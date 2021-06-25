Does the HP Spectre x360 feature an OLED display?

HP makes some of the finest laptops on the market today with the Spectre x360 series being its premium convertible series. The company offers a total of three models at the moment, namely the Spectre x360 13, Spectre x360 14, and the Spectre x360 15. Among these three, there are various configurations available, allowing customers to choose the right set of hardware according to their needs.

OLED displays continue to be one of the best panels, especially on laptops. The reason for that is because they’re brighter than traditional LED panels, offer excellent contrast ratio and deep blacks. HP offers OLED screen options on all the models of the Spectre x360. You do need to note that OLED panels are still costly to make, so there’s a price to pay if you want to configure any of the Spectre x360 models with an OLED screen.

Depending on which model you choose, you can have different-sized panels. The Spectre x360 13, for instance, is available with a 13.3-inch, 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) OLED touch panel that offers 400-nits of peak brightness and 100% coverage of DCI-P3. The Spectre x360 14 features a 13.5-inch, 3K2K (3000 x 2000) OLED touchscreen that also comes with a peak brightness of 400 nits. The Spectre x360 15, which is the largest of the series, is also available with an OLED panel, AMOLED to be precise, with a 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution and a similar peak brightness of 400 nits.

All three models are available with Intel’s latest 11th-gen Tiger Lake processors with the Spectre x360 13 and the Spectre x360 14 available with either the Core i5-1135G7 or the Core i7-1165G7. The larger 15-inch model is only available with the Core i7-1165G7. All three are available with up to 16GB of memory and 2TB of PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage, along with options of pairing the SSD with a 32GB Intel Optane memory.

HP also offers Thunderbolt 4 on the entire Spectre x360 range, which essentially brings support for power delivery over USB-C, a variety of docks, and allows you to connect an 8K or two 4K external displays. Speaking of which, we also have a roundup of the best external monitors as well as the best mice for the Spectre x360 series. If you’re on the lookout for a new laptop, here’s a roundup of the best laptops to buy in 2021. Additionally, we also have a list of the best laptops featuring the latest Thunderbolt 4 port for modern connectivity options.