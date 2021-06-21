These are the best docks for the HP Spectre x360: Anker, Kensington, and more

One of the best things about the HP Spectre x360 range is that it comes with the latest Thunderbolt 4 connectivity. In fact, all three models, including the Spectre x360 13, Spectre x360 14, and the Spectre x360 15, feature dual Thunderbolt 4 ports. Announced at CES 2020, Thunderbolt 4 is finally becoming a mainstream feature among laptops with the introduction of Intel’s 11th-gen CPUs. It offers a 40Gbps bandwidth, with support for dual 4K displays, Power Delivery at 100W, and the ability to connect a host of docks to expand connectivity options.

We’ve already listed some of the best external monitors for the Spectre x360, but if you don’t want to sacrifice on I/O connectivity, it’s wise to invest in a good USB-C or Thunderbolt 4 dock. Here are some of the best docks for the HP Spectre x360.

HP Thunderbolt Dock G2 Best first party solution HP's offers its own Thunderbolt docking solution which is fairly compact and features a good range of ports including a legacy VGA port. Buy from HP.com

Belkin USB-C Dock Portable and reliable A simple USB-C dock that is easy to carry and tether to your laptop with a wide range of ports including full-sized speedy gigabit Ethernet jack. Buy from Amazon

Kensington SD5700T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station Best Thunderbolt 4 dock This is one of the best Thunderbolt 4 docks available today giving you a total of 11 ports. It also supports 90W Power Delivery that essentially allows you to charge the Spectre x360 and connect to the dock via a single Thunderbolt cable. Buy from Amazon

Plugable 14-in-1 USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 Dock All the ports you could need A fully loaded Thunderbolt 3 dock, Plugable offers every single port you could ever need. The dock comes with five USB 3.2 Type-A ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, one Thunderbolt, two HDMI, two DisplayPort, a 3.5mm combo audio, Gigabit Ethernet, and support for 96W Power Delivery. Buy from Amazon

Anker PowerExpand+ USB C Hub Affordable USB-C hub An inexpensive solution to expand I/O connectivity on your laptop, Anker's handy USB-C hub comes with an HDMI port, SD card slot, USB-A, and USB-C data ports, as well as 100W pass-through charging with Power Delivery. Buy from Amazon

These are just some of the numerous dock options available for the HP Spectre x360. Our pick would be the Plugable 14-in-1 USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 Dock, especially for someone who has a permanent desk setup at home and needs a wide range of connectivity for their peripherals and other devices. A word of advice, the Kensington SD5700T Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station and the Anker PowerExpand 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Mini Dock are both missing dedicated video-out ports like HDMI or DisplayPort. They do however multiply the Thunderbolt ports, so you need to make sure that you either have a monitor that supports USB-C connectivity or invest in the right set of cables.

