best laptops with a 1080p webcam, and considering the previous model had a tiny 720p camera, this is a huge upgrade. The HP Spectre x360 16 already had this, and it’s the same this year.

New processors (and GPU on the x360 16)

When it comes to the internals, usually you’d expect each new iteration to come with the latest processors available, but there’s a bit more to it than that this time. The HP Spectre x360 13.5 is a fairly straightforward upgrade from last year’s model: It now comes with Intel’s 12th-generation U-series processors, which are direct follow-ups to the U-series processors in the previous model. These new CPUs have a hybrid architecture with efficient and performance cores, adding up to a total 10 cores and 12 threads, up from last year’s four cores and eight threads. However, the TDP of the CPU is the same 15W, so it’s a fairly standard upgrade.

With the HP Spectre x360 16, things are a bit more complicated. The original model used Intel’s 11th-generation H35 series processors, which didn’t receive a successor in the 12th-generation. Instead, the HP Spectre x360 16 now gives you the choice between the new P-series processors, which have a 28W TDP, or a typical H-series processor with a 45W TDP, so you can get the right balance of performance and battery life for your specific needs.

Additionally, the HP Spectre x360 16 now gives you the option for Intel Arc 370M discrete graphics, replacing the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 that was in the previous model.

No more Spectre x360 13 and 15

As we mentioned at the top, with this year’s models, HP is leaving behind the Spectre x360 13 and x360 15, which were the models that have been around the longest. These models both had 16:9 displays, and HP seems to be pushing for taller aspect ratios in its premium laptops, so this makes sense. You can still find a 16:9 display in the HP Envy x360, if you’re willing to step down to a less premium device.

Where can I buy the HP Spectre x360 (2022)?

If you’re interested in buying HP’s latest premium laptops, you can buy them directly from HP.com, which is also where you’ll find the most configuration options to choose from. Typically, only select SKUs are sent to retailers, so you’ll almost always have more options buying directly from the manufacturer. However, the laptops are also available at Best Buy. You can check them out below.