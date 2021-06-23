What colors does the HP Spectre x360 come in?

If you’re looking for a premium convertible laptop, HP has a solid range, especially when it comes to its Spectre x360 series. Featuring a bold design, the current-gen Spectre x360 range is available with the latest Intel 11th-gen Tiger Lake processors, and it can even be configured with an OLED display on either of the three different sized models.

HP offers the Spectre x360 series of laptops in a total of three colors. Starting with the Spectre x360 13, the laptop is available in Natural silver, Nightfall Black, and Poseidon Blue. Similarly, the Spectre x360 14 is also available in all three color options. The Spectre x360 15, on the other hand, is only available in Nightfall Black and Poseidon Blue. Notably, these two colors are quite interesting options as you get copper-colored accents with Nightfall Black and light gold accents with Poseidon Blue. Our personal favorite has to be Poseidon Blue.

HP Spectre x360 specifications

The entire lineup is available with similar configurations, including Intel’s 11th-gen Tiger Lake CPUs, the Core i5-1135G7, and Core i7-1165G7 with up to 16GB of RAM. Storage options include up to a 2TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, or you can also go for up to a 1TB Intel SSD with 32GB Intel Optane memory.

All three models also come with Wi-Fi 6 and dual Thunderbolt 4 ports. They also come with 720p infrared cameras, which means they also support Windows Hello face recognition for secure and hassle-free sign-in. The most obvious area where they differ is the size which essentially means that they differ in terms of the display and overall battery capacity. The Spectre x360 13 comes with a 13.3-inch display configurable up to a 4K OLED touch panel. Similarly, the 15.6-inch Spectre x360 15 can also be configured with a 4K OLED touch panel. The Spectre x360 14, on the other hand, has an unconventional 13.5-inch display, so you can’t really configure it with a 4K panel, but the 3K2K (3000 x 2000) OLED touch panel doesn’t sound bad.

