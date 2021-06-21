These are the best docks for the HP Spectre x360: Anker, Kensington, and more
One of the best things about the HP Spectre x360 range is that it comes with the latest Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. In fact, all three models, including the Spectre x360 13, Spectre x360 14, and the Spectre x360 15, feature dual Thunderbolt 4 ports. Announced at CES 2020, Thunderbolt 4 is finally becoming a mainstream feature among laptops with the introduction of Intel’s 11th-gen CPUs. It offers a 40Gbps bandwidth, with support for dual 4K displays, Power Delivery at 100W, and the ability to connect a host of docks to expand connectivity options.
We’ve already listed some of the best external monitors for the Spectre x360, but if you don’t want to sacrifice on I/O connectivity, it’s wise to invest in a good USB-C or Thunderbolt 4 dock. Here are some of the best docks for the HP Spectre x360.
- HP's offers its own Thunderbolt docking solution which is fairly compact and features a good range of ports including a legacy VGA port.
- A simple USB-C dock that is easy to carry and tether to your laptop with a wide range of ports including full-sized speedy gigabit Ethernet jack.
- This is one of the best Thunderbolt 4 docks available today giving you a total of 11 ports. It also supports 90W Power Delivery that essentially allows you to charge the Spectre x360 and connect to the dock via a single Thunderbolt cable.
- A fully loaded Thunderbolt 3 dock, Plugable offers every single port you could ever need. The dock comes with five USB 3.2 Type-A ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, one Thunderbolt, two HDMI, two DisplayPort, a 3.5mm combo audio, Gigabit Ethernet, and support for 96W Power Delivery.
- This mini dock from Anker is one of the most compact Thunderbolt 4 docks. It offers support for an [email protected] or dual [email protected] display alongside 85W Power Delivery for phones and laptops
- An inexpensive solution to expand I/O connectivity on your laptop, Anker's handy USB-C hub comes with an HDMI port, SD card slot, USB-A, and USB-C data ports, as well as 100W pass-through charging with Power Delivery.
These are just some of the numerous dock options available for the HP Spectre x360. Our pick would be the Plugable 14-in-1 USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 Dock, especially for someone who has a permanent desk setup at home and needs a wide range of connectivity for their peripherals and other devices. A word of advice, the Kensington SD5700T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station and the Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock are both missing dedicated video-out ports like HDMI or DisplayPort. They do however multiply the Thunderbolt ports, so you need to make sure that you either have a monitor that supports USB-C connectivity or invest in the right set of cables.
Not enough options for you? Have a look at our list of the best Thunderbolt docks including options for both Thunderbolt 3 and Thunderbolt 4. If you are looking for the best laptops with the latest Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, make sure you check out our roundup and if you specifically want an HP laptop, we also have a list of the best HP laptops to buy in 2021.
