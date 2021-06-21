Best mice for the HP Spectre x360: Logitech, Microsoft, Razer, and more

The Spectre x360 has been leading HP’s premium category of convertible notebooks. It has seen refinements over the past few years with the latest iteration available in either 13-inch, 14-inch, or 15-inch form factor. Regardless of which one you choose, these come with Intel’s 11th-gen Tiger Lake CPUs, a slim chassis, and a high-quality design.

These notebooks also offer support for a stylus giving users an extra input method. However, nothing can beat the good old mouse. Choosing the right one can be a task with a variety of options out there. HP has a few good options and you can always rely on a variety of third-party options. Let’s check out some best mice for the HP Spectre x360:

HP Spectre 700 Best first-party solution Following the design aesthetics to complement the Spectre x360 series, HP offers the Spectre 700. It's a rechargeable mouse capable of up to 11 weeks of charge and comes in a unique design. However, it uses a micro-USB port, which is not ideal. Buy from HP.com

HP 280M Made for silent operation A simple and clean looking mouse from HP that's claimed to offer a quiet and silent experience, making it perfect for office environments. It's also said to offer a battery life of 18 months using a single AA battery. Buy from HP.com

HP Z5000 Sleek and elegant The HP Z5000 is another option from the company that features an elegant and clean design that should look good on most desks. Notably, it only comes with Bluetooth wireless connectivity so you are limited when it comes to multi-device support. Buy from HP.com

Logitech MX Master 3 Most premium experience The MX Master 3 is rated as one of the best productivity mice on the market today. It comes with a premium design, dual-scroll wheels with precise scrolling, programmable buttons, and great ergonomics. Buy from Amazon

Razer Pro Click Fast, productive, good looking The Razer Pro Click is the company's first proper productivity mouse and has been made in association with Humanscale. It comes with a premium design, a super-fast 16,000-dpi sensor, up to 8 programmable buttons, and great battery life. Buy from Amazon

Microsoft Arc Mouse Ultra-slim and lightweight The Microsoft Arc Mouse is an elegant solution for users looking for a slim and portable design. It also features an innovative full scroll plane for vertical and horizontal scrolling instead of using a scroll wheel. Buy from Amazon

Logitech MX Anywhere 3 Compact yet premium The Logitech MX Anywhere 3 is the most compact and premium mouse that follows the footprint of the MX Master 3. It features the same excellent steel scroll wheel and an elegant design that should go well with the Spectre x360 Buy from Amazon

Satechi M1 Affordable yet elegant The Satechi M1 is a fairly affordable rechargeable wireless mouse for the HP Spectre x360 series. It's available in four metallic color options including Silver, Space Grey, Rose Gold, and Gold while it uses a USB-C port for charging. Buy from Amazon

These are some of the best mice options that are available for HP’s Spectre x360 laptop lineup. For the ones who care about aesthetics and want a seamless look that matches their laptop, the HP Spectre 700 wireless rechargeable mouse should be their first choice. If productivity is your top priority then we suggest you go for the Logitech MX Master 3 as it’s one of the best ones out there offering a great blend of performance, build quality, and customizations.

