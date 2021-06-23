These are the best accessories for the HP Spectre x360

The HP Spectre x360 is a fantastic premium laptop, and the 14-inch version is one of the best HP laptops you can buy. But even the best laptops can get a little better, and accessories go a long way in making a device more suited to your needs. To help you out, we’ve gathered some of the best accessories you can buy for the Spectre x360, ranging from the everyday peripherals to some more dedicated ones.

When we’re talking accessories, there’s a lot you could be looking for. Mice, keyboards, sleeves, and docks are all things that might come in handy. The good news is that the Spectre x360 comes with Thunderbolt 4 support, so you can greatly expand your possibilities with a Thunderbolt dock. You might also be looking for an extra monitor to improve your productivity. Regardless of what you’re looking for, we have some great choices for you. These are the best accessories you can buy for the HP Spectre x360.

HP Spectre Rechargeable Mouse 700 Complement your look The Spectre x360's dual-tone look is iconic, and this mouse is the perfect match for it. It's wireless and has a rechargeable battery so you're never in a bind. Buy at HP

Plugable Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard Ultra-compact keyboard There are plenty of keyboards out there, but they're not all easy to carry with your laptop. If you want something you can use anywhere, the Plugable Foldable Bluetooth Keyboard can be extremely compact. Buy at Amazon

Jelly Comb Keyboard and Mouse combo Two in one If you need both a mouse and keyboard to help you set up your office, this $25 set gives you both. They're wireless too, so you can move them around freely. Buy at Amazon

HP Rechargeable MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen If you need a replacement The Spectre x360 will usually come with a pen, but if you happen to misplace it, you can buy a replacement. This pen supports tilt for shading and comes with two additional pen tips. Buy at HP

Samsung T7 Touch SSD Secure external storage If you need extra storage, the Samsung T7 Touch is a fast external SSD with capacities up to 2TB. An included fingerprint reader can help you keep your data safe even if you lose it. Buy at Amazon

Plugable 14-in-1 Thunderbolt dock Expand your possibilities If the ports on your Spectre x360 just aren't enough, the whopping 14 connections offered by this Plugable Thunderbolt dock are sure to help. With multiple display and USB ports, you can easily connect multiple devices with a single cable. Buy at Amazon

VAVA USB-C Hub On-the-go versatility Thunderbolt docks are great for the office, but when traveling, you may just want a compact hub that gives you a few extra ports. This VAVA USB-C hub includes three USB 3.0 ports, HDMI, and power delivery in a compact package. Buy at Amazon

Razer Anzu Smart Glasses Glasses with sound The Razer Anzu Smart Glasses combine blue-light filtering lenses with a small set of speakers that delivers sound right to your ear. You also get sunglass lenses to listen to music on the go. Buy at Best Buy

Surface Heaphones 2 Premium headphones The Surface Headphones 2 offer high-quality sound and noise cancellation combined with intuitive touch and dial controls. They also come in black. Buy at Best Buy

HYZUO Laptop Sleeve Colored sleeves If the black sleeve included with your Spectre x360 isn't your style, HYZUO offers a lot of color options to choose from with its sleeve. It comes in multiple sizes so you can choose the right fit, and you also get an accessory pouch. Buy at Amazon

HP Renew 15 Topload A stylish travel bag If you want an easy way to carry your Spectre x360 around, HP's own Topload travel bag is a nice-looking option. It's big enough for all Spectre sizes and includes plenty of space for extras. Buy at HP

Xbox Wireless Controller Enjoy some games For when a mouse and keyboard aren't the ideal way to play, the Xbox Wireless Controller is the best option for most games. It comes in a few colors and it's very comfortable to hold. Buy at Best Buy

HP U28 4K Monitor Upgrade your productivity Using two monitors can be a huge benefit for productivity, and the HP U28 is a great choice. You can also use its 4K color-accurate display for media viewing and editing. Buy at HP

Razer Core X eGPU For high-powered gaming The HP Spectre x360 isn't exactly a gaming rig out of the box, but thanks to Thunderbolt, it can become one. The Razer Core X supports most modern GPUs and it can help you enjoy the latest games on your laptop. Buy at Amazon

HP Omen X 27 240Hz Gaming Monitor Smooth gaming With a 240Hz refresh rate and QHD resolution, the HP Omen X 27 is a great companion for the Razer Core X. However, you'll need a Thunderbolt or USB dock, since this monitor only has HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. Buy at Amazon

These are some of the best accessories you can get for the HP Spectre x360. The last three items might be pushing the limits of what can be considered an accessory, but they can greatly expand your possibilities. If the Spectre x360 is your only PC, an external GPU can quickly turn it into a gaming PC when you’re at home. And for working at home, a second monitor can do wonders for productivity, letting you see more of your apps at the same time.

I’m a particularly big fan of the Razer Anzu Smart Glasses. They can greatly help with eye strain after spending hours on end at the computer, and they easily turn into sunglasses if I want to listen to music while I’m on a walk. They also don’t block out external sounds, which is great to keep you aware of your surroundings. If these accessories have sold you on the Spectre x360, you can buy it from the link below.