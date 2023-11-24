HP Spectre x360 (2023) Up to $700 off! The best laptop for its lowest price yet $750 $1400 Save $650 The HP Spectre x360 13.5 is the best laptop on the market today, but if you need extra incentive to buy one, this Black Friday deal should make the decision for you. The spectacular 13.5-inch model is down to just $750, its lowest price ever, so you definitely shouldn't miss out on this. $750 at HP (13-inch) $1000 at HP (16-inch)

It's no secret that Black Friday is the time for some amazing deals on all kinds of products, and we've highlighted a ton of them over the past couple of days. But out of all the Black Friday laptop deals out there, this huge discount on the HP Spectre x360 is the best one you're going to find.

This is the absolute best laptop on the market right now, particularly the 13-inch model, and thanks to Black Friday, you can buy it for the incredibly low price of $750, which is the lowest price we've ever seen on this phenomenal machine. And if you want to go big, the 16-inch model is also down to an all-time low price of just under $1,000. These are unmissable deals, no matter which size you prefer.

Why we love the HP Spectre x360

At this price, it's an absolute steal

We reviewed the HP Spectre x360 13-inch model here at XDA, and as we've already mentioned, it's the best laptop on the market today. It pretty much has everything you could want: top-tier Intel processors, up to 32GB of RAM, a large SSD, and a fantastic display with a 3:2 aspect ratio that makes this laptop fantastic for getting work done. It also has one of the very best webcams on any laptop, so if you're using it for remote work or to call family and friends, there's no problem there, either. It uses a 5MP sensor with zoom and tracking capabilities to keep you in the frame.

All of this comes wrapped in one of the most premium-feeling computer chasses out there, too. It's an absolutely stunning laptop made of sturdy aluminum, and its dual-tone colorway helps it stand out from pretty much anything else on the market. And you also get great connectivity, with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB Type-A, a headphone jack, and even a microSD card reader.

This usually comes at a $1,400 MSRP, but for the first time, you can get this fantastic machine for just $750 this Black Friday. And the best part is this is a customizable model, so you can add all the upgrades you want and still get the same discount. You could get a Core i7, 32GB of RAM, 2TB of storage, and an OLED display for just $1,220, which is still lower than the official price for the base model.

The 16-inch model is no joke, either

Spectre x360 16

If you want more power, the 16-inch version of the HP Spectre x360 has an even bigger discount of $700, which brings the price to an all-time low of $1,000. This model has a larger screen with an even higher resolution, and it comes with a powerful Intel Core i7 processor out of the box. You even have the option to add discrete Intel Arc graphics and a super-sharp 4K+ OLED display, all packed in the same premium design and the same beautiful look. Plus, it adds an HDMI port for an extra bit of connectivity.

Similar to the 13-inch model, this one is also customizable, so all the additions you make still have the same massive $700 discount, making it cheaper than, so you can get a top-tier model for roughly the same price as the base model would cost without a discount. However, this deal is even more time-sensitive, as it's set to expire in a few hours. You'll definitely want to act fast so you don't miss your chance.